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Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (17)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste domingo, dia 17 de maio de 2026

Escrito por
Liuê Góis liue.ribeiro@svm.com.br
Jogada
Legenda: Neymar ainda vive a expectativa de ser lembrado para disputar a Copa do Mundo
Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos FC

A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste domingo (17) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (17)

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 7h30 | Juventus x Fiorentina | Disney+
  • 7h30 | Genoa x Milan | ESPN 2 e Disney+
  • 7h30 | Como x Parma | Disney+
  • 7h30 | Pisa x Napoli | ESPN 3 e Disney+
  • 7h30 | Roma x Lazio | ESPN e Disney+
  • 10h | Inter de Milão x Hellas Verona | Disney+
  • 13h | Atalanta x Bologna | Disney+
  • 15h45 | Cagliari x Torino | ESPN Brasil (YouTube) e Disney+
  • 15h45 | Sassuolo x Lecce | Disney+
  • 15h45 | Udinese x Cremonese | Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 8h30 | Manchester United x Nottingham Forest | Xsports e Disney+
  • 11h | Brentford x Crystal Palace | Xsports e Disney+
  • 11h | Wolverhampton x Fulham | ESPN Brasil (YouTube) e Disney+
  • 11h | Leeds United x Brighton | ESPN e Disney+
  • 11h | Everton x Sunderland | ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 13h30 | Newcastle United x West Ham | ESPN e Disney+

CAMPEONATO BELGA

  • 8h30 | Anderlecht x KV Mechelen | DAZN
  • 13h30 | Club Brugge x Union Saint-Gilloise | DAZN

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO

  • 11h | Santos x Coritiba | Premiere
  • 16h | Botafogo x Corinthians | Globo e Premiere
  • 16h | Bahia x Grêmio | Globo, ge tv e Premiere
  • 18h30 | RB Bragantino x Vitória | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Chapecoense x Remo | Premiere
  • 19h30 | Athletico-PR x Flamengo | Sportv e Premiere

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 14h | Sevilla x Real Madrid | Disney+
  • 14h | Atlético de Madrid x Girona | Xsports e Disney+
  • 14h | Elche x Getafe | Disney+
  • 14h | Levante x Mallorca | Disney+
  • 14h | Osasuna x Espanyol | Disney+
  • 14h | Rayo Vallecano x Villarreal | Disney+
  • 14h | Real Oviedo x Deportivo Alavés | Disney+
  • 14h | Real Sociedad x Valencia | ESPN Brasil (YouTube) e Disney+
  • 14h | Athletic Bilbao x Celta de Vigo | ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 16h15 | Barcelona x Real Betis | ESPN e Disney+

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

  • 15h | Al Shabab x Al Ittihad | Canal GOAT

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 16h | Paris FC x PSG | CazéTV
  • 16h | Lyon x Lens | CazéTV

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO (SÉRIE B)

  • 16h | Athletic Club x Juventude | Disney+
  • 18h | Vila Nova x Avaí | Rede TV!, SportyNet e Disney+
  • 18h30 | Criciúma x Atlético-GO | ESPN e Disney+
  • 18h30 | Ceará x Fortaleza | Disney+
  • 20h30 | Sport x CRB | Canal GOAT, Xsports, ESPN 4 e Disney+

MLS

  • 19h | Inter Miami x Portland Timbers | Apple TV
  • 21h | Nashville x Los Angeles FC | Apple TV

CAMPEONATO MEXICANO

  • 22h | Pumas UNAM x Pachuca | SportyNet
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