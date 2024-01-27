Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (27)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (27).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (27)
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
11h30 | VfL Wolfsburg x FC Koln | OneFootball
11h30 | 1899 Hoffenheim x FC Heidenheim | SporTv; OneFootball
11h30 | VfB Stuttgart x RB Leipzig | OneFootball
11h30 | FC Augsburg x Bayern de Munique | Canal Goat; OneFootball
11h30 | Werder Bremen x SC Freiburg | OneFootball
14h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Borussia Monchengladbach | OneFootball; RedeTv; Canal Goat
COPA DA INGLATERRA
09h30 | Ipswich x Maidstone United | Star+
12h00 | Sheffield United x Brighton | Star+; ESPN 2
12h00 | Leeds x Plymouth | Star+
12h00 | Everton x Luton | ESPN 4; Star+
12h00 | Leicester x Birmingham | Star+
16h00 | Fulham x Newcastle | Star+; ESPN
LA LIGA
10h00 | Real Sociedad x Rayo Vallecano | Star+; ESPN
12h15 | Las Palmas x Real Madrid | ESPN; Star+
14h30 | Barcelona x Villarreal | Star+
17h00 | Mallorca x Real Betis | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
11h00 | Atalanta x Udinese | Star+
14h00 | Juventus x Empoli | ESPN 2; Star+
16h45 | AC Milan x Bologna | Star+
CAMPEONATO CEARENSE
16h40 | Ceará x Floresta | TV Verdes Mares e YouTube (Jogada e FCF TV)
18h00 | Iguatu x Caucaia | Youtube (FCF TV)
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
16h00 | Botafogo x Sampaio Corrêa-RJ | Bandsports; Canal Goat
18h10 | Portuguesa-RJ x Flamengo | Bandsports; Canal Goat
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
17h15 | RB Bragantino x Botafogo-SP | TNT; HBO Max; Paulistão Play
18h00 | São Paulo x Portuguesa | CazéTv; Paulistão Play
20h00 | São Bernardo x Corinthians | TNT; HBO Max
20h00 | Ituano x Guarani | CazéTv; Paulistão Play