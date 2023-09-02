Resultado do jogo Sheffield Utd x Everton hoje, 2/9: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Neste sábado, 2 de setembro, em Sheffield, o jogo Sheffield Utd x Everton, terminou com o placar 2 - 2. A partida corresponde à 4ª rodada da Premier League.
GOLS E ESTATÍSTICAS DE Sheffield Utd x Everton
2-2
Gols
C. Archer33'
J. Pickford45'
A. Doucoure14'
A. Danjuma55'
13
Total de chutes
16
8
Chutes no gol
6
45%
Posse de bola
55%
377
Passes
453
75%
Precisão de passe
76%
11
Faltas
13
1
Cartões amarelos
2
0
Cartões vermelhos
0
1
Impedimento(s)
2
4
Escanteio(s)
6
Wes Foderingham, Anel Ahmedhodžić, John Egan, Jack Robinson, George Baldock, Vinícius Souza, Oliver Norwood, Gustavo Hamer, Yasser Larouci, Oliver McBurnie, Cameron Archer.
3-5-2
Jordan Pickford, Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ashley Young, James Garner, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Arnaut Danjuma, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Beto.
4-4-1-1