Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (1°)

O sábado (1°) será de bola rolando na Copa Sul-Americana, nos campeonatos brasileiros e nas principais ligas europeias.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (1°)
Copa Sul-Americana
-
17h - São Paulo x Independiente Del Valle - Conmebol TV
Campeonato Brasileiro Série A
- 15h - Atlético-MG x Fluminense - TV Globo e Premiere
- 15h - Internacional x Santos - TV Globo e Premiere
- 15h - Ceará x América-MG - TV Globo e Premiere
- 19h - Flamengo x RB Bragantino - Premiere
- 19h - Goiás x Fortaleza - Premiere
- 19h - Avaí x Atlético-GO - Premiere
- 19h - Athletico-PR x Juventude - Furacão Live
- 21h - Corinthians x Cuiabá - SporTV e Premiere
Campeonato Brasileiro Série B
- 11h - Brusque x Criciúma - Premiere
- 18h30 - Ituano x CRB - SporTV e Premiere
Campeonato Brasileiro Série C
- 17h - ABC x Mirassol - Band, DAZN e TikTok
Campeonato Inglês
- 08h30 - Arsenal x Tottenham - Star+
- 11h - Bournemouth x Brentford - Star+
- 11h - Crystal Palace x Chelsea - Star+
- 11h - Fulham x Newcastle - Star+
- 11h - Liverpool x Brighton - ESPN e Star+
- 11h - Southampton x Everton - Star+
- 13h30 - West Ham x Wolverhampton - ESPN e Star+
Campeonato Espanhol
- 09h - Cádiz x Villarreal - Star+
- 11h15 - Getafe x Valladolid - Star+
- 13h30 - Sevilla x Atlético de Madrid - ESPN e Star+
- 16h - Mallorca x Barcelona - ESPN e Star+
Campeonato Italiano
- 10h - Napoli x Torino - ESPN 2 e Star+
- 13h - Internazionale x Roma - Star+
- 15h45 - Empoli x Milan - ESPN e Star+
Campeonato Alemão
- 10h30 - RB Leipzig x Bochum - OneFootball
- 10h30 - Freiburg x Mainz - OneFootball
- 10h30 - Colônia x Borussia Dortmund - OneFootball
- 10h30 - Eintracht Frankfurt x Union Berlin - OneFootball
- 10h30 - Wolfsburg x Stuttgart - OneFootball
- 13h30 - Werder Bremen x Borussia Mönchengladbach - OneFootball
Campeonato Francês
- 12h - Strasbourg x Rennes - Star+
- 16h - Paris Saint-Germain x Nice - Star+
Campeonato Português
- 11h30 - Vizela x Portimonense - Star+
- 14h - Chaves x Estoril - Star+
- 16h30 - Vitória de Guimarães x Benfica - ESPN 2 e Star+