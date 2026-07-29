Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quarta-feira (29)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo desta quarta-feira, dia 29 de julho de 2026

Escrito por Liuê Góis liue.ribeiro@svm.com.br
29 de Julho de 2026 - 09:24 (Atualizado às 09:40)
capa da noticia
Legenda: Vasco da Gama joga com o apoio do seu torcedor por vaga nas oitavas de final
Foto: Matheus Lima/Vasco

A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV desta quarta-feira (29) reúne partidas do Campeonato Brasileiro, da Copa Sul-Americana, do Campeonato Argentino, do Campeonato Paulista Feminino, da Champions League, além de amistosos internacionais. O Diário do Nordeste lista os confrontos do dia, onde assistir a cada um deles e os respectivos horários.

AMISTOSOS DE CLUBES

15h30 | Real Betis x Lyon | Xsports
20h30 | Liverpool x Wrexham | SportyNet (TV e YouTube)

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE (PLAYOFFS PRÉ-LIGA)

12h | Kairat Almaty x Omonia Nicosia | Xsports

TORNEIO DE COMO

14h | Villarreal x Al Ula | UOL (TV e YouTube) e UOL Play
15h30 | Como x Villarreal | UOL (TV e YouTube) e UOL Play
17h | Al Ula x Como | UOL (TV e YouTube) e UOL Play

COPA SUL-AMERICANA

19h | Vasco x Independiente Medellín | ESPN e Disney+
21h30 | RB Bragantino x Sporting Cristal | Paramount+
21h30 | Cienciano x Lanús | Paramount+

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA FEMININO

19h | Palmeiras (F) x Corinthians (F) | Sportv
21h | Ferroviária (F) x Taubaté (F) | Paulistão (YouTube)

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

14h30 | Barracas Central x Aldosivi | Disney+
19h15 | Gimnasia y Esgrima x River Plate | ESPN 4 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO

19h30 | Internacional x Flamengo | Prime Video
19h30 | Mirassol x Remo | Premiere
21h30 | Vitória x Palmeiras | Globo, ge tv e Premiere
21h30 | Fluminense x Bahia | Globo e Premiere

Assuntos Relacionados
Esportes/brasileirão série a Esportes/futebol internacional

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Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quarta-feira (29)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo desta quarta-feira, dia 29 de julho de 2026

Liuê Góis

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