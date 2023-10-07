Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (7)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 7 de outubro de 2023

Vasco da Gama
Legenda: Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 7
Foto: Leandro Amorim/Vasco.

Com confrontos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro, jogos pelas principais ligas europeias, além de duelos pelo Campeonato Argentino, saiba onde assistir os jogos deste sábado (7). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (7)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

16h00 | Goiás x Bahia | Premiere

18h30 | Vasco x São Paulo | Premiere

21h00 | Corinthians x Flamengo | Premiere; SporTv

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B 

15h30 | Tombense x Juventude | SporTv; Premiere

17h00 | Sampaio Corrêa x Novorizontino | Band; Premiere

17h00 | Botafogo-SP x Avaí | Band; Premiere

18h00 | Guarani x Vila Nova | SporTv; Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C 

18h00 | Volta Redonda x Paysandu | Canal Goat; Dazn; Nosso Futebol 

18h00 | Amazonas x Botafogo-PB | Dazn; Nosso Futebol

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS 

08h30 | Luton x Tottenham | Star+; ESPN

11h00 | Burnley x Chelsea | Star+

11h00 | Everton x Bournemouth | Star+

11h00 | Fulham x Sheffield United | Star+

11h00 | Manchester United x Brentford | Star+

13h30 | Crystal Palace x Nottingham Forest | Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

10h30 | VfB Stuttgart x VfL Wolfsburg | OneFootball

10h30 | Borussia Dortmund x Union Berlin | OneFootball; CazéTv

10h30 | RB Leipzig x VfL BOCHUM | OneFootball

10h30 | FC Augsburg x SV Darmstadt 98 | OneFootball

13h30 | Werder Bremen x 1899 Hoffenheim | OneFootball

LA LIGA

09h00 | Cadiz x Girona | Star+

11h15 | Real Madrid x Osasuna | Star+; ESPN 

13h30 | Mallorca x Valencia | Star+

16h00 | Sevilla x Rayo Vallecano | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO 

10h00 | Inter de Milão x Bologna | ESPN 3; Star+

13h00 | Juventus x Torino | Star+

15h45 | Genoa x Milan | ESPN; Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

12h00 | Metz x Nice | Star+

16h00 | Reims x Monaco | Star+

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

19h00 | Lanús x Defensa Y Justicia | Star+

21h30 | Argentinos Juniors x Independiente | Star+

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/brasileirão série a
Esportes/brasileirão série b
Esportes/brasileirão série c
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Esportes/futebol internacional
Vasco da Gama

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (7)

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 7 de outubro de 2023

Redação Há 1 hora

Jogada

Com acesso quase impossível, Jean Carlos lamenta: 'Infelizmente não conseguimos nosso objetivo'

Ceará foi derrotado por 2 a 0 para o CRB fora de casa e praticamente não tem mais chances de acesso na Série B

Vladimir Marques 06 de Outubro de 2023

Jogada

Apático, Ceará perde para o CRB fora de casa e vê chances de acesso praticamente zerarem

Com a derrota por 2 a 0 no Rei Pelé pela 31ª rodada da Série B, o Ceará chegou a 4 jogos sem vencer na competição

Redação 06 de Outubro de 2023

Jogada

Yan Couto e Carlos Augusto comemoram 1ª convocação à Seleção Brasileira: 'Sonho de criança'

Os dois jogadores foram convocados após cortes de Renan Lodi e Vanderson, e se apresentarão para os jogos contra Venezuela e Uruguai pelas Eliminatórias

Agência Estado e Diário do Nordeste 06 de Outubro de 2023
Tinga

Jogada

FortalezaCast: entrevista exclusiva com Tinga, ídolo do Fortaleza

Capitão do Leão marcou o gol que colocou o time na inédita final da Sul-Americana de 2023

Redação 06 de Outubro de 2023
Maracanã

Jogada

Sem Castelão: CBF define Maracanã como palco de Brasil e Argentina pelas Eliminatórias para a Copa

Duelo será realizado no dia 21 de novembro, às 21h30

João Vitor Paiva 06 de Outubro de 2023