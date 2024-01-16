Ludmilla é confirmada como atração do festival Coachella nos EUA

Ludmilla é uma das atrações do Coachella 2024, que ocorre na Califórnia, nos Estados Unidos, em abril. Nos stories do Instagram, nesta terça-feira (16), a cantora celebrou o convite do Festival.
"Fim de mistério, agora já posso falar para vocês. Eu vou cantar no Coachella 2024", disse Ludmilla. Em outra publicação, a artista agradeceu a Deus. "Tô muito feliz, meu deus! Tava louca para contar essa surpresa maravilhosa. Tem Ludmilla, Tem Brasil, tem Coachella, tô muito feliz. Quero agradecer todas as mensagens, todo mundo tá feliz também", continuou. Lud ainda descreveu que foi muito difícil guardar o segredo.
Conforme o anúncio, publicado pelas redes do Festival nesta terça-feira (16), também são atrações Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator, e o reencontro da banda No Doubt. O Coachella 2024 ocorre nos dias 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 e 21 de abril. Ludmilla se apresentará nos domingos 14 e 21, que também terá atrações como Doja Cat, J Balvin, e a banda sul-coreana the Rose.
Veja lineup, por ordem alfabetica
- Adam Ten x Mita Gami
- The Adicts
- Adriaatique
- me x Marcel Dettmann
- ANOTR
- Anti Up
- Anyma
- AP Dhillon
- The Aquabats
- Artbat
- Atarashii Gakko!
- Ateez
- Bar Italia
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Bb Trickz
- Bebe Rexha
- Ben Sterling
- The Beths
- Bicep
- Bizarrap
- Black Country, New Road
- Bleachers
- The Blessed Madonna
- Blond:ish
- Blur
- Blxst
- Boy Harsher
- Brittany Howard
- Brutalismus 3000
- Carin León
- Carlita
- Chappell Roan
- Charlotte de Witte
- Chlöe
- Cimafunk
- Cloonee
- Clown Core
- Coi Leray
- Deftones
- Depresión Sonora
- Destroy Lonely
- DJ Seinfeld
- DJ Snake
- Dom Dolla
- The Drums
- Eartheater
- Eddie Zuko
- Eli & Fur
- Erika de Casier
- Everything Always
- Faye Webster
- Feeble Little Horse
- Flight Facilities
- Flo
- Folamour
- Gesaffelstein
- Girl Ultra
- Gorgon City
- Grimes
- Hatsune Miko
- Hermanos Gutiérrez
- Ice Spice
- Innellea
- ISOxo & Knock2
- J Balvin
- Jhené Aiko
- Jjuujjuu
- Jockstrap
- John Summit
- Jon Batiste
- Joplyn
- Jungle
- Justice
- Ken Carson
- Kenya Grace
- Kevin Abstract
- Kevin de Vries x Kölsch
- Kevin Kaarl
- Keyspan
- Khruangbin
- Kimonos
- Kokoroko
- Lana Del Rey
- The Last Dinner Party
- Late Night Drive Home
- Latin Mafia
- Le Sserafim
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Lil Yachty
- L’Impératrice
- Lovejoy
- Ludmilla
- The Japanese House
- Mahmut Ohran
- Mall Grab
- Mandy, Indiana
- Maz
- Mdou Moctar
- Militarie Gun
- Miss Monique
- Narrow Head
- Nav
- Neil Frances
- No Doubt
- Olivia Dean
- Oneohtrix Point Never
- Orbital
- Palace
- Patrick Mason
- Peggy Gou
- Peso Pluma
- Purple Disco Machine
- Rainer Zonnweld
- Raye
- Rebüke
- The Red Pears
- Reneé Rapp
- The Rose
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Saint Levant
- Santa Fe Klan
- Sid Sriram
- Skepta
- Skin on Skin
- Skream & Benga
- Son Rompe Pera
- Spinall
- Steve Angello
- Sublime
- Suki Waterhouse
- Taking Back Sunday
- Tems
- Thuy
- Tinashe
- Tita Lau
- Two Shell
- Tyla
- Tyler, the Creator
- Upchuck
- Victoria Monét
- Will Clarke
- YG Marley
- Yoasobi
- Young Fathers
- Young Miko
- 88Rising Futures