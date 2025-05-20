Diário do Nordeste
Manchester City x Bournemouth na Premier League: veja horário, onde assistir e palpites

Veja como assistir ao vivo ao jogo da 37ª rodada do Campeonato Inglês

Escrito por
Daniel Farias daniel.farias@svm.com.br
(Atualizado às 09:02)
Jogada
Legenda: Jogadores do Manchester City comemoram gol durante partida
Foto: Adrian Dennis / AFP

Manchester City e Bournemouth se enfrentam na Premier League nesta terça-feira (20), pela 37ª rodada da Premier League 2024/2025. O jogo será às 16h, no Etihad Stadium, em Manchester (ING). Veja onde assistir ao vivo, palpites e prováveis escalações.

ONDE ASSISTIR

A partida Manchester City x Bournemouth, na Premier League, terá transmissão da Disney+, no streaming.

PALPITES

inter@

PROVÁVEIS ESCALAÇÕES

Manchester City: Ederson; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Gvardiol e O'Reilly; Nico González e Gundogan; Savinho, De Bruyne e Marmoush; Haaland. Técnico: Pep Guardiola.

Bournemouth: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen e Kerkez; Cook e Adams; Semenyo, Kluivert e Tavernier; Evanilson. Técnico: Andoni Iraola.

MANCHESTER CITY X BOURNEMOUTH | FICHA TÉCNICA

  • Competição: 37ª rodada da Premier League 2024/2025
  • Local: Etihad Stadium, em Manchester (ING)
  • Data: 20/05/2025 (segunda-feira)
  • Horário: 16h (de Brasília)
Manchester City x Bournemouth na Premier League: veja horário, onde assistir e palpites

Veja como assistir ao vivo ao jogo da 37ª rodada do Campeonato Inglês

