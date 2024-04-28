Diário do Nordeste
Diário do Nordeste

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (28)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 28 de abril de 2024

Legenda: O Cruzeiro entra em campo neste domingo (28)
Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Com duelos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro das séries A,B e C, além de confrontos pelo futebol europeu, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste domingo (28). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (28)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

11h00 | Flamengo x Botafogo | Premiere 

16h00 | Cruzeiro x Vitória | Globo; Premiere 2

16h00 | Corinthians x Fluminense | Globo; Premiere

18h30 | Fortaleza x RB Bragantino | Premiere 2

18h30 | Juventude x Athletico-PR | Premiere 3

20h00 | Internacional x Atlético-GO | Premiere; SporTv

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

16h00 | Coritiba x Brusque | Premiere 4; Canal Goat; TV Brasil; Band

18h30 | Goiás x Ponte Preta | Premiere 4; Canal Goat; TV Brasil

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

16h30 | Londrina x Ypiranga-RS | Dazn; Zapping Tv

16h30 | CSA x Ferroviária | Dazn; Zapping Tv

19h00 | Botafogo-PB x Caxias | Dazn; Nosso Futebol+

19h30 | Volta Redonda x Floresta | Dazn; Nosso Futebol+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS 

10h00 | Bournemouth x Brighton | ESPN 4; Star+

10h00 | Tottenham x Arsenal | ESPN; Star+

12h30 | Nottingham Forest x Manchester City | ESPN; Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

10h30 | Borussia Monchengladbach x Union Berlin | Canal Goat; OneFootball; TV Cultura

12h30 | FSV Mainz 05 x FC Koln | OneFootball

14h30 | SV Darmstadt 98 x FC Heidenheim | OneFootball

LA LIGA

09h00 | Cadiz x Mallorca | Star+

11h15 | Granada CF x Osasuna | Star+

13h30 | Villarreal x Rayo Vallecano | Star+

16h00 | Real Betis x Sevilla | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

07h30 | Inter de Milão x Torino | Star+

10h00 | Bologna x Udinese | Star+

13h00 | Atalanta x Empoli | Star+

13h00 | Napoli x Roma | Star+

15h45 | Fiorentina x Sassuolo | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

08h00 | Metz x Lille | Star+

12h05 | Rennes x Stade Brestois 29 | Star+

14h00 | Lyon x Monaco | Star+

16h00 | Marseille x Lens | Star+; TV5Mond

 

