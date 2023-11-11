Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (11)

Com duelos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A e B, além de jogos pelo futebol europeu, saiba onde assistir as partidas deste sábado (11).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (11)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
16h00 | Coritiba x Cruzeiro | Premiere 3
18h30 | Flamengo x Fluminense | Premiere
21h00 | Palmeiras x Internacional | Premiere 3; SporTv
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
15h30 | Ituano x Sampaio Corrêa | Premiere 5; SporTv
17h00 | Chapecoense x Botafogo-SP | Premiere 4; Band
17h00 | Avaí x CRB | Premiere 6; Band
18h00 | Tombense x Ponte Preta | Premiere 5; SporTv
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
09h30 | Wolves x Tottenham | ESPN; Star+
12h00 | Manchester United x Luton | ESPN; Star+
12h00 | Crystal Palace x Everton | Star+
12h00 | Arsenal x Bunrley | ESPN 2; Star+
14h30 | Bournemouth x Newcastle | ESPN; Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
11h30 | SV Darmstadt 98 x FSV Mainz | OneFootball
11h30 | VfB Stuttgart x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball; SporTv; Canal Goat
11h30 | Bayern de Munique x FC Heidenheim | OneFootball; CazéTv
11h30 | FC Augsburg x 1899 Hoffenheim | OneFootball; CazéTv
14h30 | VfL BOCHUM x FC Koln | OneFootball; RedeTv
LA LIGA
10h00 | Rayo Vallecano x Girona | Star; ESPN 3
12h15 | Almería x Real Sociedad | Star+
14h30 | Granada CF x Getafe | Star+
14h30 | Osasuna x Las Palmas | Star+
17h00 | Real Madrid x Valencia | Star+; ESPN
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
11h00 | Lecce x AC Milan | Star+; ESPN 4
14h00 | Juventus x Cagliari | ESPN 3; Star+
16h45 | Monza x Torino | Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
13h00 | Reims x PSG | Star+; ESPN 4
17h00 | LE Havre x Mônaco | Star+; ESPN 3