Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (8)

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 8 de março de 2025

Escrito por
A. Seraphim producaodiario@svm.com.br
Jogada
Legenda: Jogos do dia
Foto: Reprodução/Shutterstock

Entre campeonatos nacionais e internacionais, confira os principais jogos de hoje na TV e saiba onde assistir ao vivo as partidas deste sábado (8/3) para não perder nenhum lance do seu time favorito.

Jogos de hoje, sábado (8)

A-League

  • 03:00 | Adelaide United x Brisbane Roar | A-Leagues YouTube.
  • 04:00 | Western United x Wellington Phoenix | A-Leagues YouTube.
  • 05:35 | Melbourne Victory x Central Coast Mariners | A-Leagues YouTube.

A-League Women

  • 02:30 | Newcastle Jets x Sydney FC | A-Leagues YouTube.
  • 05:45 | Adelaide United x Central Coast Mariners | A-Leagues YouTube.

Campeonato Alemão - 2. Bundesliga

  • 09:00 | Greuther Fürth x Magdeburg | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 09:00 | Hertha Berlim x Schalke 04 | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 09:00 | SSV Ulm 1846 x Colônia | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 16:30 | Hamburger SV x Fortuna Düsseldorf | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.

Campeonato Alemão - 3. Liga

  • 10:00 | Alemannia Aachen x Dynamo Dresden | OneFootball PPV.

Campeonato Alemão - Bundesliga

  • 11:30 | Wolfsburg x St. Pauli | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 11:30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Werder Bremen | OneFootball PPV, OneFootball e Canal GOAT.
  • 11:30 | Bayern de Munique x Bochum | OneFootball PPV, OneFootball e SporTV.
  • 11:30 | Borussia Dortmund x Augsburg | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 11:30 | Holstein Kiel x Stuttgart | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 14:30 | Freiburg x RB Leipzig | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.

Campeonato Alemão - Bundesliga Feminina

  • 10:00 | RB Leipzig x VfL Wolfsburg | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).

Campeonato Alemão - Regionalliga

  • 10:00 | KSV Hessen Kassel x Giessen | OneFootball PPV.
  • 10:00 | Stuttgarter Kickers x Göppingen | OneFootball PPV.
  • 10:00 | Mainz 05 II x Astoria Walldorf | OneFootball PPV.
  • 10:00 | Bahlinger SC x FSV Frankfurt | OneFootball PPV.
  • 10:00 | Barockstadt x Kickers Offenbach | OneFootball PPV.

Campeonato Argentino

  • 21:30 | Sarmiento x Barracas Central | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Cearense

  • 16:30 | Fortaleza x Ferroviário | Canal GOAT.

Campeonato Equatoriano - Liga Pro

  • 16:00 | Liga de Quito x Delfín | ElCanalDelFutbol.com.
  • 18:30 | Manta FC x El Nacional | ElCanalDelFutbol.com.
  • 21:00 | Barcelona x Independiente del Valle | ElCanalDelFutbol.com.

Campeonato Espanhol

  • 10:00 | Celta de Vigo x Leganés | Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:15 | Alavés x Villarreal | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
  • 14:30 | Valencia x Real Valladolid | Disney+ Premium.
  • 17:00 | Barcelona x Osasuna | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Holandês

  • 16:00 | PSV Eindhoven x Heerenveen | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Inglês - Championship

  • 09:30 | Coventry City x Stoke City | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
  • 12:00 | Derby County x Blackburn Rovers | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Inglês - National League

  • 09:30 | Barnet x Dagenham & Redbridge | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Rochdale x Wealdstone | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Southend United x Altrincham | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Halifax Town x Yeovil Town | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Aldershot x Gateshead | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Eastleigh x Hartlepool United | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Solihull Moors x Ebbsfleet United | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Maidenhead United x Sutton United | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | AFC Fylde x Braintree Town | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Boston United x Woking | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Tamworth x Oldham Athletic | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 14:30 | York City x Forest Green Rovers | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).

Campeonato Inglês - Northern Irish Premiership

  • 12:00 | Glenavon x Coleraine | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
  • 12:00 | Dungannon Swifts x Ballymena United | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
  • 12:00 | Loughgall x Larne | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.

