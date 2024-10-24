Jogos de hoje na NBA: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quinta-feira (24)

A agenda do basquete americano nesta quinta-feira (24) conta com partidas da temporada 2024/2025 da National Basketball Association (NBA) que serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (24), NA NBA
- 20h | Washington Wizards x Boston Celtics | NBA League Pass
- 20h30 | Dallas Mavericks x San Antonio Spurs | Amazon Prime Video e NBA League Pass
- 23h | Denver Nuggets x Oklahoma City Thunder | Amazon Prime Video e NBA League Pass
- 23h | Sacramento Kings x Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA League Pass