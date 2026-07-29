Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quarta-feira (29)

A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV desta quarta-feira (29) reúne partidas do Campeonato Brasileiro, da Copa Sul-Americana, do Campeonato Argentino, do Campeonato Paulista Feminino, da Champions League, além de amistosos internacionais. O Diário do Nordeste lista os confrontos do dia, onde assistir a cada um deles e os respectivos horários.
AMISTOSOS DE CLUBES
15h30 | Real Betis x Lyon | Xsports
20h30 | Liverpool x Wrexham | SportyNet (TV e YouTube)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE (PLAYOFFS PRÉ-LIGA)
12h | Kairat Almaty x Omonia Nicosia | Xsports
TORNEIO DE COMO
14h | Villarreal x Al Ula | UOL (TV e YouTube) e UOL Play
15h30 | Como x Villarreal | UOL (TV e YouTube) e UOL Play
17h | Al Ula x Como | UOL (TV e YouTube) e UOL Play
COPA SUL-AMERICANA
19h | Vasco x Independiente Medellín | ESPN e Disney+
21h30 | RB Bragantino x Sporting Cristal | Paramount+
21h30 | Cienciano x Lanús | Paramount+
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA FEMININO
19h | Palmeiras (F) x Corinthians (F) | Sportv
21h | Ferroviária (F) x Taubaté (F) | Paulistão (YouTube)
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
14h30 | Barracas Central x Aldosivi | Disney+
19h15 | Gimnasia y Esgrima x River Plate | ESPN 4 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO
19h30 | Internacional x Flamengo | Prime Video
19h30 | Mirassol x Remo | Premiere
21h30 | Vitória x Palmeiras | Globo, ge tv e Premiere
21h30 | Fluminense x Bahia | Globo e Premiere