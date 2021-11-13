Pâmela Rosa, Kelvin Hoefler e mais três brasileiros garantem vaga na final do Mundial de Skate

O Brasil terá cinco representantes na final do Mundial de Skate, em Jacksonville, nos Estados Unidos.
Neste sábado (13), após a disputa das semifinais, Pâmela Rosa, Kelvin Hoefler e Lucas Ribeiro garantiram vaga no Super Crown.
Os três brasileiros se juntam a Rayssa Leal e Felipe Gustavo, que garantiram vaga à final do Mundial de Skate antecipadamente.
A grande decisão do Mundial de Skate acontece neste domingo (14), a partir das 14h. O evento será transmitido ao vivo pelo SporTV 2.
🇧🇷 Pamela Rosa just put down a jam packed line!— STREET LEAGUE (@StreetLeague) November 13, 2021
Tune in LIVE now on https://t.co/5OrMXfEhdS to watch the action! pic.twitter.com/SuKLsYL31z
Classificados à final no feminino
- Rayssa Leal [BRA]
- Pâmela Rosa [BRA]
- Momiji Nishiya [JAP]
- Funa Nakashima [JAP]
- Roos Zwetsloot [HOL]
- Candy Jacobs [HOL]
- Keet Oldenbeuving [HOL]
- Samarria Brevard [EUA]
Classificados à final no masculino
- Felipe Gustavo [BRA]
- Kelvin Hoefler [BRA]
- Lucas Rabelo [BRA]
- Nyjah Huston [EUA]
- Alex Midler [EUA]
- Jagger Eaton [EUA]
- Gustavo Ribeiro [POR]
- Shane O'Neill [AUS]