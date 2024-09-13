Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (13)

Com duelos pela Copa do Brasil, além de confrontos pelo Brasileirão Sub-20, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta sexta-feira (13).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (13)
BUNDESLIGA (CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO)
15h30 | Borussia Dortmund x FC Heidenheim | SporTV; Canal Goat; OneFootball
LA LIGA (CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL)
16h00 | Real Betis x Leganes | Disney+ Premium
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
19h00 | Novorizontino x Botafogo-SP | SporTV; Premiere FC
21h30 | Goiás x Avai | SporTV; Premiere FC
21h30 | Ponte Preta x Ituano | SporTV; Premiere 2; Canal Goat
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
18h30 | Lanus x Union Santa Fé | Disney+ Premium
21h00 | River Plate x Atlético Tucuman | ESPN; Disney+
LIGA NÓS (CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS)
16h15 | Arouca x Sporting CP | ESPN; Disney+
CAMPEONATO SAUDITA
15h00 | Al-Nassr x Al-Ahli Jeddah | Canal Goa