Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (03)

Com jogos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, B, C e D, além de confrontos pelos principais campeonatos do futebol europeu, saiba onde serão transmitidos os jogos deste domingo (03)

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (03)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

11h00 | Grêmio x Cuiabá | Premiere

16h00 | Fluminense x Fortaleza | Globo; Premiere 2

16h00 | Corinthians x Palmeiras | Globo; Premiere

18h30 | América-MG x Santos | Premiere 4

18h30 | Cruzeiro x RB Bragantino | Premiere 2

18h30 | Bahia x Vasco | SporTv; Premiere 3

20h30 | São Paulo x Coritiba | Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

15h45 | Vila Nova x CRB | Band; Premiere 5

18h00 | Botafogo-SP x Sport Recife | Band; Premiere 5

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

17h00 | Paysandu x Volta Redonda | Nosso Futebol; DAZN

18h00 | Botafogo-PB x Amazonas | Canal Goat; Nosso Futebol

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE D

15h00 | Sousa x Ferroviária | Tv Brasil; Fsports.Tv

17h30 | Ferroviário x Maranhão | Tv Brasil; Fsports.Tv

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

10h00 | Liverpool x Aston Villa | ESPN; Star+

10h00 | Crystal Palace x Wolves | Star+

12h30 | Arsenal x Manchester United | ESPN; Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

10h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x FC Koln | OneFootball

12h30 | Union Berlin x RB Leipizig | Tv Cultura; OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

09h00 | Girona x Las Palmas | Star+

11h15 | Mallorca x Athletic Club | ESPN 4; Star+

13h30 | Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla | ESPN 4; Star+

16h00 | Osasuna x Barcelona | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

13h30 | Torino x Genoa | Star+

13h30 | Inter x Fiorentina | Star+

15h45 | Lecce x Salernitana | Star+

15h45 | Empoli x Juventus | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

08h00 | Toulouse x Clermont Foot | Star+

12h05 | Nice x Strasbourg | Star+

15h45 | Lyon x PSG | ESPN; Star+

MLS

20h30 | Philadelphia Union x New York Red Bulls | Apple Tv

23h00 | Los Angeles FC x Inter Miami | Apple Tv