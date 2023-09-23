Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (23)

Com jogos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, B e C, confrontos pelos principais campeonatos europeus e mais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (23).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (23)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
21h00 | Atlético-Mg x Cuiabá | SporTv; Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
17h00 | CRB x Guarani | Band; Premiere 2
17h00 | Chapecoense x Ceará | Premiere 4
18h00 | Tombense x Botafogo-SP | SporTv, Premiere 3
20h45 | Sport Recife x Londrina | Band; Premiere 3
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
16h00 | Botafogo-PB x Paysandu | Nosso Futebol; DAZN
16h00 | São José x São Bernardo | Nosso Futebol; DAZN
19h00 | Volta Redonda x Amazonas | Nosso Futebol; DAZN
19h00 | Operário x Brusque | Nosso Futebol; YouTube; Canal Goat
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
11h00 | Manchester City x Nottingham Forest | ESPN; Star+
11h00 | Luton x Wolves | Star+
11h00 | Crystal Palace x Fulham | Star+
13h30 | Brentford x Everton | Star+
16h00 | Burnley x Manchester United | Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
10h30 | FC Augsburg x FSV Mainz 05 | OneFootball
10h30 | Borussia Monchengladbach x RB Leipzig | OneFootball
10h30 | Union Berlim x 1899 Hoffenheim | OneFootball
10h30 | Borussia Dortmund x VfL Wolfsburg | OneFootball
10h30 | Bayern de Munique x VfL Bochum | OneFootball|
13h30 | Werder Bremen x FC Koln | OneFootball; SporTv
LA LIGA
09h00 | Girona x Mallorca | Star+
11h15 | Osasuna x Sevilla | Star+; ESPN 2
13h30 | Barcelona x Celta de Vigo | Star+
16h00 | Almería x Valencia | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
10h00 | AC Milan x Verona | Star+; ESPN 4
13h00 | Sassuolo x Juventus | Star+; ESPPN 4
15h45 | Lazio x Monza | Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
12h00 | Nantes x Loriente | Star+
16h00 | Stade Brestois 29 x Lyon | Star+