Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (6)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 6 de maio de 2023

Legenda: O Real Madrid entra em campo neste sábado
Foto: ANDER GILLENEA / AFP

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (6) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (6)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • 16h | Cruzeiro x Santos | Premiere
  • 21h | Fluminense x Vasco | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 16h | Criciúma x Ituano | SporTV e Premiere
  • 18h15 | Mirassol x Vila Nova | SporTV, SporTV 3 e Premiere
  • 18h15 | Sampaio Corrêa x Juventude | SporTV e Premiere
  • 18h15 | Tombense x Avaí | SporTV, SporTV 2 e Premiere
  • 20h30 | Chapeoense x Novorizontino | Band e Premiere
  • 20h30 | CRB x ABC | Band e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

  • 16h | Amazonas x América-RN | DAZN e Nosso Futebol
  • 16h30 | Floresta x Volta Redonda | Nosso Futebol
  • 19h | Náutico x São José-RS | DAZN e Nosso Futebol
  • 19h | Pouso Alegre x Brusque | Nosso Futebol

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 11h | Bournemouth x Chelsea | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 11h | Manchester City x Leeds United | ESPN e Star+
  • 11h | Tottenham x Crystal Palace | Star+
  • 11h | Wolverhampton x Aston Villa | Star+
  • 13h30 | Liverpool x Brentford | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 10h | Milan x Lazio | ESPN 2, Star+ e Bet365
  • 13h | Roma x Inter de Milão | ESPN 4, Star+ e Bet365
  • 15h45 | Cremonese x Spezia | Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 10h30 | Freiburg x RB Leipzig | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Hoffenheim x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Borussia Monchengladbach x Bochum | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Augsburg x Union Berlin | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Hertha Berlin x Stuttgart | OneFootball
  • 13h30 | Werder Bremen x Bayern de Munique | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 14h | Reims x Lille | Star+ e Bet365
  • 16h | Lens x Olympique de Marselha | ESPN 4, Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • 16h30 | Benfica x Braga | Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO FEMININO

  • 11h | Internacional x Palmeiras | SporTV

COPA DO REI 

  • 17h | Real Madrid x Osasuna | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365
 
 
 
 
 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Série D

Jogada

Com 5 cearenses, Série D 2023 tem pontapé inicial neste fim de semana

Atlético, Caucaia, Ferroviário, Iguatu e Pacajus são os representantes do estado na competição

João Vitor Paiva Há 18 minutos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (6)

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 6 de maio de 2023

Redação Há 46 minutos
Imagem mostra criança com camisa do Fortaleza

Jogada

Fã de Zanocelo, ex-Santos, criança autista desenha jogador e ganha camisa do Fortaleza

Torcedor do Peixe, Lucas Schappo desejou boa sorte ao novo atleta do Leão do Pici

Crisneive Silveira Há 1 hora

Jogada

Ceará tem vantagem em duelos com a Ponte Preta; relembre vitória do acesso em 2009

Equipes voltam a se enfrentar após 9 anos no domingo pela Série B

Vladimir Marques 05 de Maio de 2023
Luiz Otávio

Jogada

Luiz Otávio avalia elenco do Ceará e compara com 2022: ‘menos vaidade, mais humildade’

Jogador de 34 é uma das referências do elenco alvinegro

Redação 05 de Maio de 2023
Boston Celtics

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na NBA: veja onde assistir ao vivo e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (5)

Dois jogos acontecem nesta sexta-feira, dia 5 de maio de 2023

Redação 05 de Maio de 2023