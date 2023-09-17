Resultado do jogo Strasbourg x Montpellier hoje, 17/9: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Neste domingo, 17 de setembro, em Strasbourg, o jogo Strasbourg x Montpellier, terminou com o placar 2 - 2. A partida corresponde à 5ª rodada da Ligue 1.
GOLS E ESTATÍSTICAS DE Strasbourg x Montpellier
2-2
Gols
B. Lecomte63'
L. Mothiba69'
W. Khazri35'
A. Nordin40'
14
Total de chutes
11
7
Chutes no gol
4
45%
Posse de bola
55%
410
Passes
515
82%
Precisão de passe
84%
17
Faltas
17
4
Cartões amarelos
6
0
Cartões vermelhos
0
0
Impedimento(s)
1
2
Escanteio(s)
4
Matz Sels, Frédéric Guilbert, Gerzino Nyamsi, Lucas Perrin, Thomas Delaine, Ismael Doukoure, Ibrahima Sissoko, Ângelo, Dion Moise Sahi, Habib Diarra, Kévin Gameiro.
4-2-3-1
Benjamin Lecomte, Falaye Sacko, Bećir Omeragić, Boubakar Kouyaté, Issiaga Sylla, Joris Chotard, Jordan Ferri, Arnaud Nordin, Teji Savanier, Wahbi Khazri, Akor Adams.
4-2-3-1