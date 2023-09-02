Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Sheffield Utd x Everton hoje, 2/9: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Escrito por A. Seraphim,

O confronto terminou empatado, pela Premier League.

Sheffield Utd vs Everton
Foto: A. Seraphim

Neste sábado, 2 de setembro, em Sheffield, o jogo Sheffield Utd x Everton, terminou com o placar 2 - 2. A partida corresponde à 4ª rodada da Premier League.

GOLS E ESTATÍSTICAS DE Sheffield Utd x Everton

2-2
Gols
C. Archer33'
J. Pickford45'
A. Doucoure14'
A. Danjuma55'
13
Total de chutes
16
8
Chutes no gol
6
45%
Posse de bola
55%
377
Passes
453
75%
Precisão de passe
76%
11
Faltas
13
1
Cartões amarelos
2
0
Cartões vermelhos
0
1
Impedimento(s)
2
4
Escanteio(s)
6
3-5-2
Wes Foderingham, Anel Ahmedhodžić, John Egan, Jack Robinson, George Baldock, Vinícius Souza, Oliver Norwood, Gustavo Hamer, Yasser Larouci, Oliver McBurnie, Cameron Archer.
4-4-1-1
Jordan Pickford, Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ashley Young, James Garner, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Arnaut Danjuma, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Beto.
Brighton vs Newcastle

Jogada

Brighton x Newcastle: confira horário, onde assistir, palpites e prováveis escalações

Partida acontece pela 4ª rodada da Premier League

A. Seraphim Há 12 minutos
Sheffield Utd vs Everton

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Sheffield Utd x Everton hoje, 2/9: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

O confronto terminou empatado, pela Premier League.

A. Seraphim Há 42 minutos

Jogada

UFC Fight Night Paris: veja card completo, onde assistir e que horas começa luta

Redação Há 1 hora
Imagem mostra jogadores de futebol

Jogada

Al Hazm x Al Nassr pelo Campeonato Saudita: horário, onde assistir e palpites

Equipes se enfrentam neste sábado

Redação Há 2 horas
Manchester City vs Fulham

Jogada

Manchester City x Fulham: confira horário, palpites e prováveis escalações

Partida acontece pela 4ª rodada da Premier League.

A. Seraphim 02 de Setembro de 2023
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Jogada

Chelsea x Nottingham Forest: confira horário, palpites e prováveis escalações

Partida acontece pela 4ª rodada da Premier League.

A. Seraphim 02 de Setembro de 2023