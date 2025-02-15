Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (15)

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 15 de fevereiro de 2025

Jogada
Legenda: Jogos do dia
Foto: Reprodução/Shutterstock

Entre campeonatos nacionais e internacionais, confira os principais jogos de hoje na TV e saiba onde assistir ao vivo as partidas deste sábado (15/2) para não perder nenhum lance do seu time favorito.

Jogos de hoje, sábado (15)

A-League

  • 03:00 | Melbourne City x Perth Glory | A-Leagues YouTube.
  • 04:00 | Western United x Auckland FC | A-Leagues YouTube.
  • 05:35 | Adelaide United x Newcastle Jets | A-Leagues YouTube.

A-League Women

  • 02:50 | Adelaide United x Canberra United | A-Leagues YouTube.
  • 05:45 | Melbourne City x Sydney FC | A-Leagues YouTube.

Campeonato Alemão - 2. Bundesliga

  • 09:00 | Kaiserslautern x Hannover 96 | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 09:00 | Eintracht Braunschweig x Darmstadt 98 | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 09:00 | Elversberg x Greuther Fürth | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 16:30 | Fortuna Düsseldorf x Hertha Berlim | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.

Campeonato Alemão - Bundesliga

  • 11:30 | Stuttgart x Wolfsburg | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
  • 11:30 | Union Berlin x Borussia Mönchengladbach | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 11:30 | St. Pauli x Freiburg | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 11:30 | Bochum x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 14:30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Bayern de Munique | OneFootball PPV, OneFootball e SporTV.

Campeonato Alemão - Bundesliga Feminina

  • 08:00 | Freiburg x Colônia | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).

Campeonato Alemão - Regionalliga

  • 10:00 | Giessen x Eintracht Trier | OneFootball PPV.

Campeonato Austríaco

  • 13:00 | Red Bull Salzburg x WSG Tirol | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
  • 13:00 | Wolfsberger AC x Sturm Graz | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
  • 13:00 | Blau Weiß Linz x Altach | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.

Campeonato colombiano

  • 18:00 | América de Cali x Santa Fe | Fanatiz (Ver ao vivo) e RCN Nuestra Tele.
  • 22:10 | Millonarios x Medellín | Fanatiz (Ver ao vivo) e RCN Nuestra Tele.

Campeonato Equatoriano - Liga Pro

  • 16:00 | Aucas x Técnico Universitario | ElCanalDelFutbol.com.
  • 18:30 | Libertad x Independiente del Valle | ElCanalDelFutbol.com.
  • 21:00 | Macará x Orense | ElCanalDelFutbol.com.

Campeonato Espanhol

  • 10:00 | Leganés x Alavés | Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:15 | Osasuna x Real Madrid | Disney+ Premium.
  • 14:30 | Atlético de Madrid x Celta de Vigo | Disney+ Premium.
  • 17:00 | Villarreal x Valencia | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Francês - D1 Féminine

  • 17:00 | PSG x Montpellier | DAZN Women's Football YouTube.

Campeonato Gaúcho

  • 16:30 | Ypiranga x Grêmio | SporTV 2.
  • 16:30 | Pelotas x Juventude | SporTV 3.

Campeonato Holandês

  • 12:30 | PSV Eindhoven x FC Utrecht | Disney+ Premium.
  • 14:45 | NAC Breda x Feyenoord | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Inglês - Championship

  • 09:30 | Preston North End x Burnley | Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:00 | Millwall x West Bromwich Albion | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Inglês - National League

  • 12:00 | Hartlepool United x Maidenhead United | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Yeovil Town x Wealdstone | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Oldham Athletic x Sutton United | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Gateshead x Altrincham | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Southend United x Rochdale | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Halifax Town x Boston United | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Eastleigh x Aldershot | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Braintree Town x Forest Green Rovers | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Woking x Tamworth | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | AFC Fylde x Dagenham & Redbridge | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Barnet x Solihull Moors | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Ebbsfleet United x York City | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).

