Ludmilla é confirmada como atração do festival Coachella nos EUA

Ludmilla é uma das atrações do Coachella 2024, que ocorre na Califórnia, nos Estados Unidos, em abril. Nos stories do Instagram, nesta terça-feira (16), a cantora celebrou o convite do Festival.

"Fim de mistério, agora já posso falar para vocês. Eu vou cantar no Coachella 2024", disse Ludmilla. Em outra publicação, a artista agradeceu a Deus. "Tô muito feliz, meu deus! Tava louca para contar essa surpresa maravilhosa. Tem Ludmilla, Tem Brasil, tem Coachella, tô muito feliz. Quero agradecer todas as mensagens, todo mundo tá feliz também", continuou. Lud ainda descreveu que foi muito difícil guardar o segredo.

Conforme o anúncio, publicado pelas redes do Festival nesta terça-feira (16), também são atrações Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator, e o reencontro da banda No Doubt. O Coachella 2024 ocorre nos dias 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 e 21 de abril. Ludmilla se apresentará nos domingos 14 e 21, que também terá atrações como Doja Cat, J Balvin, e a banda sul-coreana the Rose.

Veja lineup, por ordem alfabetica

Adam Ten x Mita Gami

The Adicts

Adriaatique

me x Marcel Dettmann

ANOTR

Anti Up

Anyma

AP Dhillon

The Aquabats

Artbat

Atarashii Gakko!

Ateez

Bar Italia

Barry Can’t Swim

Bb Trickz

Bebe Rexha

Ben Sterling

The Beths

Bicep

Bizarrap

Black Country, New Road

Bleachers

The Blessed Madonna

Blond:ish

Blur

Blxst

Boy Harsher

Brittany Howard

Brutalismus 3000

Carin León

Carlita

Chappell Roan

Charlotte de Witte

Chlöe

Cimafunk

Cloonee

Clown Core

Coi Leray

Deftones

Depresión Sonora

Destroy Lonely

DJ Seinfeld

DJ Snake

Dom Dolla

The Drums

Eartheater

Eddie Zuko

Eli & Fur

Erika de Casier

Everything Always

Faye Webster

Feeble Little Horse

Flight Facilities

Flo

Folamour

Gesaffelstein

Girl Ultra

Gorgon City

Grimes

Hatsune Miko

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Ice Spice

Innellea

ISOxo & Knock2

J Balvin

Jhené Aiko

Jjuujjuu

Jockstrap

John Summit

Jon Batiste

Joplyn

Jungle

Justice

Ken Carson

Kenya Grace

Kevin Abstract

Kevin de Vries x Kölsch

Kevin Kaarl

Keyspan

Khruangbin

Kimonos

Kokoroko

Lana Del Rey

The Last Dinner Party

Late Night Drive Home

Latin Mafia

Le Sserafim

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Yachty

L’Impératrice

Lovejoy

Ludmilla

The Japanese House

Mahmut Ohran

Mall Grab

Mandy, Indiana

Maz

Mdou Moctar

Militarie Gun

Miss Monique

Narrow Head

Nav

Neil Frances

No Doubt

Olivia Dean

Oneohtrix Point Never

Orbital

Palace

Patrick Mason

Peggy Gou

Peso Pluma

Purple Disco Machine

Rainer Zonnweld

Raye

Rebüke

The Red Pears

Reneé Rapp

The Rose

Sabrina Carpenter

Saint Levant

Santa Fe Klan

Sid Sriram

Skepta

Skin on Skin

Skream & Benga

Son Rompe Pera

Spinall

Steve Angello

Sublime

Suki Waterhouse

Taking Back Sunday

Tems

Thuy

Tinashe

Tita Lau

Two Shell

Tyla

Tyler, the Creator

Upchuck

Victoria Monét

Will Clarke

YG Marley

Yoasobi

Young Fathers

Young Miko

88Rising Futures