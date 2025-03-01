Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (1)

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 1 de março de 2025

Escrito por
A. Seraphim producaodiario@svm.com.br
Jogada
Legenda: Mbappé e Rodrygo comemoram gol do Real Madrid
Foto: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

Entre campeonatos nacionais e internacionais, confira os principais jogos de hoje na TV e saiba onde assistir ao vivo as partidas deste sábado (1/3) para não perder nenhum lance do seu time favorito.

Jogos de hoje, sábado (1)

A-League

  • 01:00 | Auckland FC x Adelaide United | A-Leagues YouTube.
  • 03:00 | Brisbane Roar x Melbourne Victory | A-Leagues YouTube.
  • 05:35 | Macarthur FC x Sydney FC | A-Leagues YouTube.

A-League Women

  • 02:00 | Canberra United x Melbourne City | A-Leagues YouTube.
  • 02:30 | Newcastle Jets x Perth Glory | A-Leagues YouTube.
  • 04:00 | Western United x Melbourne Victory | A-Leagues YouTube.

Campeonato Alemão - 2. Bundesliga

  • 09:00 | Nürnberg x Hannover 96 | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 09:00 | Kaiserslautern x Jahn Regensburg | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 09:00 | Eintracht Braunschweig x SSV Ulm 1846 | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 16:30 | Karlsruher SC x Colônia | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.

Campeonato Alemão - 3. Liga

  • 10:00 | Wehen Wiesbaden x Erzgebirge Aue | OneFootball PPV.
  • 12:30 | Dynamo Dresden x Verl | OneFootball PPV.

Campeonato Alemão - Bundesliga

  • 11:30 | Werder Bremen x Wolfsburg | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 11:30 | St. Pauli x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball PPV, OneFootball, CazéTV YouTube e SporTV.
  • 11:30 | Bochum x Hoffenheim | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 11:30 | RB Leipzig x Mainz 05 | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 11:30 | Heidenheim x Borussia Mönchengladbach | OneFootball, OneFootball PPV e Canal GOAT.
  • 14:30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball PPV, OneFootball e CazéTV YouTube.

Campeonato Argentino

  • 19:15 | River Plate x Estudiantes | Disney+ Premium.
  • 21:30 | Unión x Gimnasia La Plata | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Austríaco

  • 13:00 | Rapid Viena x Altach | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 13:00 | Hartberg x Wolfsberger AC | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 13:00 | Grazer AK x Austria Viena | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.

Campeonato Belga - Jupiler Pro League

  • 12:00 | Gent x Club Brugge | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Cearense

  • 16:30 | Ferroviário x Fortaleza | TV Verdes Mares e Canal GOAT.

Campeonato Colombiano

  • 17:00 | Bucaramanga x Junior | Fanatiz (Ver ao vivo) e RCN Nuestra Tele.
  • 22:00 | América de Cali x Deportivo Pereira | Fanatiz (Ver ao vivo) e RCN Nuestra Tele.

Campeonato Equatoriano - Liga Pro

  • 16:00 | Mushuc Runa x Deportivo Cuenca | ElCanalDelFutbol.com.
  • 18:30 | Liga de Quito x Orense | ElCanalDelFutbol.com.
  • 21:00 | Libertad x Barcelona | ElCanalDelFutbol.com.

Campeonato Escocês - Scottish Premiership

  • 14:30 | St. Mirren x Celtic | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Espanhol

  • 10:00 | Girona x Celta de Vigo | Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:15 | Rayo Vallecano x Sevilla | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
  • 14:30 | Real Betis x Real Madrid | Disney+ Premium.
  • 17:00 | Atlético de Madrid x Athletic Bilbao | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.

Campeonato Francês

  • 17:05 | Paris Saint-Germain x Lille | TV5 Monde e CazéTV YouTube.

Campeonato Francês - D1 Féminine

  • 13:00 | Paris FC x Nantes | FIFA+.

Campeonato Gaúcho

  • 16:30 | Juventude x Grêmio | SporTV 2.
  • 21:30 | Internacional x Caxias | SporTV.

Campeonato Holandês

  • 14:45 | Go Ahead Eagles x PSV Eindhoven | Disney+ Premium.
  • 17:00 | Feyenoord x NEC Nijmegen | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Inglês - Championship

  • 09:30 | Leeds United x West Bromwich Albion | Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:00 | Middlesbrough x Derby County | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Inglês - FA Cup

  • 09:15 | Crystal Palace x Millwall | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
  • 09:15 | Preston North End x Burnley | Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:00 | Bournemouth x Wolverhampton | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
  • 14:45 | Manchester City x Plymouth | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.

Campeonato Inglês - National League

  • 12:00 | Hartlepool United x York City | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Yeovil Town x Southend United | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Oldham Athletic x Barnet | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Forest Green Rovers x Maidenhead United | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Dagenham & Redbridge x Boston United | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Braintree Town x Eastleigh | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 12:00 | Ebbsfleet United x Tamworth | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
  • 14:30 | Gateshead x AFC Fylde | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).

Campeonato Inglês - Northern Irish Premiership

  • 12:00 | Ballymena United x Larne | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
  • 12:00 | Coleraine x Portadown | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.

