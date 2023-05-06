Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (6)

Ceará tem vantagem em duelos com a Ponte Preta; relembre vitória do acesso em 2009

Thiago Galhardo está suspenso para jogo do Fortaleza contra o Corinthians; clube tenta reverter

Luiz Otávio avalia elenco do Ceará e compara com 2022: ‘menos vaidade, mais humildade’

Vojvoda comemora dois anos no Fortaleza e cita Rogério Ceni: 'Tenho falado com ele'

5