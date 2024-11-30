Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (30)

Com duelos pelos torneios europeus, além de jogos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A e Final da Libertadores, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (30).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (30)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
19h30 | Cuiabá x Bahia | Premiere
19h30 | Criciúma x Corinthians | Premiere
21h30 | Vasco x Atlético-GO | Premiere; SporTV
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
12h00 | Wolves x Bournemouth | Disney+ Premium
12h00 | Brentford x Leicester | Disney+ Premium
12h00 | Crystal Palace x Newcastle | Disney+ Premium; ESPN 2
12h00 | Nottingham Forest x Ipswich | Disney+ Premium; ESPN 4
14h30 | West Ham x Arsenal | Disney+ Premium
LA LIGA
10h00 | Barcelona x Las Palmas | Disney+; ESPN
12h15 | Alavés x Leganes | Disney+ Premium
14h30 | Espanyol x Celta Vigo | Disney+ Premium
17h00 | Valladolid x Atlético de Madrid | Disney+ Premium; ESPN 4
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
11h00 | Como x Monza | Disney+ Premium
14h00 | AC Milan x Empoli | Disney+ Premium; ESPN 4
16h45 | Bologna x Venezia | Disney+ Premium
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
11h30 | RB Leipzig x VfL Wolfsburg | OneFootball
11h30 | Union Berlin x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball; CazéTV
11h30 | FC Augsburg x VfL BOCHUM | OneFootball
11h30 | SC Freiburg x Borussia Monchengladbach | OneFootball
11h30 | Werder Bremen x VfB Stuttgart | OneFootball; Canal Goat
14h30 | Borussia Dortmund x Bayern de Munique | OneFootball; RedeTV; Canal Goat
COPA LIBERTADORES
17h00 | Atlético-MG x Botafogo | Globo; ESPN; GloboPlay; Disney+