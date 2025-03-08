Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (8)
Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 8 de março de 2025
Entre campeonatos nacionais e internacionais, confira os principais jogos de hoje na TV e saiba onde assistir ao vivo as partidas deste sábado (8/3) para não perder nenhum lance do seu time favorito.
Jogos de hoje, sábado (8)
A-League
- 03:00 | Adelaide United x Brisbane Roar | A-Leagues YouTube.
- 04:00 | Western United x Wellington Phoenix | A-Leagues YouTube.
- 05:35 | Melbourne Victory x Central Coast Mariners | A-Leagues YouTube.
A-League Women
- 02:30 | Newcastle Jets x Sydney FC | A-Leagues YouTube.
- 05:45 | Adelaide United x Central Coast Mariners | A-Leagues YouTube.
Campeonato Alemão - 2. Bundesliga
- 09:00 | Greuther Fürth x Magdeburg | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
- 09:00 | Hertha Berlim x Schalke 04 | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
- 09:00 | SSV Ulm 1846 x Colônia | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
- 16:30 | Hamburger SV x Fortuna Düsseldorf | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
Campeonato Alemão - 3. Liga
- 10:00 | Alemannia Aachen x Dynamo Dresden | OneFootball PPV.
Campeonato Alemão - Bundesliga
- 11:30 | Wolfsburg x St. Pauli | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
- 11:30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Werder Bremen | OneFootball PPV, OneFootball e Canal GOAT.
- 11:30 | Bayern de Munique x Bochum | OneFootball PPV, OneFootball e SporTV.
- 11:30 | Borussia Dortmund x Augsburg | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
- 11:30 | Holstein Kiel x Stuttgart | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
- 14:30 | Freiburg x RB Leipzig | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
Campeonato Alemão - Bundesliga Feminina
- 10:00 | RB Leipzig x VfL Wolfsburg | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
Campeonato Alemão - Regionalliga
- 10:00 | KSV Hessen Kassel x Giessen | OneFootball PPV.
- 10:00 | Stuttgarter Kickers x Göppingen | OneFootball PPV.
- 10:00 | Mainz 05 II x Astoria Walldorf | OneFootball PPV.
- 10:00 | Bahlinger SC x FSV Frankfurt | OneFootball PPV.
- 10:00 | Barockstadt x Kickers Offenbach | OneFootball PPV.
Campeonato Argentino
- 21:30 | Sarmiento x Barracas Central | Disney+ Premium.
Campeonato Cearense
- 16:30 | Fortaleza x Ferroviário | Canal GOAT.
Campeonato Equatoriano - Liga Pro
- 16:00 | Liga de Quito x Delfín | ElCanalDelFutbol.com.
- 18:30 | Manta FC x El Nacional | ElCanalDelFutbol.com.
- 21:00 | Barcelona x Independiente del Valle | ElCanalDelFutbol.com.
Campeonato Espanhol
- 10:00 | Celta de Vigo x Leganés | Disney+ Premium.
- 12:15 | Alavés x Villarreal | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
- 14:30 | Valencia x Real Valladolid | Disney+ Premium.
- 17:00 | Barcelona x Osasuna | Disney+ Premium.
Campeonato Holandês
- 16:00 | PSV Eindhoven x Heerenveen | Disney+ Premium.
Campeonato Inglês - Championship
- 09:30 | Coventry City x Stoke City | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
- 12:00 | Derby County x Blackburn Rovers | Disney+ Premium.
Campeonato Inglês - National League
- 09:30 | Barnet x Dagenham & Redbridge | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 12:00 | Rochdale x Wealdstone | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 12:00 | Southend United x Altrincham | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 12:00 | Halifax Town x Yeovil Town | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 12:00 | Aldershot x Gateshead | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 12:00 | Eastleigh x Hartlepool United | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 12:00 | Solihull Moors x Ebbsfleet United | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 12:00 | Maidenhead United x Sutton United | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 12:00 | AFC Fylde x Braintree Town | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 12:00 | Boston United x Woking | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 12:00 | Tamworth x Oldham Athletic | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 14:30 | York City x Forest Green Rovers | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
Campeonato Inglês - Northern Irish Premiership
- 12:00 | Glenavon x Coleraine | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
- 12:00 | Dungannon Swifts x Ballymena United | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
- 12:00 | Loughgall x Larne | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
Campeonato Inglês - Premier League
- 09:30 | Nottingham Forest x Manchester City | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
- 12:00 | Liverpool x Southampton | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
- 12:00 | Brighton x Fulham | Disney+ Premium.
