Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (4)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 4 de maio de 2024

Legenda: O Real Madrid entra em campo neste sábado (4).
Foto: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Com duelos pelas séries A, B e C do Campeonato Brasileiro, além de confrontos pelos principais campeonatos europeus, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (4). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (4)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

16h00 | Corinthians x Fortaleza | Premiere 4 

16h00 | Fluminense x Atlético-MG | Premiere 2

18h30 | RB Bragantino x Flamengo | Premiere 

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

17h00 | Chapecoense x América-MG | Premiere; TV Brasil; Canal Goat

18h00 | Vila Nova x Operário-PR | Premiere 5

21h00 | Ituano x Novorizontino | Premiere 3; Canal Goat

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

17h00 | Confiança x Tombense | Dazn

19h30 | Floresta x Ferroviária | Dazn; Nosso Futebol+ 

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS 

08h30 | Arsenal x Bournemouth | ESPN; Star+

11h00 | Brentford x Fulham | Star+

11h00 | Burnley x Newcastle | ESPN; Star+

11h00 | Sheffield United x Nottingham Forest | ESPN 4; Star+

13h30 | Manchester City x Wolves | Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

10h30 | VfB Stuttgart x Bayern de Munique | OneFootball; CazéTv

10h30 | Werder Bremen x Borussia Moenchengladbach | OneFootball

10h30 | VfL Wolfsburg x SV Darmstadt 98 | OneFootball

10h30 | Borussia Dortmund x FC Augsburg | OneFootball

13h30 | FC Koln x SC Freiburg | OneFootball; RedeTV

LA LIGA

09h00 | Real Sociedad x Las Palmas | Star+

11h15 | Real Madrid x Cadiz | Star+

13h30 | Girona x Barcelona | ESPN; Star+

16h00 | Mallorca x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN; Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

13h00 | Monza x Lazio | ESPN 4; Star+

15h45 | Sassuolo x Inter de Milão | ESPN 4; Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

12h00 | Monaco x Clermont Foot | Star+

16h00 | Stade Brestois 29 x Nantes | Star+

 

