Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda-feira (15)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta segunda-feira, dia 15 de maio de 2023

Imagem mostra jogadores de futebol
Legenda: Confira a agenda de jogos desta segunda-feira.
Foto: Crédito Darren Staples / AFP

O futebol internacional movimenta a agenda de futebol desta segunda-feira (15). Liverpool entra em campo no Campeonato Inglês. Mas também tem Flamengo e São Paulo no Brasileiro Feminino. Confira a agenda de jogos e onde assistir.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA (15)

CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO

15h - Boston River x Plaza Colonia - Star+
19h - CA Cerro x Racing Club - Star + 


CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

15h45 - Sampdoria x Empoli - Star+

 

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL 

16h - Betis x Rayo Vallecano - ESPN 4 e Star+

 

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

16h - Leicester City x Liverpool - ESPN e Star+

 

BRASILEIRO FEMININO

20h - Flamengo x São Paulo - Sportv

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

20h30 - Vélez Sarsfield x Rosario Central - ESPN4 e Star+

