Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje: veja onde assistir e o horário das partidas de domingo (15)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

O domingo (15) será de bola rolando na Série A, B, C e D do Campeonato Brasileiro e nas ligas europeias

Legenda: Avaí enfrenta o Juventude neste domingo (15) pela Série A
Foto: Frederico Tadeu / Avaí F.C.

O domingo (15) será de bola rolando na Série A, B, C e D do Campeonato Brasileiro, com destaque para Botafogo x Fortaleza e Icasa x Sousa, representantes cearenses nas principais ligas do país. As ligas europeias também movimentam a rodada, com reta final no Campeonato Inglês e Italiano.

JOGOS DE HOJE: VEJA HORÁRIO DAS PARTIDAS DESTE DOMINGO (15)

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

  • São Paulo x Cuiabá - 16h - TV Globo e Premiere
  • Coritiba x América-MG - 17h30 - Premiere
  • Botafogo x Fortaleza - 18h - Premiere
  • Avaí x Juventude - 18h - Premiere
  • Goiás x Santos - 19h - SporTV e Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série B

  • Náutico x Cruzeiro - 16h - TV Globo, SporTV e Premiere
  • Vasco x Bahia - 16h - TV Globo, SporTV e Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série C

  • Figueirense x Aparecidense - 11h - TV NSports
  • Remo x Mirassol - 17h - DAZN
  • Volta Redonda x Brasil de Pelotas - 18h - TV NSports
  • São José-RS x Paysandu - 19h - DAZN

Campeonato Brasileiro Série D

  • Globo-RN x América-RN - 15h - InStat TV
  • Jacuipense x Santa Cruz - 15h - InStat TV
  • Pérolas Negras x Paraná - 15h - InStat TV
  • Brasiliense x Ceilândia - 15h30 - InStat TV
  • Iporá x Grêmio Anápolis - 15h30 - InStat TV
  • Fluminense-PI x 4 de Julho - 16h - InStat TV
  • ASA x CSE - 16h - InStat TV
  • Juazeirense x Atlético-BA - 16h - InStat TV
  • Ação-MT x Operário VG - 16h - InStat TV
  • Caldense x URT - 16h - InStat TV
  • Oeste x Santo André - 16h - InStat TV
  • Amazonas x São Raimundo-AM - 16h - InStat TV
  • Icasa x Sousa - 17h - InStat TV
  • Portuguesa-RJ x Nova Iguaçu - 17h - InStat TV
  • Humaitá x São Raimundo-RR - 18h - InStat TV
  • Retrô x Afogados - 18h30 - InStat TV

Campeonato Brasileiro Feminino

  • Esmac x Real Brasília - 10h - Eleven Sports
  • RB Bragantino x Palmeiras - 11h - SporTV
  • Avaí/Kindermann x Flamengo - 15h - Eleven Sports
  • Cresspom x Corinthians - 16h - Eleven Sports

Campeonato Inglês

  • Tottenham x Burnley - 08h - Star+
  • Aston Villa x Crystal Palace - 10h - Star+
  • Everton x Brentford - 10h - Star+
  • Leeds United x Brighton - 10h - Star+
  • Watford x Leicester - 10h - Star+
  • Wolverhampton x Norwich - 10h - Star+
  • West Ham x Manchester City - 12h30 - Star+

Campeonato Espanhol

  • Athletic Bilbao x Osasuna - 13h30 - Star+
  • Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla - 13h30 - Star+
  • Betis x Granada - 13h30 - Star+
  • Celta x Elche - 13h30 - Star+
  • Mallorca x Rayo Vallecano - 13h30 - Star+
  • Getafe x Barcelona - 13h30 - Star+
  • Cádiz x Real Madrid - 13h30 - Star+
  • Espanyol x Valencia - 13h30 - Star+
  • Levante x Alavés - 13h30 - Star+
  • Villarreal x Real Sociedad - 13h30 - Star+

Campeonato Italiano

  • Bologna x Sassuolo - 07h30 - Star+
  • Napoli x Genoa - 10h - Star+
  • Milan x Atalanta - 13h - Star+
  • Cagliari x Internazionale - 15h45 - Star+

Campeonato Português

  • Famalicão x Braga - 14h - Star+
  • Vitória de Guimarães x Gil Vicente - 16h30 - Star+
Quero receber conteúdos exclusivos de esporte

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/brasileirão série b
Esportes/brasileirão série a
Esportes/brasileirão série c
Esportes/brasileirão série d
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/fortaleza esporte clube
Esportes/futebol internacional
Esportes/futebol feminino
Imagem mostra homem segurando uma criança em campo de futebol

Jogada

Torcedor fanático do Fortaleza, Miguel ganha cadeira de rodas do clube e sonha em ser árbitro

Miguel Arthur, de seis anos, faz parte do projeto Meninos de Deus

Crisneive Silveira Há 37 minutos

Jogada

Botafogo x Fortaleza pelo Brasileirão: veja horário, escalação e palpites para o jogo

Partida de hoje entre Leão e Glorioso será disputada no estádio Nilton Santos

Vladimir Marques Há 38 minutos

Jogada

West Ham x Manchester City: onde assistir, horário, palpites e prováveis escalações

Equipes se enfrentam neste domingo, às 10:00 (horário de Brasília), pela 37ª rodada da Premier League.

Redação Há 1 hora

Jogada

Jogos de hoje: veja onde assistir e o horário das partidas de domingo (15)

O domingo (15) será de bola rolando na Série A, B, C e D do Campeonato Brasileiro e nas ligas europeias

Redação Há 2 horas
Nino Paraíba comemora gol marcado contra o Flamengo neste sábado (14) com Lima e Victor Luís

Jogada

Nino Paraíba celebra gol de falta contra Flamengo: "falei que ia bater direto e fui feliz"

Com 36 anos, Nino Paraíba marcou o 2° gol com a camisa do Ceará

Redação 14 de Maio de 2022
Marcos Victor aplaudindo os torcedores do Ceará após o empate contra o Flamengo na Arena Castelão

Jogada

Marcos Victor é celebrado por elenco e comissão técnica após partida contra Flamengo; veja números

O defensor, de 20 anos, substituiu o zagueiro Messias, lesionado no aquecimento

Redação 14 de Maio de 2022