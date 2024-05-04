Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (4)

Com duelos pelas séries A, B e C do Campeonato Brasileiro, além de confrontos pelos principais campeonatos europeus, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (4).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (4)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
16h00 | Corinthians x Fortaleza | Premiere 4
16h00 | Fluminense x Atlético-MG | Premiere 2
18h30 | RB Bragantino x Flamengo | Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
17h00 | Chapecoense x América-MG | Premiere; TV Brasil; Canal Goat
18h00 | Vila Nova x Operário-PR | Premiere 5
21h00 | Ituano x Novorizontino | Premiere 3; Canal Goat
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
17h00 | Confiança x Tombense | Dazn
19h30 | Floresta x Ferroviária | Dazn; Nosso Futebol+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
08h30 | Arsenal x Bournemouth | ESPN; Star+
11h00 | Brentford x Fulham | Star+
11h00 | Burnley x Newcastle | ESPN; Star+
11h00 | Sheffield United x Nottingham Forest | ESPN 4; Star+
13h30 | Manchester City x Wolves | Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
10h30 | VfB Stuttgart x Bayern de Munique | OneFootball; CazéTv
10h30 | Werder Bremen x Borussia Moenchengladbach | OneFootball
10h30 | VfL Wolfsburg x SV Darmstadt 98 | OneFootball
10h30 | Borussia Dortmund x FC Augsburg | OneFootball
13h30 | FC Koln x SC Freiburg | OneFootball; RedeTV
LA LIGA
09h00 | Real Sociedad x Las Palmas | Star+
11h15 | Real Madrid x Cadiz | Star+
13h30 | Girona x Barcelona | ESPN; Star+
16h00 | Mallorca x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN; Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
13h00 | Monza x Lazio | ESPN 4; Star+
15h45 | Sassuolo x Inter de Milão | ESPN 4; Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
12h00 | Monaco x Clermont Foot | Star+
16h00 | Stade Brestois 29 x Nantes | Star+