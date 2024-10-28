Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda-feira (28)

A agenda do futebol nesta segunda-feira (28) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta segunda e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA-FEIRA (28)
PAULISTÃO SUB-20
- 11h | RB Bragantino x São Paulo | TNT, Max e Canal Paulistão (YouTube)
- 15h | Palmeiras x Novorizontino | Canal Paulistão (YouTube)
CAMPEONATO TURCO
- 11h | Basaksehir x Eyupspor | Disney+
- 14h | Galatasaray x Besiktas | ESPN 4 e Disney+
AMISTOSO INTERNACIONAL FEMININO
- 14h10 | Alemanha x Austrália | Disney+
BRASILEIRÃO DE ASPIRANTES
- 15h | Sport x Vitória | Sport (YouTube)
- 15h | Fluminense x Botafogo | Fluminense (YouTube)
- 15h | Vila Nova x Goiás | Vila Nova (YouTube)
- 15h | CRB x Vasco | CRB (YouTube)
- 15h30 | Criciúma x Cuiabá | Criciúma (YouTube)
- 19h | Fortaleza x Atlético-MG | Fortaleza (YouTube)
- 19h30 | Mirassol x Santos | Mirassol (YouTube)
CAMPEONATO NORUEGUÊS
- 15h | Bodo Glimt x Rosenborg | OneFootball
2ª DIVISÃO DO CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 16h30 | Racing Ferrol x Tenerife | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 17h | Mallorca x Athletic Bilbao | ESPN 4 e Disney+
3ª DIVISÃO DO CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 17h | Blackpool x Wigan | Disney+
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
- 17h15 | AVS x Porto | ESPN 2 e Disney+
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
- 18h30 | Coritiba x CRB | Premiere e Canal GOAT (YouTube)
- 19h | Ituano x Santos | Premiere
- 21h | América-MG x Sport | TV Brasil, Premiere e Canal GOAT (YouTube)
BRASILEIRÃO
- 19h | Cuiabá x Corinthians | Premiere
- 21h | Vasco x Bahia | Sportv e Premiere
MLS
- 19h45 | Cincinnati x New York City | Apple TV+
- 22h | Seattle Sounders x Houston Dynamo | Apple TV+
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 21h | Huracán x Central Córdoba | Disney+