Campeonato Inglês - Premier League

  • 09:30 | Nottingham Forest x Manchester City | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
  • 12:00 | Liverpool x Southampton | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
  • 12:00 | Brighton x Fulham | Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:00 | Crystal Palace x Ipswich Town | Disney+ Premium.
  • 14:30 | Brentford x Aston Villa | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
  • 17:00 | Wolverhampton Wanderers x Everton | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Italiano

  • 16:45 | Inter de Milão x Monza | Disney+ Estándar.

Campeonato Mineiro

  • 16:30 | Atlético Mineiro x América-MG | SporTV 3 e Premiere.

Campeonato Pernambucano

  • 16:30 | Sport x Santa Cruz | Canal GOAT.

Campeonato Polonês - Liga polaca

  • 16:15 | Lech Poznań x Stal Mielec | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.

Campeonato Português

  • 15:00 | Benfica x Nacional | Disney+ Premium.
  • 17:30 | Sporting Braga x Porto | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Potiguar

  • 16:00 | Laguna x ABC | Canal GOAT.

Campeonato Salvadorenho - Primera División

  • 22:00 | Alianza FC x Deportivo La Coruña | TV Centro América.

Campeonato Turco

  • 14:30 | Trabzonspor x Hatayspor | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Ucraniano

  • 10:30 | Inhulets Petrove x Rukh Lviv | OneFootball PPV.

Campeonato Uruguaio

  • 17:00 | Cerro Porteño x Juventud | Disney+ Premium.
  • 20:00 | Nacional x River Plate | Disney+ Premium.

Carioca Série A

  • 17:45 | Flamengo x Vasco da Gama | OneFootball PPV e SporTV.
  • 18:00 | Nova Iguaçu x Madureira | OneFootball PPV e Canal GOAT.

Indian Super League

  • 08:30 | NorthEast United x East Bengal | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
  • 11:00 | Mohun Bagan x FC Goa | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.

J1 League

  • 03:00 | Gamba Osaka x Shimizu S-Pulse | J.LEAGUE International YouTube.

Liga Expansión MX

  • 20:00 | Atlante x Chivas | Disney+ Premium.
  • 22:00 | Cancún FC x Dorados | Disney+ Premium.

MLS

  • 16:30 | Columbus Crew x Houston Dynamo | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
  • 18:45 | Seattle Sounders x Los Angeles FC | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
  • 21:30 | D.C. United x Sporting Kansas City | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
  • 21:30 | New England Revolution x Philadelphia Union | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
  • 21:30 | New York City FC x Orlando City | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
  • 21:30 | Cincinnati x Toronto FC | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
  • 21:30 | Atlanta United x New York Red Bulls | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
  • 22:30 | Dallas x Chicago Fire | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
  • 22:30 | Nashville SC x Portland Timbers | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
  • 22:30 | Austin FC x Colorado Rapids | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
  • 23:30 | Vancouver Whitecaps x Montreal | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.
  • 23:30 | Real Salt Lake x San Diego FC | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) e Apple TV.

Paulista Série A2

  • 15:00 | Ituano x Capivariano | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | XV de Piracicaba x Taubaté | Paulistão YouTube e Ulisses TV YouTube.
  • 15:00 | São Bento x Río Claro | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Santo André x Linense | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Ferroviária x Grêmio Prudente | Paulistão YouTube e Canal GOAT.
  • 15:00 | Juventus x Primavera | TV Cultura e Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Portuguesa Santista x Votuporanguense | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | São José x Oeste | Paulistão YouTube.

Paulista Série A3

  • 10:00 | União Suzano x São Bernardo | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Rio Branco x Comercial | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Rio Preto x Sertãozinho | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 16:00 | Itapirense x Catanduva | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 17:00 | Lemense x União São João | Paulistão YouTube.

Paulista Série A4

  • 15:00 | Nacional x Matonense | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | AE Araçatuba x Paulista | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Colorado Caieiras x Jabaquara | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 16:00 | Inter Bebedouro x Joseense | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 16:00 | Grêmio Sãocarlense x Taquaritinga | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 18:30 | Barretos x São Caetano | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 19:30 | VOCEM x União Barbarense | Paulistão YouTube.

Segunda Divisão Uruguaia

  • 09:45 | Fénix x Deportivo Maldonado | Disney+ Premium.

Supercopa Feminina

  • 19:00 | Bahia x Cruzeiro | SporTV.

USL

  • 23:00 | El Paso Locomotive x Switchbacks | Apple TV.
