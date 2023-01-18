Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quarta-feira (18)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta quarta-feira, dia 18 de janeiro de 2023

Foto de jogadores do Flamengo
Legenda: O Flamengo é uma das equipes a entrar em campo nesta quarta
Foto: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta quarta-feira (18) conta com duelos muito interessantes. 40 partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta quarta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (18)

AMISTOSO

  • 18h15 | Deportivo Maldonado x Independiente del Valle | Star+
  • 21h30 | Unión Santa Fe x Belgrano | Star+

CAMPEONATO BELGA

  • 14h30 | Cercle Brugge x Union St. Gilloise | ElevenSports
  • 14h30 | Oostende x Royal Antuérpia | ElevenSports
  • 16h45 | Anderlecht x Zulte Waregem | ElevenSports
  • 16h45 | Kortrijk x Seraing | ElevenSports

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

  • 15h30 | Bangu x Resende | BandSports
  • 19h | Madureira x Flamengo | BandSports

CAMPEONATO CATARINENSE

  • 16h | Concórdia x Figueirense | PPV OneFootball
  • 19h | Hercílio Luz x Chapecoense | PPV OneFootball
  • 21h | Joinville x Marcílio Dias | PPV OneFootball
  • 21h | Avaí x Camboriú | PPV OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS

  • 17h | Kilmarnock x Rangers | Star+

CAMPEONATO GOIANO

  • 15h30 | Iporá x Atlético Goianiense | DAZN
  • 19h30 | CRAC x Vila Nova | DAZN

CAMPEONATO INDIANO

  • 12h | Jamshedpur x Bengaluru | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 17h | Crystal Palace x Manchester United | Star+

CAMPEONATO PARANAENSE

  • 15h30 | Independente São Joseense x Cianorte | PPV OneFootball
  • 19h15 | Aruko x Athletico Paranaense | PPV OneFootball
  • 21h | Londrina x Cascavel | PPV OneFootball
  • 21h30 | Foz do Iguaçu x Coritiba | PPV OneFootball

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

  • 19h | São Bernardo x Red Bull Bragantino | Paulistão Play
  • 19h30 | Corinthians x Água Santa | Premiere e Paulistão Play
  • 20h30 | Ituano x Portuguesa | Estádio TNT Sports, TNT, HBO Max, Premiere e Paulistão Play
  • 21h35 | Guarani x Santos | Paulistão Play, Record e Premiere

CAMPEONATO PERNAMBUCANO

  • 19h | Náutico x Belo Jardim | DAZN
  • 21h | Porto x Santa Cruz | DAZN

COPA DA INGLATERRA

  • 16h45 | Leeds United x Cardiff City | Star+

COPA DO REI

  • 15h | Sporting de Gijón x Valencia | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 16h | Athletic Bilbao x Espanyol | Star+
  • 17h | Levante x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 17h | Betis x Osasuna | Star+

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA A2

  • 15h | Rio Claro x Portuguesa Santista | Paulistão Play
  • 15h | Primavera x Comercial | Paulistão Play
  • 19h | Lemense x Velo Clube | Paulistão Play
  • 19h | Oeste x Noroeste | Paulistão Play
  • 19h30 | Linense x Juventus | Paulistão Play
  • 20h | XV de Piracicaba x Taubaté | Paulistão Play
  • 20h | Novorizontino x Monte Azul | Paulistão Play

SUPERCOPA DA ITÁLIA

  • 16h | Milan x Internazionale | ESPN e Star+

