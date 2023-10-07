Resultado do jogo Crystal Palace x Nottingham Forest hoje, 7/10: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Neste sábado, 7 de outubro, em Londres, o jogo Crystal Palace x Nottingham Forest, terminou com o placar 0 - 0. A partida corresponde à 8ª rodada da Premier League.
GOLS E ESTATÍSTICAS DE Crystal Palace x Nottingham Forest
CRY
0-0
NOT
Gols
9
Total de chutes
16
2
Chutes no gol
5
53%
Posse de bola
47%
506
Passes
448
89%
Precisão de passe
88%
7
Faltas
11
0
Cartões amarelos
1
0
Cartões vermelhos
0
0
Impedimento(s)
2
3
Escanteio(s)
7
Sam Johnstone, Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi, Tyrick Mitchell, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Jaïro Riedewald, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Édouard.
4-3-3
Crystal Palace
Matt Turner, Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Murillo, Harry Toffolo, Ibrahim Sangaré, Orel Mangala, Nicolás Domínguez, Morgan Gibbs-White, Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi.
4-3-3
Nottingham Forest