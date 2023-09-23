Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (23)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 23 de setembro de 2023

Atlético-MG
Legenda: Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 23
Foto: Pedro Souza / Atlético

Com jogos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, B e C, confrontos pelos principais campeonatos europeus e mais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (23). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (23)    

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A 

21h00 | Atlético-Mg x Cuiabá | SporTv; Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

17h00 | CRB x Guarani | Band; Premiere 2

17h00 | Chapecoense x Ceará | Premiere 4

18h00 | Tombense x Botafogo-SP | SporTv, Premiere 3

20h45 | Sport Recife x Londrina | Band; Premiere 3

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

16h00 | Botafogo-PB x Paysandu | Nosso Futebol; DAZN

16h00 | São José x São Bernardo | Nosso Futebol; DAZN

19h00 | Volta Redonda x Amazonas | Nosso Futebol; DAZN

19h00 | Operário x Brusque | Nosso Futebol; YouTube; Canal Goat

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

11h00 | Manchester City x Nottingham Forest | ESPN; Star+

11h00 | Luton x Wolves | Star+

11h00 | Crystal Palace x Fulham | Star+

13h30 | Brentford x Everton | Star+

16h00 | Burnley x Manchester United | Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

10h30 | FC Augsburg x FSV Mainz 05 | OneFootball 

10h30 | Borussia Monchengladbach x RB Leipzig | OneFootball

10h30 | Union Berlim x 1899 Hoffenheim | OneFootball 

10h30 | Borussia Dortmund x VfL Wolfsburg | OneFootball

10h30 | Bayern de Munique x VfL Bochum | OneFootball| 

13h30 | Werder Bremen x FC Koln | OneFootball; SporTv

LA LIGA

09h00 | Girona x Mallorca | Star+

11h15 | Osasuna x Sevilla | Star+; ESPN 2 

13h30 | Barcelona x Celta de Vigo | Star+

16h00 | Almería x Valencia | Star+

 CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

10h00 | AC Milan x Verona | Star+; ESPN 4 

13h00 | Sassuolo x Juventus | Star+; ESPPN 4 

15h45 | Lazio x Monza | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

12h00 | Nantes x Loriente | Star+

16h00 | Stade Brestois 29 x Lyon | Star+

 

