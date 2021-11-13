Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Pâmela Rosa, Kelvin Hoefler e mais três brasileiros garantem vaga na final do Mundial de Skate

Escrito por Redação,

A grande decisão do Mundial de Skate acontece neste domingo (14), a partir das 14h. O evento será transmitido ao vivo pelo SporTV 2

Legenda: Pâmela Rosa e Kelvin Hoefler garantiram vaga na final do Mundial de Skate Street neste sábado (13)
Foto: Reprodução / Instagram

O Brasil terá cinco representantes na final do Mundial de Skate, em Jacksonville, nos Estados Unidos.

Neste sábado (13), após a disputa das semifinais, Pâmela Rosa, Kelvin Hoefler e Lucas Ribeiro garantiram vaga no Super Crown.

Os três brasileiros se juntam a Rayssa Leal e Felipe Gustavo, que garantiram vaga à final do Mundial de Skate antecipadamente.

A grande decisão do Mundial de Skate acontece neste domingo (14), a partir das 14h. O evento será transmitido ao vivo pelo SporTV 2.

Classificados à final no feminino

  • Rayssa Leal [BRA]
  • Pâmela Rosa [BRA]
  • Momiji Nishiya [JAP]
  • Funa Nakashima [JAP]
  • Roos Zwetsloot [HOL]
  • Candy Jacobs [HOL]
  • Keet Oldenbeuving [HOL]
  • Samarria Brevard [EUA]

Legenda: Rayssa Leal, Pâmela Rosa, Momiji Nishiya, Funa Nakashima, Roos Zwetsloot, Candy Jacobs, Keet Oldenbeuving e Samarria Brevard disputarão à final do Mundial de Skate Street feminino
Foto: Divulgação / SLS

Classificados à final no masculino

  • Felipe Gustavo [BRA]
  • Kelvin Hoefler [BRA]
  • Lucas Rabelo [BRA]
  • Nyjah Huston [EUA]
  • Alex Midler [EUA]
  • Jagger Eaton [EUA]
  • Gustavo Ribeiro [POR]
  • Shane O'Neill [AUS]

 

Quero receber conteúdos exclusivos de esporte

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/skate

Jogada

Valtteri Bottas vence Sprint Race e largará na pole no GP de São Paulo

A corrida deste domingo tem largada marcada para as 14 horas. A previsão é de tempo bom, com sol e temperaturas mais baixas

Estadão Conteúdo Há 10 minutos

Jogada

Com show de Mbappé, França vence Cazaquistão e mantém liderança do Grupo D das Eliminatórias

Duelo é válido pela 9ª rodada do Grupo D das Eliminatórias da Europa

Redação Há 22 minutos

Jogada

Pâmela Rosa, Kelvin Hoefler e mais três brasileiros garantem vaga na final do Mundial de Skate

A grande decisão do Mundial de Skate acontece neste domingo (14), a partir das 14h. O evento será transmitido ao vivo pelo SporTV 2

Redação Há 38 minutos
Galvão Bueno segura os netos gêmeos André (Tatá) e Octávio (Dedé)

Jogada

Galvão Bueno narra jogo de videogame após pedido dos netos; veja vídeo

O momento foi registrado nas redes sociais do próprio narrador neste sábado (13)

Redação Há 38 minutos

Jogada

Corinthians x Cuiabá: confira horário, onde assistir, palpites e prováveis escalações

Partida acontece pela 32ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

Redação Há 58 minutos

Jogada

Internacional x Athletico-PR: confira horário, palpites e prováveis escalações

Partida acontece pela 32ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

Redação Há 2 horas