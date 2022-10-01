Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (1°)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 1° de outubro de 2022

Legenda: Atlético-MG entra em campo neste sábado (1°) pela Série A do Campeonato Brasileiro
Foto: Pedro Souza / Atlético

O sábado (1°) será de bola rolando na Copa Sul-Americana, nos campeonatos brasileiros e nas principais ligas europeias.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (1°)

Copa Sul-Americana

  • 17h - São Paulo x Independiente Del Valle - Conmebol TV

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

  • 15h - Atlético-MG x Fluminense - TV Globo e Premiere
  • 15h - Internacional x Santos - TV Globo e Premiere
  • 15h - Ceará x América-MG - TV Globo e Premiere
  • 19h - Flamengo x RB Bragantino - Premiere
  • 19h - Goiás x Fortaleza - Premiere
  • 19h - Avaí x Atlético-GO - Premiere
  • 19h - Athletico-PR x Juventude - Furacão Live
  • 21h - Corinthians x Cuiabá - SporTV e Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série B

  • 11h - Brusque x Criciúma - Premiere
  • 18h30 - Ituano x CRB - SporTV e Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série C

  • 17h - ABC x Mirassol - Band, DAZN e TikTok

Campeonato Inglês

  • 08h30 - Arsenal x Tottenham - Star+
  • 11h - Bournemouth x Brentford - Star+
  • 11h - Crystal Palace x Chelsea - Star+
  • 11h - Fulham x Newcastle - Star+
  • 11h - Liverpool x Brighton - ESPN e Star+
  • 11h - Southampton x Everton - Star+
  • 13h30 - West Ham x Wolverhampton - ESPN e Star+

Campeonato Espanhol

  • 09h - Cádiz x Villarreal - Star+
  • 11h15 - Getafe x Valladolid - Star+
  • 13h30 - Sevilla x Atlético de Madrid - ESPN e Star+
  • 16h - Mallorca x Barcelona - ESPN e Star+

Campeonato Italiano

  • 10h - Napoli x Torino - ESPN 2 e Star+
  • 13h - Internazionale x Roma - Star+
  • 15h45 - Empoli x Milan - ESPN e Star+

Campeonato Alemão

  • 10h30 - RB Leipzig x Bochum - OneFootball
  • 10h30 - Freiburg x Mainz - OneFootball
  • 10h30 - Colônia x Borussia Dortmund - OneFootball
  • 10h30 - Eintracht Frankfurt x Union Berlin - OneFootball
  • 10h30 - Wolfsburg x Stuttgart - OneFootball
  • 13h30 - Werder Bremen x Borussia Mönchengladbach - OneFootball

Campeonato Francês

  • 12h - Strasbourg x Rennes - Star+
  • 16h - Paris Saint-Germain x Nice - Star+

Campeonato Português

  • 11h30 - Vizela x Portimonense - Star+
  • 14h - Chaves x Estoril - Star+
  • 16h30 - Vitória de Guimarães x Benfica - ESPN 2 e Star+
