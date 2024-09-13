Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (13)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 13 de setembro de 2024

Legenda: O Borussia Dortmund entra em campo nesta sexta-feira (13)
Foto: AXEL HEIMKEN / AFP

Com duelos pela Copa do Brasil, além de confrontos pelo Brasileirão Sub-20, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta sexta-feira (13).

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (13)

BUNDESLIGA (CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO)

15h30 | Borussia Dortmund x FC Heidenheim | SporTV; Canal Goat; OneFootball

LA LIGA (CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL)

16h00 | Real Betis x Leganes | Disney+ Premium

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

19h00 | Novorizontino x Botafogo-SP | SporTV; Premiere FC
21h30 | Goiás x Avai | SporTV; Premiere FC
21h30 | Ponte Preta x Ituano | SporTV; Premiere 2; Canal Goat

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO 

18h30 | Lanus x Union Santa Fé | Disney+ Premium
21h00 | River Plate x Atlético Tucuman | ESPN; Disney+

LIGA NÓS (CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS)

16h15 | Arouca x Sporting CP | ESPN; Disney+

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

15h00 | Al-Nassr x Al-Ahli Jeddah | Canal Goa

Foto da torcida do Fortaleza na Arena Castelão

Jogada

Ingressos para Fortaleza x Corinthians nas quartas da Sul-Americana começam a ser vendidos

Equipes se enfrentam na próxima terça-feira (17) pela Copa Sul-Americana

Daniel Farias Há 12 minutos
Foto de troféu da Copa do Brasil

Jogada

Semifinais Copa do Brasil 2024: veja times, confrontos, datas e valor da premiação

Quatro equipes seguem vivas na luta pelo título do torneio nacional

Daniel Farias Há 56 minutos
Foto de James Cook, jogador do Buffalo Bills

Jogada

Resultados dos jogos da NFL: veja partidas e placares de quinta-feira (12)

Confira os resultados da última quinta-feira, dia 12 de setembro de 2024

Daniel Farias Há 1 hora
Borussia Dortmund

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (13)

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 13 de setembro de 2024

Redação Há 2 horas
imagem mostra jogadores de futebol

Jogada

Próximo adversário do Ceará, Chapecoense não vence em casa na Série B há quase 150 dias

Na competição, a equipe catarinense entrou em campo em doze oportunidades, sendo: uma vitória, sete empates e quatro derrotas

Redação Há 2 horas
Fórmula 1

Jogada

Treinos do GP do Azerbaijão na F1 2024: veja horários e onde assistir à Fórmula 1

Serão disputados três treinos livres e um treino classificatório

Daniel Farias 13 de Setembro de 2024