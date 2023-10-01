Assinante

Resultado do jogo Nottingham Forest x Brentford hoje, 1/10: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Escrito por A. Seraphim,

O confronto terminou empatado, pela Premier League.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford
Foto: A. Seraphim

Neste domingo, 1 de outubro, em Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, o jogo Nottingham Forest x Brentford, terminou com o placar 1 - 1. A partida corresponde à 7ª rodada da Premier League.

GOLS E ESTATÍSTICAS DE Nottingham Forest x Brentford

Escudo NOT
NOT
1-1
Escudo BRE
BRE
Gols
N. Dominguez65'
C. Norgaard58'
6
Total de chutes
18
1
Chutes no gol
5
42%
Posse de bola
58%
401
Passes
553
79%
Precisão de passe
85%
6
Faltas
10
3
Cartões amarelos
2
1
Cartões vermelhos
0
2
Impedimento(s)
1
1
Escanteio(s)
10
Escudo Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
4-3-3
Matt Turner, Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Murillo, Moussa Niakhaté, Ibrahim Sangaré, Orel Mangala, Nicolás Domínguez, Anthony Elanga, Taiwo Awoniyi, Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Escudo Brentford
Brentford
4-3-3
Mark Flekken, Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Aaron Hickey, Mathias Jensen, Christian Nørgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Keane Lewis-Potter.
