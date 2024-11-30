Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (30)

Escrito por Hugo Eduardo , hugo.eduardo@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 30 de novembro de 2024

Legenda: O Barcelona entra em campo neste sábado (30)
Foto: MANAURE QUINTERO / AFP

Com duelos pelos torneios europeus, além de jogos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A e Final da Libertadores, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (30).

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (30)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

19h30 | Cuiabá x Bahia | Premiere

19h30 | Criciúma x Corinthians | Premiere 

21h30 | Vasco x Atlético-GO | Premiere; SporTV 

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS 

12h00 | Wolves x Bournemouth | Disney+ Premium

12h00 | Brentford x Leicester | Disney+ Premium

12h00 | Crystal Palace x Newcastle | Disney+ Premium; ESPN 2

12h00 | Nottingham Forest x Ipswich | Disney+ Premium; ESPN 4 

14h30 | West Ham x Arsenal | Disney+ Premium

LA LIGA

10h00 | Barcelona x Las Palmas | Disney+; ESPN

12h15 | Alavés x Leganes | Disney+ Premium

14h30 | Espanyol x Celta Vigo | Disney+ Premium

17h00 | Valladolid x Atlético de Madrid | Disney+ Premium; ESPN 4 

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

11h00 | Como x Monza | Disney+ Premium

14h00 | AC Milan x Empoli | Disney+ Premium; ESPN 4 

16h45 | Bologna x Venezia | Disney+ Premium

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

11h30 | RB Leipzig x VfL Wolfsburg | OneFootball 

11h30 | Union Berlin x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball; CazéTV 

11h30 | FC Augsburg x VfL BOCHUM | OneFootball

11h30 | SC Freiburg x Borussia Monchengladbach | OneFootball

11h30 | Werder Bremen x VfB Stuttgart | OneFootball; Canal Goat

14h30 | Borussia Dortmund x Bayern de Munique | OneFootball; RedeTV; Canal Goat

COPA LIBERTADORES

17h00 | Atlético-MG x Botafogo | Globo; ESPN; GloboPlay; Disney+

 

