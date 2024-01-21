Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (21)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste domingo (21).
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (21)
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
11h00 | Sheffield United x West Ham | Star+
13h30 | Bournemouth x Liverpool | Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
11h30 | Bayern de Munique x Werder Bremen | OneFootball; SporTv
13h30 | Borussia Mönchengladbach x FC Augsburg | OneFootball
LA LIGA
10h00 | Osasuna x Getafe | Star+
12h15 | Real Madrid x Almería | Star+
14h30 | Real Betis x Barcelona | Star+
17h00 | Girona x Sevilla | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
08h30 | Frosinone x Cagliari | Star+
11h00 | Empoli x Monza | Star+
14h00 | Salernitana x Genoa | Star+
16h45 | Lecce x Juventus | Star+
CAMPEONATO CEARENSE
17h00 | Iguatu x Atlético-CE | FCF TV
17h30 | Maracanã x Ceará | ge.com/ce; Canal Goat
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
16h00 | Fluminense x Portuguesa-RJ | Canal Goat
18h10 | Volta Redonda x Boavista SC | Canal Goat
18h10 | Nova Iguaçu x Flamengo | Canal Goat
20h30 | Sampaio Corrêa-RJ x Vasco | Canal Goat; Star+
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
16h00 | São Bernardo x Ituano | Paulistão Play
16h00 | Novorizontino x Palmeiras | CazéTv; YouTube
18h00 | Inter de Limeira x Palmeiras | CazéTv; Paulistão Play
18h00 | Corinthians x Guarani-SP | Record x Paulistão Play