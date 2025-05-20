Manchester City x Bournemouth na Premier League: veja horário, onde assistir e palpites
Veja como assistir ao vivo ao jogo da 37ª rodada do Campeonato Inglês
Manchester City e Bournemouth se enfrentam na Premier League nesta terça-feira (20), pela 37ª rodada da Premier League 2024/2025. O jogo será às 16h, no Etihad Stadium, em Manchester (ING). Veja onde assistir ao vivo, palpites e prováveis escalações.
ONDE ASSISTIR
A partida Manchester City x Bournemouth, na Premier League, terá transmissão da Disney+, no streaming.
PALPITES
PROVÁVEIS ESCALAÇÕES
Manchester City: Ederson; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Gvardiol e O'Reilly; Nico González e Gundogan; Savinho, De Bruyne e Marmoush; Haaland. Técnico: Pep Guardiola.
Bournemouth: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen e Kerkez; Cook e Adams; Semenyo, Kluivert e Tavernier; Evanilson. Técnico: Andoni Iraola.
MANCHESTER CITY X BOURNEMOUTH | FICHA TÉCNICA
- Competição: 37ª rodada da Premier League 2024/2025
- Local: Etihad Stadium, em Manchester (ING)
- Data: 20/05/2025 (segunda-feira)
- Horário: 16h (de Brasília)
