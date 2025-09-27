Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (27)
Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 27 de setembro de 2025
A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste sábado (27) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (27)
BRASILEIRÃO
-
Fortaleza x Sport — 16h — Premiere
-
Juventude x Internacional — 18h30 — Premiere
-
Vasco x Cruzeiro — 18h30 — Prime Video
-
Atlético-MG x Mirassol — 21h — Sportv e Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
-
Athletico-PR x Operário — 20h30 — Disney+
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
-
Ponte Preta x Náutico — 17h — DAZN e SportyNet (TV Fechada, YouTube e PPV)
-
Brusque x Guarani — 19h30 — DAZN e SportyNet (TV Fechada, YouTube e PPV)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D (FINAL)
-
Santa Cruz x Barra — 17h — Metrópoles (YouTube)
COPA PAULISTA
-
XV de Piracicaba x Comercial — 18h — Ulisses TV (YouTube)
PAULISTÃO FEMININO
-
Taubaté (F) x Corinthians (F) — 15h — Sportv
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
-
Defensa y Justícia x Boca Juniors — 19h — ESPN e Disney+
CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO
-
Liverpool-URU x Boston River — 15h30 — Disney+
-
Cerro Largo x Peñarol — 18h — Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
-
Getafe x Levante — 9h — Disney+
-
Atlético de Madrid x Real Madrid — 11h15 — ESPN e Disney+
-
Mallorca x Alavés — 13h30 — Disney+
-
Villarreal x Athletic Bilbao — 16h — ESPN 4 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
-
Como x Cremonese — 10h — Disney+
-
Venezia x Spezia — 10h — SportyNet (YouTube)
-
Juventus x Atalanta — 13h — CazéTV e Disney+
-
Cagliari x Inter de Milão — 15h45 — Xsports e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
-
Heidenheim x Augsburg — 10h30 — OneFootball
-
Mainz 05 x Borussia Dortmund — 10h30 — Sportv, SportyNet, Canal GOAT e OneFootball
-
St. Pauli x Bayer Leverkusen — 10h30 — CazéTV e OneFootball
-
Wolfsburg x RB Leipzig — 10h30 — OneFootball
-
Borussia Monchengladbach x Eintracht Frankfurt — 13h30 — SportyNet, Canal GOAT e OneFootball
CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS
-
Ajax x NAC Breda — 11h30 — Disney+
-
Excelsior x PSV — 15h — Disney+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
-
PSG x Auxerre — 16h05 — CazéTV
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
-
Estoril x Sporting — 16h30 — ESPN 2 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS
-
Motherwell x Aberdeen — 13h45 — Canal GOAT
CAMPEONATO TURCO
-
Faith Karagumruk x Trabzonspor — 14h — Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
-
Brentford x Manchester United — 8h30 — ESPN e Disney+
-
Chelsea x Brighton — 11h — ESPN 4 e Disney+
-
Crystal Palace x Liverpool — 11h — Disney+
-
Leeds United x Bournemouth — 11h — Disney+
-
Manchester City x Burnley — 11h — Xsports e Disney+
-
Nottingham Forest x Sunderland — 13h30 — ESPN e Disney+
-
Tottenham x Wolves — 16h — ESPN e Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS FEMININO
-
Arsenal (F) x Aston Villa (F) — 8h — Canal GOAT e Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (2ª DIVISÃO)
-
Coventry x Birmingham — 8h30 — Xsports e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (2ª DIVISÃO)
-
Karlsruher x Magdeburg — 8h — OneFootball
-
Paderborn x Kaiserslautern — 8h — Canal GOAT e OneFootball
-
SV 07 Elversberg x Holstein Kiel — 8h — OneFootball
-
VfL Bochum x Fortuna Dusselford — 15h30 — OneFootball
CAMPEONATO JAPONÊS
-
Machida Zelvia x Fagiano Okayama — 4h — Canal GOAT
CAMPEONATO SAUDITA
-
Al Riyadh x NEOM — 12h20 — BandSports, Canal GOAT e Esporte na Band (YouTube)
-
Al Fateh x Al Qadisiya — 15h — Sportv, Canal GOAT e Esporte na Band (YouTube)
CAMPEONATO SAUDITA FEMININO
-
Al Nassr (F) x Al Ittihad (F) — 12h25 — Canal GOAT
MLS
-
Toronto FC x Inter Miami — 17h30 — Apple TV+
-
Charlotte FC x CF Montréal — 20h30 — Apple TV+
-
DC United x Philadelphia Unión — 20h30 — Apple TV+
-
New England Revolution x Atlanta United — 20h30 — Apple TV+
-
New York Red Bulls x New York City — 20h30 — Apple TV+
-
Chicago Fire x Columbus Crew — 21h30 — Apple TV+
-
Nashville x Houston Dynamo — 21h30 — Apple TV+
-
St. Louis City x Los Angeles FC — 21h30 — Apple TV+
-
Colorado Rapids x Minnesota United — 22h30 — Apple TV+
-
Real Salt Lake x Austin FC — 22h30 — Apple TV+
-
Los Angeles Galaxy x Sporting Kansas City — 23h30 — Apple TV+
-
Portland Timbers x FC Dallas — 23h30 — Apple TV+
-
San Diego FC x San Jose Earthquakes — 23h30 — Apple TV+
-
Seattle Sounders x Vancouver Whitecaps — 23h30 — Apple TV+
NWSL (LIGA FEMININA DOS EUA)
-
Racing Louisville (F) x Angel City (F) — 20h30 — Xsports
CAMPEONATO MEXICANO
-
Monterrey x Santos Laguna — 22h — SportyNet (TV fechada e YouTube)
-
Club América x Pumas — 00h05 — SportyNet (TV fechada e YouTube)
COPA DO MUNDO SUB-20
-
Japão sub-20 x Egito sub-20 — 17h — CazéTV
-
Chile sub-20 x Nova Zelândia sub-20 — 20h — CazéTV