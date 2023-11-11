Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (11)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 11 de novembro de 2023

Palmeiras
Legenda: Com duelos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A e B, além de jogos pelo futebol europeu, saiba onde assistir as partidas deste sábado (11)
Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Com duelos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A e B, além de jogos pelo futebol europeu, saiba onde assistir as partidas deste sábado (11).  

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (11)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

16h00 | Coritiba x Cruzeiro | Premiere 3

18h30 | Flamengo x Fluminense | Premiere 

21h00 | Palmeiras x Internacional | Premiere 3; SporTv

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

15h30 | Ituano x Sampaio Corrêa | Premiere 5; SporTv

17h00 | Chapecoense x Botafogo-SP | Premiere 4; Band

17h00 | Avaí x CRB | Premiere 6; Band

18h00 | Tombense x Ponte Preta | Premiere 5; SporTv

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS 

09h30 | Wolves x Tottenham | ESPN; Star+

12h00 | Manchester United x Luton | ESPN; Star+

12h00 | Crystal Palace x Everton | Star+

12h00 | Arsenal x Bunrley | ESPN 2; Star+

14h30 | Bournemouth x Newcastle | ESPN; Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

11h30 | SV Darmstadt 98 x FSV Mainz | OneFootball

11h30 | VfB Stuttgart x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball; SporTv; Canal Goat

11h30 | Bayern de Munique x FC Heidenheim | OneFootball; CazéTv

11h30 | FC Augsburg x 1899 Hoffenheim | OneFootball; CazéTv

14h30 | VfL BOCHUM x FC Koln | OneFootball; RedeTv

LA LIGA

10h00 | Rayo Vallecano x Girona | Star; ESPN 3

12h15 | Almería x Real Sociedad | Star+

14h30 | Granada CF x Getafe | Star+

14h30 | Osasuna x Las Palmas | Star+

17h00 |  Real Madrid x Valencia | Star+; ESPN

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

11h00 | Lecce x AC Milan | Star+; ESPN 4

14h00 | Juventus x Cagliari | ESPN 3; Star+

16h45 | Monza x Torino | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

13h00 | Reims x PSG | Star+; ESPN 4 

17h00 | LE Havre x Mônaco | Star+; ESPN 3

 

