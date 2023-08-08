VMA 2023: com Anitta, MTV divulga indicados ao prêmio; veja lista

O MTV Video Music Awards 2023 anunciou os indicados da premiação, nesta terça-feira (9). Taylor Swift e SZA lideram com oito e seis indicações cada, ambas foram reconhecidos na categoria "Vídeo do Ano". Anitta também é presente no evento na categoria "Melhor Clipe Latino".
Em 2022, a cantora carioca se tornou a primeira artista brasileira a ganhar o prêmio internacional. Neste ano, ela está indicada novamente em Melhor Clipe Latino.
Assista:
"Estou muito feliz em ser mais uma vez indicada ao VMA! Dessa vez com um funk, um projeto que estou realizando com tanto carinho e que gravei em uma favela. É lindo. Me sinto muito honrada e emocionada”, comemorou Anitta.
“Funk Rave” faz parte do setlist de três músicas que Anitta lança no próximo dia 18
Novos nomes da música
Há 35 artistas indicados pela primeira vez este ano, incluindo Boygenius, GloRilla, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Flo Milli, Reneé Rapp e Peso Pluma, entre outros.
Outros indicados ao VMA 2023 incluem Lana Del Rey, Bad Bunny, Shakira, Janelle Monae, Paramore, Blackpink, Adele, Rosalía, Blink-182, Fall Out Boy, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diddy, Karol G, Tomorrow X Together e Metallica.
Beyoncé, que está fazendo sucesso com turnê pelo mundo, foi indicada apenas em "Artista do Ano". Como ela não lançou nenhum videoclipe relacionado ao lançamento de "Renaissance", ela não foi indicada a nenhum outro prêmio.
Vídeo do Ano
Doja Cat - “Attention”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Artista do Ano
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
Música do Ano
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
Steve Lacy - “Bad Habit”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Videoclipe Latino
Anitta - “Funk Rave”
Bad Bunny - “Where She Goes”
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - “Ella Baila Sola”
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - “un x100to”
Karol G & Shakira - “TQG”
Rosalía - “Despechá”
Shakira - “Acróstico”
Artista Revelação
GoRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Melhor Colaboração do Ano
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”
Post Malone & Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”
KAROL G & Shakira - “TQG”
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”
Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”
Melhor Videoclipe de Pop
Demi Lovato - “Swine”
Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
P!NK - “Trustfall”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Videoclipe Hip-Hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “STAYING ALIVE”
GloRilla & Cardi B - “Tomorrow 2”
Lil Uzi Vert - “Just Wanna Rock”
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - “Kant Nobody”
Metro Boomin ft. Future - “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”
Melhor Videoclipe Rock
Foo Fighters - “The Teacher”
Linkin Park - “Lost (Original Version)”
Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Tippa My Tongue”
Måneskin - “The Loneliest”
Metallica - “Lux Æterna”
Muse - “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo
Blink-182 - “Edging”
Boygenius - “The Film”
Fall Out Boy - “Hold Me Like a Grudge”
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
Paramore - “This Is Why”
Thirty Seconds To Mars - “Stuck”
Melhor Videoclipe R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - “Stay”
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - “How Does It Feel”
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”
SZA - “Shirt”
Toosii - “Favorite Song”
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - “Love In The Way”
Melhor Videoclipe K-Pop
Aespa - “Girls”
Blackpink - “Pink Venom”
Fiffty Fifty - “Cupid”
Seventeen - “Super”
Stray Kids - “S-Class”
Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”
Melhor Videoclipe de Afrobeats
Ayra Starr - “Rush”
Burna Boy - “It’s Plenty”
Davido ft. Musa Keys - “Unavailable”
Fireboy DML & Asake - ”Bandana”
Libianca - “People”
Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”
Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - “2 Sugar”
Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem
Alicia Keys - “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
Bad Bunny - “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente”
Demi Lovato - “Swine”
Dove Cameron - “Breakfast”
Imagine Dragons - “Crushed”
Maluma - “La Reina”
Melhor Fotografia
Adele - “I Drink Wine”
Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”
Janelle Monae - “Lipstick Lover”
Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Direção
Doja Cat - “Attention”
Drake - “Falling Back”
Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”
Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Direção de Arte
Boygenius - “The Film”
Blackpink - “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat - “Attention”
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”
SZA - “Shirt”
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Fall Out Boy - “Love From the Other Side”
Harry Styles - “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”
Melanie Martinez - “Void”
Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Coreografia
Blackpink - “Pink Venom”
Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
Jonas Brothers - “Waffle House”
Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”
Panic! at the Disco - “Middle of a Breakup”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
Melhor Edição
Blackpink - “Pink Venom”
Kendrick Lamar - “Rich Spirit”
Miley Cyrus - “River”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Apresentação "Push" do Ano
August 2022: Saucy Santana - “Booty”
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - “Until I Found You”
October 2022: JVKE - “golden hour”
November 2022: Flo Milli - “Conceited”
December 2022: Reneé Rapp - “Colorado”
January 2023: Sam Ryder - “All The Way Over”
February 2023: Armani White - “GOATED”
March 2023: Fletcher - “Becky's So Hot”
April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”
May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - “That Part”