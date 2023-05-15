Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda-feira (15)

O futebol internacional movimenta a agenda de futebol desta segunda-feira (15). Liverpool entra em campo no Campeonato Inglês. Mas também tem Flamengo e São Paulo no Brasileiro Feminino. Confira a agenda de jogos e onde assistir.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA (15)
CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO
15h - Boston River x Plaza Colonia - Star+
19h - CA Cerro x Racing Club - Star +
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
15h45 - Sampdoria x Empoli - Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
16h - Betis x Rayo Vallecano - ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
16h - Leicester City x Liverpool - ESPN e Star+
BRASILEIRO FEMININO
20h - Flamengo x São Paulo - Sportv
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
20h30 - Vélez Sarsfield x Rosario Central - ESPN4 e Star+