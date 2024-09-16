Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda-feira (16)

Escrito por Daniel Farias, daniel.farias@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta segunda-feira, dia 16 de setembro de 2024

Legenda: Alan Patrick, jogador do Internacional, durante jogo contra o Fortaleza na Série A do Brasileirão 2024
Foto: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional

A agenda do futebol nesta segunda-feira (16) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta segunda e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA-FEIRA (16)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

  • 20h | Internacional x Cuiabá | Sportv e Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C

  • 20h | Ferroviária x Athletic | DAZN e Nosso Futebol+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 16h | Rayo Vallecano x Osasuna | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 21h | Independiente Rivadavia x Defensa y Justicia | Disney+

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DA ÁSIA

  • 13h | Al Shorta x Al Nassr | ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 13h | Al Ain x Al Sadd | Disney+
  • 15h | Al Ahli x Persepolis | ESPN 4 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 13h30 | Parma x Udinese | Disney+
  • 15h45 | Lazio x Hellas Verona | ESPN 2 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • 16h15 | Estrela Amadora x Boavista | Disney+

CAMPEONATO TURCO

  • 14h | Antalyaspor x Adana Demirspor | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO FEMININO

  • 13h | Hoffenheim x Freiburg | DAZN

2ª DIVISÃO DO CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 15h30 | Almería x Castellón | Disney+

3ª DIVISÃO DO CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 16h | Birmingham x Wrexham | ESPN 3 e Disney+

