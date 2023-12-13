Resultado do jogo Celtic x Feyenoord hoje, 13/12: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Nesta quarta-feira, 13 de dezembro, em Glasgow, o jogo Celtic x Feyenoord, terminou com o placar 2 - 1. A partida corresponde à 6ª rodada do Grupo E da Champions League.
GOLS E ESTATÍSTICAS DE Celtic x Feyenoord
CEL
2-1
FEY
Gols
L. Palma33'
G. Lagerbielke90'
Y. Minteh82'
13
Total de chutes
16
7
Chutes no gol
7
48%
Posse de bola
52%
426
Passes
466
85%
Precisão de passe
83%
3
Faltas
14
2
Cartões amarelos
3
0
Cartões vermelhos
0
2
Impedimento(s)
2
6
Escanteio(s)
7
Joe Hart, Alistair Johnston, Stephen Welsh, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor, Matt O'Riley, Tomoki Iwata, Callum McGregor, Michael Johnston, Kyogo Furuhashi, Luis Palma.
4-3-3
Celtic
Justin Bijlow, Lutsharel Geertruida, Thomas Beelen, Dávid Hancko, Quilindschy Hartman, Ramiz Zerrouki, Quinten Timber, Igor Paixão, Calvin Stengs, Luka Ivanušec, Santiago Giménez.
4-3-3
Feyenoord