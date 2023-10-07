Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (7)

Com confrontos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro, jogos pelas principais ligas europeias, além de duelos pelo Campeonato Argentino, saiba onde assistir os jogos deste sábado (7).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (7)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
16h00 | Goiás x Bahia | Premiere
18h30 | Vasco x São Paulo | Premiere
21h00 | Corinthians x Flamengo | Premiere; SporTv
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
15h30 | Tombense x Juventude | SporTv; Premiere
17h00 | Sampaio Corrêa x Novorizontino | Band; Premiere
17h00 | Botafogo-SP x Avaí | Band; Premiere
18h00 | Guarani x Vila Nova | SporTv; Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
18h00 | Volta Redonda x Paysandu | Canal Goat; Dazn; Nosso Futebol
18h00 | Amazonas x Botafogo-PB | Dazn; Nosso Futebol
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
08h30 | Luton x Tottenham | Star+; ESPN
11h00 | Burnley x Chelsea | Star+
11h00 | Everton x Bournemouth | Star+
11h00 | Fulham x Sheffield United | Star+
11h00 | Manchester United x Brentford | Star+
13h30 | Crystal Palace x Nottingham Forest | Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
10h30 | VfB Stuttgart x VfL Wolfsburg | OneFootball
10h30 | Borussia Dortmund x Union Berlin | OneFootball; CazéTv
10h30 | RB Leipzig x VfL BOCHUM | OneFootball
10h30 | FC Augsburg x SV Darmstadt 98 | OneFootball
13h30 | Werder Bremen x 1899 Hoffenheim | OneFootball
LA LIGA
09h00 | Cadiz x Girona | Star+
11h15 | Real Madrid x Osasuna | Star+; ESPN
13h30 | Mallorca x Valencia | Star+
16h00 | Sevilla x Rayo Vallecano | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
10h00 | Inter de Milão x Bologna | ESPN 3; Star+
13h00 | Juventus x Torino | Star+
15h45 | Genoa x Milan | ESPN; Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
12h00 | Metz x Nice | Star+
16h00 | Reims x Monaco | Star+
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
19h00 | Lanús x Defensa Y Justicia | Star+
21h30 | Argentinos Juniors x Independiente | Star+