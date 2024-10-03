CAPTEI: Um Debut para Lembrar: Gabriela Ponte celebra seus 15 anos

No último sábado, 28, Gabriela Ponte, filha de Manoela Ponte e Jonathas Costa fez 15 anos. Festão super esperado e curtido. O Hotel Gran Marquise foi o lugar da festa, realizada no Salão Spazio, decorado por Mirella Bessa.

Legenda: Gabriela Ponte Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

A noite começou com Paulo Benevides e sua banda, que recepcionou os convidados com alegria e descontração desde as primeiras notas. A música ecoou pelo salão, trazendo vida e ritmo para uma noite especial. Paulo Benevides teve papel fundamental nos momentos mais emocionantes, como as valsas e os parabéns, que arrancaram lágrimas e sorrisos dos presentes.

Legenda: 15 anos Gabriela Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Legenda: 15 anos Gabriela Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Em seguida, a festa ganhou um novo ritmo com a banda SouSete e o DJ Pablo Botto, que mantiveram a pista de dança cheia e animada até as primeiras horas da manhã.

Legenda: SouSete Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Legenda: DJ Pablo Botto Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Manoela e Gabriela estavam lindas. Vestiam criações exclusivas da Lili Menezes Ateliê, que capturou a essência de cada uma.

Legenda: Gabriela e Manoela Ponte Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Legenda: Gabriela Ponte Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Legenda: Gabriela Ponte Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

O evento contou ainda com a organização do cerimonial conduzido por Veronica Sancho, que garantiu que cada momento da festa fosse perfeito. Surpreendendo a aniversariante e emocionando a todos, um vídeo surpresa das amigas de Gabriela foi exibido, destacando a importância da amizade e dos laços construídos ao longo dos anos.

Legenda: Verônica Sancho e equipe Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

A gastronomia também teve seu espaço garantido com um bolo lindo da Analu e os tradicionais bem vividos preparados por Celia Bezerra, que adoçaram ainda mais essa data tão especial.

Legenda: Bolo da Analu Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

A comemoração foi a combinação perfeita de bom gosto, emoção e diversão, refletindo a personalidade vibrante e carinhosa de Gabriela. Os convidados saíram com sorrisos no rosto e memórias que certamente serão lembradas por muitos anos.

Legenda: Gabriela Ponte com as amigas Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Veja alguns momentos captados por Geovanne Jinkings:

Legenda: Sara, Patriolino, Renata e Lina Dias Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Legenda: Sara, Patriolino, Renata e Lina Dias Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Legenda: Rodrigo, Carla e Maria Clara Nogueira Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Legenda: Salustiano e Janice Lins Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Legenda: Sarah e Ricardo Brandao Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Legenda: Vivian e Ronaldo Barbosa Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Legenda: Jonathas Costa, Gabriela e Manoela Ponte, Marina e Adriano Marques Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Legenda: Alberto e Liana Aguiar, Natalia Viana, Viana Junior Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Legenda: Andre e Michele Aguiar Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Legenda: Apoliana Albuquerque e Alander Sobreira Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Legenda: Fabio e Nayara Albuquerque Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Legenda: Lissandro e Pauline Turatti Foto: Geovanne Jinkings

Legenda: Luciana e Ricardo Bezerra Foto: Geovanne Jinkings