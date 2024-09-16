Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda-feira (16)

A agenda do futebol nesta segunda-feira (16) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta segunda e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA-FEIRA (16)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
- 20h | Internacional x Cuiabá | Sportv e Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
- 20h | Ferroviária x Athletic | DAZN e Nosso Futebol+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 16h | Rayo Vallecano x Osasuna | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 21h | Independiente Rivadavia x Defensa y Justicia | Disney+
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DA ÁSIA
- 13h | Al Shorta x Al Nassr | ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 13h | Al Ain x Al Sadd | Disney+
- 15h | Al Ahli x Persepolis | ESPN 4 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 13h30 | Parma x Udinese | Disney+
- 15h45 | Lazio x Hellas Verona | ESPN 2 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
- 16h15 | Estrela Amadora x Boavista | Disney+
CAMPEONATO TURCO
- 14h | Antalyaspor x Adana Demirspor | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO FEMININO
- 13h | Hoffenheim x Freiburg | DAZN
2ª DIVISÃO DO CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 15h30 | Almería x Castellón | Disney+
3ª DIVISÃO DO CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 16h | Birmingham x Wrexham | ESPN 3 e Disney+