Campeonato Paulista

  • 20:30 | São Bernardo x Palmeiras | Zapping Sports, Paulistão YouTube, CazeTV, Nosso Futebol, UOL Play e CazéTV YouTube.

Campeonato Peruano

  • 15:00 | Cusco FC x UTC | Fanatiz (Ver ao vivo).
  • 17:30 | Alianza Atlético x Binacional | Fanatiz (Ver ao vivo).
  • 22:00 | Sporting Cristal x Alianza Lima | Fanatiz (Ver ao vivo).

Campeonato Polonês - Liga polaca

  • 13:30 | Pogoń Szczecin x Lech Poznań | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.

Campeonato Português

  • 15:00 | Arouca x Porto | Disney+ Estándar.

Campeonato Turco

  • 14:30 | Beşiktaş x Kayserispor | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Ucraniano

  • 08:00 | Inhulets Petrove x Kryvbas | OneFootball PPV.
  • 10:30 | Chernomorets Odessa x Livyi Bereh | OneFootball PPV.
  • 13:00 | Shakhtar Donetsk x Oleksandriya | OneFootball PPV.

Carioca Série A

  • 17:45 | Vasco da Gama x Flamengo | OneFootball PPV e SporTV.
  • 18:00 | Madureira x Nova Iguaçu | OneFootball PPV e Canal GOAT.

Copa Libertadores Sub-20

  • 19:00 | Flamengo x Olimpia | SporTV.

Indian Super League

  • 08:30 | Mumbai City x Mohun Bagan | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
  • 11:00 | Kerala Blasters x Jamshedpur FC | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.

J1 League

  • 03:00 | Vissel Kobe x Avispa Fukuoka | J.LEAGUE International YouTube.

Liga Expansión MX

  • 00:00 | Club Atlético La Paz x Tapatío | Disney+ Premium.

MLS

  • 16:15 | Charlotte FC x Atlanta United | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
  • 18:30 | Real Salt Lake x Seattle Sounders | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
  • 21:30 | New York Red Bulls x Nashville SC | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
  • 21:30 | Philadelphia Union x Cincinnati | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
  • 21:30 | New England Revolution x Columbus Crew | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
  • 21:30 | Orlando City x Toronto FC | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
  • 22:30 | Chicago Fire x DC United | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
  • 22:30 | Sporting Kansas City x San Jose Earthquakes | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
  • 22:30 | Minnesota United x Montreal | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
  • 23:30 | Colorado Rapids x Dallas | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).

Paulista Série A2

  • 15:00 | Oeste x Portuguesa Santista | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Río Claro x Ferroviária | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Capivariano x São José | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Primavera x XV de Piracicaba | TV Cultura, Paulistão YouTube e Canal GOAT.
  • 16:00 | Grêmio Prudente x Santo André | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 18:00 | Votuporanguense x Ituano | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 19:30 | Linense x São Bento | Paulistão YouTube.

Paulista Série A3

  • 10:00 | União Suzano x Francana | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Rio Preto x Bandeirante | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Desportivo Brasil x Lemense | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 16:00 | Comercial x São Bernardo | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 16:00 | Itapirense x Rio Branco | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 17:00 | Catanduva x XV de Jaú | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 17:00 | União São João x Monte Azul | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 18:00 | Sertãozinho x Marília | Paulistão YouTube.

Paulista Série A4

  • 15:00 | Paulista x Colorado Caieiras | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | São Caetano x Grêmio Sãocarlense | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Matonense x Barretos | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Taquaritinga x VOCEM | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Jabaquara x AE Araçatuba | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 15:00 | Joseense x Nacional | Paulistão YouTube.
  • 16:00 | Inter Bebedouro x Penapolense | Paulistão YouTube.
Assuntos Relacionados
Fortaleza durante jogo no Presidente Vargas contra o Ferroviário.

Jogada

Ferroviário x Fortaleza: veja horário, onde assistir, palpites e escalações

Duelo é válido pelo jogo de ida da Semifinal do Cearense

Fernanda Alves Há 18 minutos
Foto de Real Sociedad e Real Madrid duelam por vaga na final da Copa do Rei da Espanha

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (1)

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 1 de março de 2025

A. Seraphim Há 2 horas

Jogada

Ceará oficializa empréstimo de Janderson ao Remo

Ele vai emprestado até o fim da Série B

Vladimir Marques 28 de Fevereiro de 2025

Jogada

Larissa Meireles assume chefia médica da base e se torna primeira mulher a coordenar a área no Ceará

Profissional trabalha no Vozão desde 2020

Redação 28 de Fevereiro de 2025

Jogada

Com Neymar, Seleção Brasileira divulga lista de 52 jogadores pré-convocados

Na próxima semana, Dorival Junior anunciará a lista final com 23 convocados para dois jogos das Eliminatórias da Copa do Mundo

Redação 28 de Fevereiro de 2025
Episódio conta as participações de Ingrid Machado e Raul Soares, do Canal da Guigui.

Jogada

Semifinais e Copa do Nordeste: três partidas contra o Ferroviário | Jogada do Leão #06

Episódio tem as participações de Ingrid Machado e Raul Soares, do Canal da Guigui

Fernanda Alves 28 de Fevereiro de 2025