Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (20)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais e também na Copa da Ásia, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (20).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (20)
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
09h30 | Arsenal x Crystal Palace | Star+
14h30 | Brentford x Nottingham Forest | Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
11h30 | SV Darmstadt 98 x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball
11h30 | FC Heidenheim x VfL Wolfsburg | OneFootball
11h30 | VfL BOCHUM x VfB Stuttgart | OneFootball
11h30 | FC Koln x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball
11h30 | SC Freiburg x 1899 Hoffenheim | OneFootball
14h30 | RB Leipzig x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball; SporTv; CazéTv
LA LIGA
10h00 | Rayo Vallecano x Las Palmas | Star+
12h15 | Villarreal x Mallorca | Star+
14h30 | Valencia x Athletic Club | Star+
17h00 | Celta de Vigo x Real Sociedad | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
14h00 | Roma x Verona | Star+
16h45 | Udinese x AC Milan | Star+
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
17h30 | FC Porto x Moreirense | Star+
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
15h45 | Madureira x Audax Rio | Canal Goat
16h00 | Botafogo x Bangu | Canal Goat
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
17h15 | RB Bragantino x Água Santa | Tnt; HBO Max; YouTube
18h00 | Botafogo-SP x Santos | YouTube
20h00 | São Paulo x Santo André | HBO Max; Tnt
20h15 | Ponte Preta x Mirassol | YouTube
CAMPEONATO PERNAMBUCANO
16h30 | Sport Recife x Santa Cruz | Globo
COPA DA ÁSIA
08h30 | Jordânia x Coréia do Sul | Star+
11h30 | Barein x Malásia | Star+