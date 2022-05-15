Jogos de hoje: veja onde assistir e o horário das partidas de domingo (15)

O domingo (15) será de bola rolando na Série A, B, C e D do Campeonato Brasileiro, com destaque para Botafogo x Fortaleza e Icasa x Sousa, representantes cearenses nas principais ligas do país. As ligas europeias também movimentam a rodada, com reta final no Campeonato Inglês e Italiano.

JOGOS DE HOJE: VEJA HORÁRIO DAS PARTIDAS DESTE DOMINGO (15)

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

São Paulo x Cuiabá - 16h - TV Globo e Premiere

Coritiba x América-MG - 17h30 - Premiere

Botafogo x Fortaleza - 18h - Premiere

Avaí x Juventude - 18h - Premiere

Goiás x Santos - 19h - SporTV e Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série B

Náutico x Cruzeiro - 16h - TV Globo, SporTV e Premiere

Vasco x Bahia - 16h - TV Globo, SporTV e Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série C

Figueirense x Aparecidense - 11h - TV NSports

Remo x Mirassol - 17h - DAZN

Volta Redonda x Brasil de Pelotas - 18h - TV NSports

São José-RS x Paysandu - 19h - DAZN

Campeonato Brasileiro Série D

Globo-RN x América-RN - 15h - InStat TV

Jacuipense x Santa Cruz - 15h - InStat TV

Pérolas Negras x Paraná - 15h - InStat TV

Brasiliense x Ceilândia - 15h30 - InStat TV

Iporá x Grêmio Anápolis - 15h30 - InStat TV

Fluminense-PI x 4 de Julho - 16h - InStat TV

ASA x CSE - 16h - InStat TV

Juazeirense x Atlético-BA - 16h - InStat TV

Ação-MT x Operário VG - 16h - InStat TV

Caldense x URT - 16h - InStat TV

Oeste x Santo André - 16h - InStat TV

Amazonas x São Raimundo-AM - 16h - InStat TV

Icasa x Sousa - 17h - InStat TV

Portuguesa-RJ x Nova Iguaçu - 17h - InStat TV

Humaitá x São Raimundo-RR - 18h - InStat TV

Retrô x Afogados - 18h30 - InStat TV

Campeonato Brasileiro Feminino

Esmac x Real Brasília - 10h - Eleven Sports

RB Bragantino x Palmeiras - 11h - SporTV

Avaí/Kindermann x Flamengo - 15h - Eleven Sports

Cresspom x Corinthians - 16h - Eleven Sports

Campeonato Inglês

Tottenham x Burnley - 08h - Star+

Aston Villa x Crystal Palace - 10h - Star+

Everton x Brentford - 10h - Star+

Leeds United x Brighton - 10h - Star+

Watford x Leicester - 10h - Star+

Wolverhampton x Norwich - 10h - Star+

West Ham x Manchester City - 12h30 - Star+

Campeonato Espanhol

Athletic Bilbao x Osasuna - 13h30 - Star+

Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla - 13h30 - Star+

Betis x Granada - 13h30 - Star+

Celta x Elche - 13h30 - Star+

Mallorca x Rayo Vallecano - 13h30 - Star+

Getafe x Barcelona - 13h30 - Star+

Cádiz x Real Madrid - 13h30 - Star+

Espanyol x Valencia - 13h30 - Star+

Levante x Alavés - 13h30 - Star+

Villarreal x Real Sociedad - 13h30 - Star+

Campeonato Italiano

Bologna x Sassuolo - 07h30 - Star+

Napoli x Genoa - 10h - Star+

Milan x Atalanta - 13h - Star+

Cagliari x Internazionale - 15h45 - Star+

Campeonato Português

Famalicão x Braga - 14h - Star+

Vitória de Guimarães x Gil Vicente - 16h30 - Star+