Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Crystal Palace x Nottingham Forest hoje, 7/10: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Escrito por A. Seraphim,

O confronto terminou empatado, pela Premier League.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Foto: A. Seraphim

Neste sábado, 7 de outubro, em Londres, o jogo Crystal Palace x Nottingham Forest, terminou com o placar 0 - 0. A partida corresponde à 8ª rodada da Premier League.

GOLS E ESTATÍSTICAS DE Crystal Palace x Nottingham Forest

Escudo CRY
CRY
0-0
Escudo NOT
NOT
Gols
9
Total de chutes
16
2
Chutes no gol
5
53%
Posse de bola
47%
506
Passes
448
89%
Precisão de passe
88%
7
Faltas
11
0
Cartões amarelos
1
0
Cartões vermelhos
0
0
Impedimento(s)
2
3
Escanteio(s)
7
Escudo Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
4-3-3
Sam Johnstone, Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi, Tyrick Mitchell, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Jaïro Riedewald, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Édouard.
Escudo Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
4-3-3
Matt Turner, Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Murillo, Harry Toffolo, Ibrahim Sangaré, Orel Mangala, Nicolás Domínguez, Morgan Gibbs-White, Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi.
dawson

Jogada

UFC Fight Night Dawson vs. Green: veja card completo, horário e onde assistir à luta

Evento acontece neste sábado (07)

Redação Há 7 minutos
ibra

Jogada

Ibrahimovic detona jogadores que optaram pela Arábia: 'Temos de ser lembrados pelo nosso talento'

Ex-atleta lamenta que colegas tenham ido para ligas menos competitivas

Redação Há 7 minutos
Imagem mostra carro de corrida

Jogada

Max Verstappen é tricampeão mundial da Fórmula 1 após 2º lugar em corrida sprint

Piloto não pode mais ser ultrapassado pelos rivais

Diário do Nordeste/Estadão Conteúdo Há 1 hora
Metz vs Nice

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Metz x Nice hoje, 7/10: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Nice saiu vitorioso do confronto deste sábado, pela Ligue 1.

A. Seraphim Há 1 hora
Imagem mostra jogadoras de futebol

Jogada

Com jogadoras cearenses, Seleção Brasileira Sub-20 é convocada para período de treinamentos

Rebeca Costa e Giovanna Canali foram chamadas pela técnica Rosana Augusto

Crisneive Silveira Há 1 hora
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Crystal Palace x Nottingham Forest hoje, 7/10: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

O confronto terminou empatado, pela Premier League.

A. Seraphim Há 1 hora