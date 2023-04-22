Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (22)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 22 de abril de 2023

Legenda: Manchester City entra em campo neste sábado, 22
Foto: CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (22) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (22)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • 16h | Fluminense x Athletico-PR | Premiere
  • 18h30 | São Paulo x América-MG | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Cuiabá x RedBull Bragantino | Premiere
  • 21h | Cruzeiro x Grêmio | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B 

  • 11h | Tombense x Ituano | SporTV e Premiere
  • 16h | Avaí x Mirassol | SporTV e Premiere
  • 17h | Novorizontino x Juventude | Band e Premiere
  • 18h15 | Ceará x Guarani | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 8h30 | Fulham x Leeds | ESPN e Star+
  • 11h | Brentford x Aston Villa | ESPN, ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 11h | Crystal Pallace x Everton | Star+
  • 11h | Leicester x Wolves | Star+
  • 11h | Liverpool x Nottingham Forest | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 9h | Osasuna x Betis | Star+ e Bet365
  • 11h15 | Almería x Athletic Bilbao | Star+ e Bet365
  • 13h30 | Real Sociedad x Rayo Vallecano | ESPN 4, Star+ e Bet365
  • 13h30 | Valladolid x Girona | Star+ e Bet365
  • 16h | Real Madrid x Celta de Vigo | Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 10h | Salernitana x Sassuolo | Star+ e Bet365
  • 13h | Lazio x Torino | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365
  • 15h45 | Sampdoria x Spezia | Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 10h30 | Mainz x Bayern de Munique | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Hoffenheim x Colônia | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Bochum x Wolfsburg | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Hetha Berlin x Werder Bremen | OneFootball
  • 13h30 | Borussia Dortmund x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 12h | Auxerre x Lille | Star+ e Bet365
  • 16h | Lens x Monaco |  ESPN, Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • 16h30 | Paços Ferreira x Porto | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365

COPA DA INGLATERRA

  • 12h45 | Manchester City x Sheffield United | Star+ e Bet365

