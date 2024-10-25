Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (25)

A agenda do futebol nesta sexta-feira (25) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta sexta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (25)
CAMPEONATO SAUDITA
- 12h05 | Al Khlood x Al Nassr | Canal GOAT (YouTube)
- 15h | Al Ahli x Al Okhdood | Canal GOAT (YouTube)
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 13h30 | Udinese x Cagliari | ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 15h45 | Torino x Como | Disney+
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
- 14h45 | Casa Pia x Nacional-POR | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 15h | Barraca Central x Estudiantes | Disney+
- 21h | Defensa y Justicia x River Plate | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 15h30 | Mainz 05 x Borussia Monchengladbach | Sportv e OneFootball
AMISTOSO INTERNACIONAL FEMININO
- 15h30 | Inglaterra x Alemanha | ESPN 3 e Disney+
- 16h15 | França x Jamaica | Disney+
- 17h | Espanha x Canadá | Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 16h | Leicester City x Nottingham Forest | ESPN e Disney+
2ª DIVISÃO DO CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 16h | Portsmouth x Sheffield Wednesday | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 16h | Espanyol x Sevilla | ESPN 4 e Disney+
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
- 21h30 | Avaí x Vila Nova | Sportv e Premiere
- 21h30 | Goiás x Amazonas | TV Brasil, Premiere e Canal GOAT (YouTube)