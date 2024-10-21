Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda-feira (21)

Escrito por Daniel Farias, daniel.farias@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta segunda-feira, dia 21 de outubro de 2024

Legenda: Neymar em ação pelo Al-Hilal.
Foto: Fayez NURELDINE / AFP

A agenda do futebol nesta segunda-feira (21) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta segunda e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA-FEIRA (21)

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ASIÁTICA

  • 13h | Al Ain x Al Hilal | ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 15h | Al Rayyan x Al Ahli | Disney+

BRASILEIRÃO DE ASPIRANTES

  • 15h30 | Criciúma x Goiás | YouTube

2ª DIVISÃO DO CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 15h30 | Albacete x Burgos | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 15h45 | Hellas Verona x Monza | ESPN 2 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 16h | Nottingham Forest x Crystal Palace | ESPN 4 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 16h | Valencia x Las Palmas | Disney+

CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO

  • 16h | Miramar Misiones x Deportivo Maldonado | Disney+
  • 19h | Defensor Sporting x Liverpool | Disney+

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

  • 20h | Chapecoense x Goiás | Sportv e Premiere

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Flamengo e Atlético-MG vão se enfrentar na grande decisão da Copa do Brasil 2024

Jogada

Qual a ordem do mando de campo na final da Copa do Brasil? CBF dá detalhes sobre decisão

Flamengo e Atlético-MG vão se enfrentar na grande decisão da Copa do Brasil 2024

Diário do Nordeste/Estadão Há 39 minutos
neymar

Jogada

Al-Ain x Al-Hilal na Champions da Ásia marca possível retorno de Neymar; veja onde assistir

Neymar foi relacionado e pode voltar a jogar após longo período afastado por lesão

Daniel Farias Há 52 minutos
Sport vence e é vice-líder da Série B, empatado com Santos

Jogada

Sport vence e é vice-líder da Série B, empatado com Santos; veja posição do Ceará e pontuações

Cinco times estão próximos na tabela e lutam pelo acesso à Série A do Brasileirão

Daniel Farias Há 1 hora
neymar

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda-feira (21)

Confira os jogos desta segunda-feira, dia 21 de outubro de 2024

Daniel Farias Há 1 hora
Erick Pulga comemora gol pelo Ceará

Jogada

Quais as chances de acesso do Ceará na Série B? Veja probabilidades após 32ª rodada

Probabilidade foi atualizada depois do Vovô vencer o Ituano na Série B do Brasileirão

Daniel Farias Há 2 horas
técnico do ceara

Jogada

Condé detalha preparação do Ceará para enfrentar o líder Santos e reforça: 'Sabemos da nossa força'

Equipes se enfrentam pela Série B no dia 26 de outubro

Crisneive Silveira Há 2 horas