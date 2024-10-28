Diário do Nordeste
Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda-feira (28)

Escrito por Daniel Farias, daniel.farias@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta segunda-feira, dia 28 de outubro de 2024

Legenda: Depay, jogador do Corinthians
Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians

A agenda do futebol nesta segunda-feira (28) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta segunda e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA-FEIRA (28)

PAULISTÃO SUB-20

  • 11h | RB Bragantino x São Paulo | TNT, Max e Canal Paulistão (YouTube)
  • 15h | Palmeiras x Novorizontino | Canal Paulistão (YouTube)

CAMPEONATO TURCO

  • 11h | Basaksehir x Eyupspor | Disney+
  • 14h | Galatasaray x Besiktas | ESPN 4 e Disney+

AMISTOSO INTERNACIONAL FEMININO

  • 14h10 | Alemanha x Austrália | Disney+

BRASILEIRÃO DE ASPIRANTES

  • 15h | Sport x Vitória | Sport (YouTube)
  • 15h | Fluminense x Botafogo | Fluminense (YouTube)
  • 15h | Vila Nova x Goiás | Vila Nova (YouTube)
  • 15h | CRB x Vasco | CRB (YouTube)
  • 15h30 | Criciúma x Cuiabá | Criciúma (YouTube)
  • 19h | Fortaleza x Atlético-MG | Fortaleza (YouTube)
  • 19h30 | Mirassol x Santos | Mirassol (YouTube)

CAMPEONATO NORUEGUÊS

  • 15h | Bodo Glimt x Rosenborg | OneFootball

2ª DIVISÃO DO CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 16h30 | Racing Ferrol x Tenerife | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 17h | Mallorca x Athletic Bilbao | ESPN 4 e Disney+

3ª DIVISÃO DO CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 17h | Blackpool x Wigan | Disney+

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • 17h15 | AVS x Porto | ESPN 2 e Disney+

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

  • 18h30 | Coritiba x CRB | Premiere e Canal GOAT (YouTube)
  • 19h | Ituano x Santos | Premiere
  • 21h | América-MG x Sport | TV Brasil, Premiere e Canal GOAT (YouTube)

BRASILEIRÃO

  • 19h | Cuiabá x Corinthians | Premiere
  • 21h | Vasco x Bahia | Sportv e Premiere

MLS

  • 19h45 | Cincinnati x New York City | Apple TV+
  • 22h | Seattle Sounders x Houston Dynamo | Apple TV+

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 21h | Huracán x Central Córdoba | Disney+

