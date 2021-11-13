Pâmela Rosa, Kelvin Hoefler e mais três brasileiros garantem vaga na final do Mundial de Skate

O Brasil terá cinco representantes na final do Mundial de Skate, em Jacksonville, nos Estados Unidos.

Neste sábado (13), após a disputa das semifinais, Pâmela Rosa, Kelvin Hoefler e Lucas Ribeiro garantiram vaga no Super Crown.

Os três brasileiros se juntam a Rayssa Leal e Felipe Gustavo, que garantiram vaga à final do Mundial de Skate antecipadamente.

A grande decisão do Mundial de Skate acontece neste domingo (14), a partir das 14h. O evento será transmitido ao vivo pelo SporTV 2.

🇧🇷 Pamela Rosa just put down a jam packed line!



Tune in LIVE now on https://t.co/5OrMXfEhdS to watch the action! pic.twitter.com/SuKLsYL31z