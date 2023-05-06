Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (6)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (6) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (6)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
- 16h | Cruzeiro x Santos | Premiere
- 21h | Fluminense x Vasco | SporTV e Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 16h | Criciúma x Ituano | SporTV e Premiere
- 18h15 | Mirassol x Vila Nova | SporTV, SporTV 3 e Premiere
- 18h15 | Sampaio Corrêa x Juventude | SporTV e Premiere
- 18h15 | Tombense x Avaí | SporTV, SporTV 2 e Premiere
- 20h30 | Chapeoense x Novorizontino | Band e Premiere
- 20h30 | CRB x ABC | Band e Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
- 16h | Amazonas x América-RN | DAZN e Nosso Futebol
- 16h30 | Floresta x Volta Redonda | Nosso Futebol
- 19h | Náutico x São José-RS | DAZN e Nosso Futebol
- 19h | Pouso Alegre x Brusque | Nosso Futebol
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 11h | Bournemouth x Chelsea | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 11h | Manchester City x Leeds United | ESPN e Star+
- 11h | Tottenham x Crystal Palace | Star+
- 11h | Wolverhampton x Aston Villa | Star+
- 13h30 | Liverpool x Brentford | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 10h | Milan x Lazio | ESPN 2, Star+ e Bet365
- 13h | Roma x Inter de Milão | ESPN 4, Star+ e Bet365
- 15h45 | Cremonese x Spezia | Star+ e Bet365
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 10h30 | Freiburg x RB Leipzig | OneFootball
- 10h30 | Hoffenheim x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball
- 10h30 | Borussia Monchengladbach x Bochum | OneFootball
- 10h30 | Augsburg x Union Berlin | OneFootball
- 10h30 | Hertha Berlin x Stuttgart | OneFootball
- 13h30 | Werder Bremen x Bayern de Munique | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 14h | Reims x Lille | Star+ e Bet365
- 16h | Lens x Olympique de Marselha | ESPN 4, Star+ e Bet365
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
- 16h30 | Benfica x Braga | Star+ e Bet365
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO FEMININO
- 11h | Internacional x Palmeiras | SporTV
COPA DO REI
- 17h | Real Madrid x Osasuna | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365