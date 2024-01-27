Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (27)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 27 de janeiro de 2024

Legenda: O Real Madrid entra em campo neste sábado (27)
Foto: Divulgação / Real Madrid

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (27). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (27)

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

11h30 | VfL Wolfsburg x FC Koln | OneFootball

11h30 | 1899 Hoffenheim x FC Heidenheim | SporTv; OneFootball  

11h30 | VfB Stuttgart x RB Leipzig | OneFootball

11h30 | FC Augsburg x Bayern de Munique | Canal Goat; OneFootball

11h30 | Werder Bremen x SC Freiburg | OneFootball 

14h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Borussia Monchengladbach | OneFootball; RedeTv; Canal Goat

COPA DA INGLATERRA 

09h30 | Ipswich x Maidstone United | Star+

12h00 | Sheffield United x Brighton | Star+; ESPN 2 

12h00 | Leeds x Plymouth | Star+

12h00 | Everton x Luton | ESPN 4; Star+

12h00 | Leicester x Birmingham | Star+

16h00 | Fulham x Newcastle | Star+; ESPN

LA LIGA

10h00 | Real Sociedad x Rayo Vallecano | Star+; ESPN 

12h15 | Las Palmas x Real Madrid | ESPN; Star+

14h30 | Barcelona x Villarreal | Star+

17h00 | Mallorca x Real Betis | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

11h00 | Atalanta x Udinese | Star+

14h00 | Juventus x Empoli | ESPN 2; Star+

16h45 | AC Milan x Bologna | Star+

CAMPEONATO CEARENSE

16h40 | Ceará x Floresta | TV Verdes Mares e YouTube (Jogada e FCF TV)

18h00 | Iguatu x Caucaia | Youtube (FCF TV) 

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA 

16h00 | Botafogo x Sampaio Corrêa-RJ | Bandsports; Canal Goat

18h10 | Portuguesa-RJ x Flamengo | Bandsports; Canal Goat

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA 

17h15 | RB Bragantino x Botafogo-SP | TNT; HBO Max; Paulistão Play

18h00 | São Paulo x Portuguesa | CazéTv; Paulistão Play

20h00 | São Bernardo x Corinthians | TNT; HBO Max

20h00 | Ituano x Guarani | CazéTv; Paulistão Play

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/campeonato cearense
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Esportes/futebol internacional
Imagem do jogador da NBA Coby White

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na NBA: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (27)

Confira os jogos da NBA desta sexta-feira, dia 27 de janeiro de 2024

Redação Há 48 minutos
jogadores do real madrid comemorando

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (27)

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 27 de janeiro de 2024

Redação Há 1 hora

Jogada

Brasil joga mal, passa aperto, mas ataque dá vitória sobre a Colômbia no Pré-Olímpico

A partida foi válida pela 2ª rodada do Pré-Olímpico na Venezuela

Agência Estado 26 de Janeiro de 2024

Jogada

Maracanã vence Horizonte e assume liderança provisória do Grupo A do Campeonato Cearense

Equipes se enfrentaram pela 2ª rodada do Campeonato Cearense

Vladimir Marques 26 de Janeiro de 2024
Imagem mostra jogadores de futebol

Jogada

Tinga convoca torcida do Fortaleza para jogo contra o Barbalha na Arena Romeirão: 'Encham o estádio'

Equipes se enfrentam neste sábado, na Arena Romeirão

Redação 26 de Janeiro de 2024

Jogada

Show do Esporte: Entrevista com Felipe Surian, técnico do Floresta e novidades de Fortaleza e Ceará

Acompanhe o Programa desta sexta-feira (26)

Redação 26 de Janeiro de 2024