Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de terça-feira (1º)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 1º de outubro de 2024

Legenda: O Flamengo entra em campo nesta terça-feira (1º)
Foto: Gilvan de Souza/CRF

agenda do futebol nesta terça-feira (1º) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta terça e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (1º)

COPA DO BRASIL

21h00 | Flamengo x Corinthians | SporTV; Premiere

COPA DA LIGA INGLESA

15h45 | Newcastle x AFC Wimbledon | Onefootball; Disney+

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DA ÁSIA

05h00 | Central Coast Mariners x Buriram United | Onefootball; Disney+ Premium
07h00 | Kawasaki Frontale x Gwangju FC | Onefootball; Disney+ Premium
07h00 | Pohang Steelers x Shanghai SIPG | Onefootball; Disney+ Premium
09h00 | Johor Darul Takzim FC x Shanghai Shenhua | Onefootball; Disney+ Premium
15h00 | Al-Gharafa x Al-Ain | Onefootball; Disney+ Premium
15h00 | Al-Hilal x Al-Shorta | ESPN 4; Onefootball; Disney+ Premium

