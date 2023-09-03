Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (03)

Com jogos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, B, C e D, além de confrontos pelos principais campeonatos do futebol europeu, saiba onde serão transmitidos os jogos deste domingo (03)
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (03)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
11h00 | Grêmio x Cuiabá | Premiere
16h00 | Fluminense x Fortaleza | Globo; Premiere 2
16h00 | Corinthians x Palmeiras | Globo; Premiere
18h30 | América-MG x Santos | Premiere 4
18h30 | Cruzeiro x RB Bragantino | Premiere 2
18h30 | Bahia x Vasco | SporTv; Premiere 3
20h30 | São Paulo x Coritiba | Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
15h45 | Vila Nova x CRB | Band; Premiere 5
18h00 | Botafogo-SP x Sport Recife | Band; Premiere 5
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
17h00 | Paysandu x Volta Redonda | Nosso Futebol; DAZN
18h00 | Botafogo-PB x Amazonas | Canal Goat; Nosso Futebol
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE D
15h00 | Sousa x Ferroviária | Tv Brasil; Fsports.Tv
17h30 | Ferroviário x Maranhão | Tv Brasil; Fsports.Tv
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
10h00 | Liverpool x Aston Villa | ESPN; Star+
10h00 | Crystal Palace x Wolves | Star+
12h30 | Arsenal x Manchester United | ESPN; Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
10h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x FC Koln | OneFootball
12h30 | Union Berlin x RB Leipizig | Tv Cultura; OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
09h00 | Girona x Las Palmas | Star+
11h15 | Mallorca x Athletic Club | ESPN 4; Star+
13h30 | Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla | ESPN 4; Star+
16h00 | Osasuna x Barcelona | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
13h30 | Torino x Genoa | Star+
13h30 | Inter x Fiorentina | Star+
15h45 | Lecce x Salernitana | Star+
15h45 | Empoli x Juventus | Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
08h00 | Toulouse x Clermont Foot | Star+
12h05 | Nice x Strasbourg | Star+
15h45 | Lyon x PSG | ESPN; Star+
MLS
20h30 | Philadelphia Union x New York Red Bulls | Apple Tv
23h00 | Los Angeles FC x Inter Miami | Apple Tv