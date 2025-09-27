Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (27)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 27 de setembro de 2025

Escrito por
Ian Laurindo* ian.prado@svm.com.br
Jogada
Legenda: Vasco e Cruzeiro se enfrentam neste sábado (27), às 18h30, em São Januário
Foto: Matheus Lima/Vasco

A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste sábado (27) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (27)

BRASILEIRÃO

  • Fortaleza x Sport — 16h — Premiere

  • Juventude x Internacional — 18h30 — Premiere

  • Vasco x Cruzeiro — 18h30 — Prime Video

  • Atlético-MG x Mirassol — 21h — Sportv e Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

  • Athletico-PR x Operário — 20h30 — Disney+

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C

  • Ponte Preta x Náutico — 17h — DAZN e SportyNet (TV Fechada, YouTube e PPV)

  • Brusque x Guarani — 19h30 — DAZN e SportyNet (TV Fechada, YouTube e PPV)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D (FINAL)

  • Santa Cruz x Barra — 17h — Metrópoles (YouTube)

COPA PAULISTA

  • XV de Piracicaba x Comercial — 18h — Ulisses TV (YouTube)

PAULISTÃO FEMININO

  • Taubaté (F) x Corinthians (F) — 15h — Sportv

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • Defensa y Justícia x Boca Juniors — 19h — ESPN e Disney+

CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO

  • Liverpool-URU x Boston River — 15h30 — Disney+

  • Cerro Largo x Peñarol — 18h — Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • Getafe x Levante — 9h — Disney+

  • Atlético de Madrid x Real Madrid — 11h15 — ESPN e Disney+

  • Mallorca x Alavés — 13h30 — Disney+

  • Villarreal x Athletic Bilbao — 16h — ESPN 4 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • Como x Cremonese — 10h — Disney+

  • Venezia x Spezia — 10h — SportyNet (YouTube)

  • Juventus x Atalanta — 13h — CazéTV e Disney+

  • Cagliari x Inter de Milão — 15h45 — Xsports e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • Heidenheim x Augsburg — 10h30 — OneFootball

  • Mainz 05 x Borussia Dortmund — 10h30 — Sportv, SportyNet, Canal GOAT e OneFootball

  • St. Pauli x Bayer Leverkusen — 10h30 — CazéTV e OneFootball

  • Wolfsburg x RB Leipzig — 10h30 — OneFootball

  • Borussia Monchengladbach x Eintracht Frankfurt — 13h30 — SportyNet, Canal GOAT e OneFootball

CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS

  • Ajax x NAC Breda — 11h30 — Disney+

  • Excelsior x PSV — 15h — Disney+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • PSG x Auxerre — 16h05 — CazéTV

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • Estoril x Sporting — 16h30 — ESPN 2 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS

  • Motherwell x Aberdeen — 13h45 — Canal GOAT

CAMPEONATO TURCO

  • Faith Karagumruk x Trabzonspor — 14h — Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • Brentford x Manchester United — 8h30 — ESPN e Disney+

  • Chelsea x Brighton — 11h — ESPN 4 e Disney+

  • Crystal Palace x Liverpool — 11h — Disney+

  • Leeds United x Bournemouth — 11h — Disney+

  • Manchester City x Burnley — 11h — Xsports e Disney+

  • Nottingham Forest x Sunderland — 13h30 — ESPN e Disney+

  • Tottenham x Wolves — 16h — ESPN e Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS FEMININO

  • Arsenal (F) x Aston Villa (F) — 8h — Canal GOAT e Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (2ª DIVISÃO)

  • Coventry x Birmingham — 8h30 — Xsports e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (2ª DIVISÃO)

  • Karlsruher x Magdeburg — 8h — OneFootball

  • Paderborn x Kaiserslautern — 8h — Canal GOAT e OneFootball

  • SV 07 Elversberg x Holstein Kiel — 8h — OneFootball

  • VfL Bochum x Fortuna Dusselford — 15h30 — OneFootball

CAMPEONATO JAPONÊS

  • Machida Zelvia x Fagiano Okayama — 4h — Canal GOAT

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

  • Al Riyadh x NEOM — 12h20 — BandSports, Canal GOAT e Esporte na Band (YouTube)

  • Al Fateh x Al Qadisiya — 15h — Sportv, Canal GOAT e Esporte na Band (YouTube)

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA FEMININO

  • Al Nassr (F) x Al Ittihad (F) — 12h25 — Canal GOAT

MLS

  • Toronto FC x Inter Miami — 17h30 — Apple TV+

  • Charlotte FC x CF Montréal — 20h30 — Apple TV+

  • DC United x Philadelphia Unión — 20h30 — Apple TV+

  • New England Revolution x Atlanta United — 20h30 — Apple TV+

  • New York Red Bulls x New York City — 20h30 — Apple TV+

  • Chicago Fire x Columbus Crew — 21h30 — Apple TV+

  • Nashville x Houston Dynamo — 21h30 — Apple TV+

  • St. Louis City x Los Angeles FC — 21h30 — Apple TV+

  • Colorado Rapids x Minnesota United — 22h30 — Apple TV+

  • Real Salt Lake x Austin FC — 22h30 — Apple TV+

  • Los Angeles Galaxy x Sporting Kansas City — 23h30 — Apple TV+

  • Portland Timbers x FC Dallas — 23h30 — Apple TV+

  • San Diego FC x San Jose Earthquakes — 23h30 — Apple TV+

  • Seattle Sounders x Vancouver Whitecaps — 23h30 — Apple TV+

NWSL (LIGA FEMININA DOS EUA)

  • Racing Louisville (F) x Angel City (F) — 20h30 — Xsports

CAMPEONATO MEXICANO

  • Monterrey x Santos Laguna — 22h — SportyNet (TV fechada e YouTube)

  • Club América x Pumas — 00h05 — SportyNet (TV fechada e YouTube)

COPA DO MUNDO SUB-20

  • Japão sub-20 x Egito sub-20 — 17h — CazéTV

  • Chile sub-20 x Nova Zelândia sub-20 — 20h — CazéTV

