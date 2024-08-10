Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (10)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (10) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (10)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
16h00 | Fortaleza x Criciúma | Premiere
19h00 | Cuiabá x Grêmio | SporTV; Premiere
21h30 | Cruzeiro x Atlético-MG | TV Globo; Premiere
21h30 | Vasco x Fluminense | TV Globo; Premiere
21h30 | Corinthians x RB Bragantino | TV Globo; Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
17h00 | Ituano x Chapecoense | Band TV; Premiere; Canal Goat
17h00 | Sport x Amazonas | TV Brasil; Premiere; Canal Goat
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
17h00 | São José x São Bernardo | DAZN
17h00 | Confiança x Remo | DAZN
19h30 | Ferroviária x Athletic Club | DAZN
19h30 | Caxias x Ferroviário | DAZN
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
18h45 | Independiente Rivadavia x Boca Juniors | Disney+
20h30 | River Plate x Huracan | Disney+
AMISTOSOS
08h30 | Ipswich Town x Nice | Disney+
10h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Real Betis | Disney+
10h30 | VfB Stuttgart x Atletic Club | Disney+
11h00 | Wolves x Rayo Vallecano | Disney+
12h00 | Newcastle x Stade Brestois 29 | Disney+
13h00 | Everton x Roma | Disney+
13h30 | Tottenham x Bayern | Disney+