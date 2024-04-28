Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (28)

Com duelos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro das séries A,B e C, além de confrontos pelo futebol europeu, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste domingo (28).
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (28)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
11h00 | Flamengo x Botafogo | Premiere
16h00 | Cruzeiro x Vitória | Globo; Premiere 2
16h00 | Corinthians x Fluminense | Globo; Premiere
18h30 | Fortaleza x RB Bragantino | Premiere 2
18h30 | Juventude x Athletico-PR | Premiere 3
20h00 | Internacional x Atlético-GO | Premiere; SporTv
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
16h00 | Coritiba x Brusque | Premiere 4; Canal Goat; TV Brasil; Band
18h30 | Goiás x Ponte Preta | Premiere 4; Canal Goat; TV Brasil
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
16h30 | Londrina x Ypiranga-RS | Dazn; Zapping Tv
16h30 | CSA x Ferroviária | Dazn; Zapping Tv
19h00 | Botafogo-PB x Caxias | Dazn; Nosso Futebol+
19h30 | Volta Redonda x Floresta | Dazn; Nosso Futebol+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
10h00 | Bournemouth x Brighton | ESPN 4; Star+
10h00 | Tottenham x Arsenal | ESPN; Star+
12h30 | Nottingham Forest x Manchester City | ESPN; Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
10h30 | Borussia Monchengladbach x Union Berlin | Canal Goat; OneFootball; TV Cultura
12h30 | FSV Mainz 05 x FC Koln | OneFootball
14h30 | SV Darmstadt 98 x FC Heidenheim | OneFootball
LA LIGA
09h00 | Cadiz x Mallorca | Star+
11h15 | Granada CF x Osasuna | Star+
13h30 | Villarreal x Rayo Vallecano | Star+
16h00 | Real Betis x Sevilla | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
07h30 | Inter de Milão x Torino | Star+
10h00 | Bologna x Udinese | Star+
13h00 | Atalanta x Empoli | Star+
13h00 | Napoli x Roma | Star+
15h45 | Fiorentina x Sassuolo | Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
08h00 | Metz x Lille | Star+
12h05 | Rennes x Stade Brestois 29 | Star+
14h00 | Lyon x Monaco | Star+
16h00 | Marseille x Lens | Star+; TV5Mond