- 12:00 | Crystal Palace x Ipswich Town | Disney+ Premium.
- 14:30 | Brentford x Aston Villa | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
- 17:00 | Wolverhampton Wanderers x Everton | Disney+ Premium.
Campeonato Italiano
- 16:45 | Inter de Milão x Monza | Disney+ Estándar.
Campeonato Mineiro
- 16:30 | Atlético Mineiro x América-MG | SporTV 3 e Premiere.
Campeonato Pernambucano
- 16:30 | Sport x Santa Cruz | Canal GOAT.
Campeonato Polonês - Liga polaca
- 16:15 | Lech Poznań x Stal Mielec | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
Campeonato Português
- 15:00 | Benfica x Nacional | Disney+ Premium.
- 17:30 | Sporting Braga x Porto | Disney+ Premium.
Campeonato Potiguar
- 16:00 | Laguna x ABC | Canal GOAT.
Campeonato Salvadorenho - Primera División
- 22:00 | Alianza FC x Deportivo La Coruña | TV Centro América.
Campeonato Turco
- 14:30 | Trabzonspor x Hatayspor | Disney+ Premium.
Campeonato Ucraniano
- 10:30 | Inhulets Petrove x Rukh Lviv | OneFootball PPV.
Campeonato Uruguaio
- 17:00 | Cerro Porteño x Juventud | Disney+ Premium.
- 20:00 | Nacional x River Plate | Disney+ Premium.
Carioca Série A
- 17:45 | Flamengo x Vasco da Gama | OneFootball PPV e SporTV.
- 18:00 | Nova Iguaçu x Madureira | OneFootball PPV e Canal GOAT.
Indian Super League
- 08:30 | NorthEast United x East Bengal | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
- 11:00 | Mohun Bagan x FC Goa | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
J1 League
- 03:00 | Gamba Osaka x Shimizu S-Pulse | J.LEAGUE International YouTube.
Liga Expansión MX
- 20:00 | Atlante x Chivas | Disney+ Premium.
- 22:00 | Cancún FC x Dorados | Disney+ Premium.
MLS
- 16:30 | Columbus Crew x Houston Dynamo | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
- 18:45 | Seattle Sounders x Los Angeles FC | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
- 21:30 | D.C. United x Sporting Kansas City | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
- 21:30 | New England Revolution x Philadelphia Union | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
- 21:30 | New York City FC x Orlando City | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
- 21:30 | Cincinnati x Toronto FC | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
- 21:30 | Atlanta United x New York Red Bulls | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
- 22:30 | Dallas x Chicago Fire | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
- 22:30 | Nashville SC x Portland Timbers | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
- 22:30 | Austin FC x Colorado Rapids | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
- 23:30 | Vancouver Whitecaps x Montreal | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
- 23:30 | Real Salt Lake x San Diego FC | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
Paulista Série A2
- 15:00 | Ituano x Capivariano | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | XV de Piracicaba x Taubaté | Paulistão YouTube e Ulisses TV YouTube.
- 15:00 | São Bento x Río Claro | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | Santo André x Linense | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | Ferroviária x Grêmio Prudente | Paulistão YouTube e Canal GOAT.
- 15:00 | Juventus x Primavera | TV Cultura e Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | Portuguesa Santista x Votuporanguense | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | São José x Oeste | Paulistão YouTube.
Paulista Série A3
- 10:00 | União Suzano x São Bernardo | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | Rio Branco x Comercial | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | Rio Preto x Sertãozinho | Paulistão YouTube.
- 16:00 | Itapirense x Catanduva | Paulistão YouTube.
- 17:00 | Lemense x União São João | Paulistão YouTube.
Paulista Série A4
- 15:00 | Nacional x Matonense | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | AE Araçatuba x Paulista | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | Colorado Caieiras x Jabaquara | Paulistão YouTube.
- 16:00 | Inter Bebedouro x Joseense | Paulistão YouTube.
- 16:00 | Grêmio Sãocarlense x Taquaritinga | Paulistão YouTube.
- 18:30 | Barretos x São Caetano | Paulistão YouTube.
- 19:30 | VOCEM x União Barbarense | Paulistão YouTube.
Segunda Divisão Uruguaia
- 09:45 | Fénix x Deportivo Maldonado | Disney+ Premium.
Supercopa Feminina
- 19:00 | Bahia x Cruzeiro | SporTV.
USL
- 23:00 | El Paso Locomotive x Switchbacks | Apple TV.