Campeonato Inglês - Northern Irish Premiership

  • 12:00 | Linfield x Loughgall | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 12:00 | Crusaders x Ballymena United | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 12:00 | Dungannon Swifts x Carrick Rangers | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 14:30 | Portadown x Larne | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.

Campeonato Inglês - Premier League

  • 09:30 | Leicester City x Arsenal | Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:00 | Manchester City x Newcastle | Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:00 | West Ham x Brentford | Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:00 | Southampton x Bournemouth | Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:00 | Fulham x Nottingham Forest | Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:00 | Aston Villa x Ipswich Town | Disney+ Premium.
  • 14:30 | Crystal Palace x Everton | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Paulista

  • 16:00 | Ponte Preta x Botafogo | UOL Play, Nosso Futebol e Zapping Sports.
  • 18:30 | Portuguesa x Corinthians | UOL Play, Nosso Futebol e Zapping Sports.
  • 20:30 | RB Bragantino x Noroeste | TNT, HBO Max, UOL Play, Nosso Futebol e Zapping Sports.

Campeonato Português

  • 12:30 | Moreirense x Casa Pia | Disney+ Premium.
  • 15:00 | Santa Clara x Benfica | Disney+ Premium.
  • 17:30 | Sporting x Arouca | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Turco

  • 13:00 | Beşiktaş x Trabzonspor | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Uruguaio

  • 17:00 | Danubio x Cerro Largo | Disney+ Premium.
  • 19:30 | Peñarol x Boston River | Disney+ Premium.
  • 21:45 | Defensor Sporting x Racing | Disney+ Premium.

Carioca Série A

  • 19:00 | Boavista x Botafogo | SporTV.
  • 21:45 | Flamengo x Vasco da Gama | SporTV e Premiere.

CONCACAF U17

  • 18:00 | Aruba x Granada | Disney+ Premium.
  • 19:00 | São Cristóvão e Nevis x Islas Vírgenes EEUU | Disney+ Premium.
  • 19:00 | Islas Caimán x Santa Lúcia | Disney+ Premium.
  • 19:00 | Bonaire x Sint Maarten | Disney+ Premium.
  • 21:00 | Panamá x República Dominicana | Disney+ Premium.
  • 22:00 | Estados Unidos x Cuba | Disney+ Premium.
  • 22:00 | Jamaica x El Salvador | Disney+ Premium.
  • 22:00 | Honduras x Puerto Rico | Disney+ Premium.

Indian Super League

  • 08:30 | Chennaiyin x RoundGlass Punjab FC | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
  • 11:00 | Kerala Blasters x Mohun Bagan | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.

Liga MX Femenil

  • 20:00 | Atlético San Luis x Querétaro Femenino | Disney+ Premium.

Paulista Série A2

  • 15:00 | Río Claro x Portuguesa Santista | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Capivariano x Oeste | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Santo André x Ituano | TV Cultura e Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Primavera x Taubaté | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 16:00 | São Bento x Juventus | Paulistão YouTube e Canal GOAT.
  • 16:00 | Grêmio Prudente x Linense | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 18:00 | Votuporanguense x XV de Piracicaba | Paulistão YouTube.

Paulista Série A3

  • 15:00 | Rio Branco x Lemense | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Rio Preto x Francana | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Desportivo Brasil x Catanduva | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | União São João x Sertãozinho | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 16:00 | Comercial x Itapirense | Paulistão YouTube.

Paulista Série A4

  • 15:00 | Paulista x União Barbarense | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Nacional x Jabaquara | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Taquaritinga x Inter Bebedouro | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Colorado Caieiras x Joseense | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 16:00 | Audax x Barretos | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 16:00 | AE Araçatuba x Penapolense | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 19:30 | VOCEM x Grêmio Sãocarlense | Paulistão YouTube.

SAFF Women's Cup

  • 12:20 | Al Shabab x Al Ahli | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).

Sultan Cup

  • 10:25 | Saham Club x Al Seeb | FIFA+.
  • 13:30 | Al-Shabab x Al-Nasr | FIFA+.
