Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (25)

Escrito por Daniel Farias, daniel.farias@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 25 de outubro de 2024

Legenda: Cristiano Ronaldo com a camisa do Al-Nassr
Foto: Abdullah Mahdi / AFP

A agenda do futebol nesta sexta-feira (25) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta sexta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (25)

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

  • 12h05 | Al Khlood x Al Nassr | Canal GOAT (YouTube)
  • 15h | Al Ahli x Al Okhdood | Canal GOAT (YouTube)

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 13h30 | Udinese x Cagliari | ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 15h45 | Torino x Como | Disney+

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • 14h45 | Casa Pia x Nacional-POR | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 15h | Barraca Central x Estudiantes | Disney+
  • 21h | Defensa y Justicia x River Plate | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 15h30 | Mainz 05 x Borussia Monchengladbach | Sportv e OneFootball

AMISTOSO INTERNACIONAL FEMININO

  • 15h30 | Inglaterra x Alemanha | ESPN 3 e Disney+
  • 16h15 | França x Jamaica | Disney+
  • 17h | Espanha x Canadá | Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 16h | Leicester City x Nottingham Forest | ESPN e Disney+

2ª DIVISÃO DO CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 16h | Portsmouth x Sheffield Wednesday | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 16h | Espanyol x Sevilla | ESPN 4 e Disney+

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

  • 21h30 | Avaí x Vila Nova | Sportv e Premiere
  • 21h30 | Goiás x Amazonas | TV Brasil, Premiere e Canal GOAT (YouTube)

