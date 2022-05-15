Jogos de hoje: veja onde assistir e o horário das partidas de domingo (15)

O domingo (15) será de bola rolando na Série A, B, C e D do Campeonato Brasileiro, com destaque para Botafogo x Fortaleza e Icasa x Sousa, representantes cearenses nas principais ligas do país. As ligas europeias também movimentam a rodada, com reta final no Campeonato Inglês e Italiano.
JOGOS DE HOJE: VEJA HORÁRIO DAS PARTIDAS DESTE DOMINGO (15)
Campeonato Brasileiro Série A
- São Paulo x Cuiabá - 16h - TV Globo e Premiere
- Coritiba x América-MG - 17h30 - Premiere
- Botafogo x Fortaleza - 18h - Premiere
- Avaí x Juventude - 18h - Premiere
- Goiás x Santos - 19h - SporTV e Premiere
Campeonato Brasileiro Série B
- Náutico x Cruzeiro - 16h - TV Globo, SporTV e Premiere
- Vasco x Bahia - 16h - TV Globo, SporTV e Premiere
Campeonato Brasileiro Série C
- Figueirense x Aparecidense - 11h - TV NSports
- Remo x Mirassol - 17h - DAZN
- Volta Redonda x Brasil de Pelotas - 18h - TV NSports
- São José-RS x Paysandu - 19h - DAZN
Campeonato Brasileiro Série D
- Globo-RN x América-RN - 15h - InStat TV
- Jacuipense x Santa Cruz - 15h - InStat TV
- Pérolas Negras x Paraná - 15h - InStat TV
- Brasiliense x Ceilândia - 15h30 - InStat TV
- Iporá x Grêmio Anápolis - 15h30 - InStat TV
- Fluminense-PI x 4 de Julho - 16h - InStat TV
- ASA x CSE - 16h - InStat TV
- Juazeirense x Atlético-BA - 16h - InStat TV
- Ação-MT x Operário VG - 16h - InStat TV
- Caldense x URT - 16h - InStat TV
- Oeste x Santo André - 16h - InStat TV
- Amazonas x São Raimundo-AM - 16h - InStat TV
- Icasa x Sousa - 17h - InStat TV
- Portuguesa-RJ x Nova Iguaçu - 17h - InStat TV
- Humaitá x São Raimundo-RR - 18h - InStat TV
- Retrô x Afogados - 18h30 - InStat TV
Campeonato Brasileiro Feminino
- Esmac x Real Brasília - 10h - Eleven Sports
- RB Bragantino x Palmeiras - 11h - SporTV
- Avaí/Kindermann x Flamengo - 15h - Eleven Sports
- Cresspom x Corinthians - 16h - Eleven Sports
Campeonato Inglês
- Tottenham x Burnley - 08h - Star+
- Aston Villa x Crystal Palace - 10h - Star+
- Everton x Brentford - 10h - Star+
- Leeds United x Brighton - 10h - Star+
- Watford x Leicester - 10h - Star+
- Wolverhampton x Norwich - 10h - Star+
- West Ham x Manchester City - 12h30 - Star+
Campeonato Espanhol
- Athletic Bilbao x Osasuna - 13h30 - Star+
- Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla - 13h30 - Star+
- Betis x Granada - 13h30 - Star+
- Celta x Elche - 13h30 - Star+
- Mallorca x Rayo Vallecano - 13h30 - Star+
- Getafe x Barcelona - 13h30 - Star+
- Cádiz x Real Madrid - 13h30 - Star+
- Espanyol x Valencia - 13h30 - Star+
- Levante x Alavés - 13h30 - Star+
- Villarreal x Real Sociedad - 13h30 - Star+
Campeonato Italiano
- Bologna x Sassuolo - 07h30 - Star+
- Napoli x Genoa - 10h - Star+
- Milan x Atalanta - 13h - Star+
- Cagliari x Internazionale - 15h45 - Star+
Campeonato Português
- Famalicão x Braga - 14h - Star+
- Vitória de Guimarães x Gil Vicente - 16h30 - Star+