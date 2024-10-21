Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda-feira (21)

A agenda do futebol nesta segunda-feira (21) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta segunda e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA-FEIRA (21)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ASIÁTICA
- 13h | Al Ain x Al Hilal | ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 15h | Al Rayyan x Al Ahli | Disney+
BRASILEIRÃO DE ASPIRANTES
- 15h30 | Criciúma x Goiás | YouTube
2ª DIVISÃO DO CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 15h30 | Albacete x Burgos | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 15h45 | Hellas Verona x Monza | ESPN 2 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 16h | Nottingham Forest x Crystal Palace | ESPN 4 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 16h | Valencia x Las Palmas | Disney+
CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO
- 16h | Miramar Misiones x Deportivo Maldonado | Disney+
- 19h | Defensor Sporting x Liverpool | Disney+
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
- 20h | Chapecoense x Goiás | Sportv e Premiere