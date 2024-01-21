Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (21)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 21 de janeiro de 2024

Legenda: O Liverpool entra em campo neste domingo (21)
Foto: PETER POWELL / AFP

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste domingo (21). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (21)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

11h00 | Sheffield United x West Ham | Star+

13h30 | Bournemouth x Liverpool | Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

11h30 | Bayern de Munique x Werder Bremen | OneFootball; SporTv

13h30 | Borussia Mönchengladbach x FC Augsburg | OneFootball

LA LIGA

10h00 | Osasuna x Getafe | Star+

12h15 | Real Madrid x Almería | Star+

14h30 | Real Betis x Barcelona | Star+

17h00 | Girona x Sevilla | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

08h30 | Frosinone x Cagliari | Star+

11h00 | Empoli x Monza | Star+

14h00 | Salernitana x Genoa | Star+

16h45 | Lecce x Juventus | Star+

CAMPEONATO CEARENSE

17h00 | Iguatu x Atlético-CE | FCF TV

17h30 | Maracanã x Ceará | ge.com/ce; Canal Goat 

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA 

16h00 | Fluminense x Portuguesa-RJ | Canal Goat

18h10 | Volta Redonda x Boavista SC | Canal Goat

18h10 | Nova Iguaçu x Flamengo | Canal Goat

20h30 | Sampaio Corrêa-RJ x Vasco | Canal Goat; Star+

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

16h00 | São Bernardo x Ituano | Paulistão Play

16h00 | Novorizontino x Palmeiras | CazéTv; YouTube 

18h00 | Inter de Limeira x Palmeiras | CazéTv; Paulistão Play

18h00 | Corinthians x Guarani-SP | Record x Paulistão Play

 

