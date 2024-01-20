Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (20)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 20 de janeiro de 2024

Legenda: O Arsenal entra em campo neste sábado (20).
Foto: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais e também na Copa da Ásia, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (20). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (20)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

09h30 | Arsenal x Crystal Palace | Star+

14h30 | Brentford x Nottingham Forest | Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

11h30 | SV Darmstadt 98 x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball 

11h30 | FC Heidenheim x VfL Wolfsburg | OneFootball

11h30 | VfL BOCHUM x VfB Stuttgart | OneFootball

11h30 | FC Koln x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball

11h30 | SC Freiburg x 1899 Hoffenheim | OneFootball

14h30 | RB Leipzig x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball; SporTv; CazéTv

LA LIGA

10h00 | Rayo Vallecano x Las Palmas | Star+

12h15 | Villarreal x Mallorca | Star+

14h30 | Valencia x Athletic Club | Star+

17h00 | Celta de Vigo x Real Sociedad | Star+ 

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

14h00 | Roma x Verona | Star+

16h45 | Udinese x AC Milan | Star+

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

17h30 | FC Porto x Moreirense | Star+

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA 

15h45 | Madureira x Audax Rio | Canal Goat 

16h00 | Botafogo x Bangu | Canal Goat

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

17h15 | RB Bragantino x Água Santa | Tnt; HBO Max; YouTube 

18h00 | Botafogo-SP x Santos | YouTube

20h00 | São Paulo x Santo André | HBO Max; Tnt

20h15 | Ponte Preta x Mirassol | YouTube

CAMPEONATO PERNAMBUCANO

16h30 | Sport Recife x Santa Cruz | Globo

COPA DA ÁSIA 

08h30 | Jordânia x Coréia do Sul | Star+

11h30 | Barein x Malásia | Star+

 

