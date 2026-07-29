Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quarta-feira (29)

A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV desta quarta-feira (29) reúne partidas do Campeonato Brasileiro, da Copa Sul-Americana, do Campeonato Argentino, do Campeonato Paulista Feminino, da Champions League, além de amistosos internacionais. O Diário do Nordeste lista os confrontos do dia, onde assistir a cada um deles e os respectivos horários.

AMISTOSOS DE CLUBES



15h30 | Real Betis x Lyon | Xsports

20h30 | Liverpool x Wrexham | SportyNet (TV e YouTube)

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE (PLAYOFFS PRÉ-LIGA)

12h | Kairat Almaty x Omonia Nicosia | Xsports

TORNEIO DE COMO

14h | Villarreal x Al Ula | UOL (TV e YouTube) e UOL Play

15h30 | Como x Villarreal | UOL (TV e YouTube) e UOL Play

17h | Al Ula x Como | UOL (TV e YouTube) e UOL Play

COPA SUL-AMERICANA

19h | Vasco x Independiente Medellín | ESPN e Disney+

21h30 | RB Bragantino x Sporting Cristal | Paramount+

21h30 | Cienciano x Lanús | Paramount+

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA FEMININO

19h | Palmeiras (F) x Corinthians (F) | Sportv

21h | Ferroviária (F) x Taubaté (F) | Paulistão (YouTube)

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

14h30 | Barracas Central x Aldosivi | Disney+

19h15 | Gimnasia y Esgrima x River Plate | ESPN 4 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO

19h30 | Internacional x Flamengo | Prime Video

19h30 | Mirassol x Remo | Premiere

21h30 | Vitória x Palmeiras | Globo, ge tv e Premiere

21h30 | Fluminense x Bahia | Globo e Premiere