Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (1)
Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 1 de março de 2025
Escrito por
A. Seraphim producaodiario@svm.com.br
Entre campeonatos nacionais e internacionais, confira os principais jogos de hoje na TV e saiba onde assistir ao vivo as partidas deste sábado (1/3) para não perder nenhum lance do seu time favorito.
Jogos de hoje, sábado (1)
A-League
- 01:00 | Auckland FC x Adelaide United | A-Leagues YouTube.
- 03:00 | Brisbane Roar x Melbourne Victory | A-Leagues YouTube.
- 05:35 | Macarthur FC x Sydney FC | A-Leagues YouTube.
A-League Women
- 02:00 | Canberra United x Melbourne City | A-Leagues YouTube.
- 02:30 | Newcastle Jets x Perth Glory | A-Leagues YouTube.
- 04:00 | Western United x Melbourne Victory | A-Leagues YouTube.
Campeonato Alemão - 2. Bundesliga
- 09:00 | Nürnberg x Hannover 96 | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
- 09:00 | Kaiserslautern x Jahn Regensburg | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
- 09:00 | Eintracht Braunschweig x SSV Ulm 1846 | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
- 16:30 | Karlsruher SC x Colônia | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
Campeonato Alemão - 3. Liga
- 10:00 | Wehen Wiesbaden x Erzgebirge Aue | OneFootball PPV.
- 12:30 | Dynamo Dresden x Verl | OneFootball PPV.
Campeonato Alemão - Bundesliga
- 11:30 | Werder Bremen x Wolfsburg | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
- 11:30 | St. Pauli x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball PPV, OneFootball, CazéTV YouTube e SporTV.
- 11:30 | Bochum x Hoffenheim | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
- 11:30 | RB Leipzig x Mainz 05 | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
- 11:30 | Heidenheim x Borussia Mönchengladbach | OneFootball, OneFootball PPV e Canal GOAT.
- 14:30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball PPV, OneFootball e CazéTV YouTube.
Campeonato Argentino
- 19:15 | River Plate x Estudiantes | Disney+ Premium.
- 21:30 | Unión x Gimnasia La Plata | Disney+ Premium.
Campeonato Austríaco
- 13:00 | Rapid Viena x Altach | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
- 13:00 | Hartberg x Wolfsberger AC | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
- 13:00 | Grazer AK x Austria Viena | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
Campeonato Belga - Jupiler Pro League
- 12:00 | Gent x Club Brugge | Disney+ Premium.
Campeonato Cearense
- 16:30 | Ferroviário x Fortaleza | TV Verdes Mares e Canal GOAT.
Campeonato Colombiano
- 17:00 | Bucaramanga x Junior | Fanatiz (Ver ao vivo) e RCN Nuestra Tele.
- 22:00 | América de Cali x Deportivo Pereira | Fanatiz (Ver ao vivo) e RCN Nuestra Tele.
Campeonato Equatoriano - Liga Pro
- 16:00 | Mushuc Runa x Deportivo Cuenca | ElCanalDelFutbol.com.
- 18:30 | Liga de Quito x Orense | ElCanalDelFutbol.com.
- 21:00 | Libertad x Barcelona | ElCanalDelFutbol.com.
Campeonato Escocês - Scottish Premiership
- 14:30 | St. Mirren x Celtic | Disney+ Premium.
Campeonato Espanhol
- 10:00 | Girona x Celta de Vigo | Disney+ Premium.
- 12:15 | Rayo Vallecano x Sevilla | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
- 14:30 | Real Betis x Real Madrid | Disney+ Premium.
- 17:00 | Atlético de Madrid x Athletic Bilbao | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
Campeonato Francês
- 17:05 | Paris Saint-Germain x Lille | TV5 Monde e CazéTV YouTube.
Campeonato Francês - D1 Féminine
- 13:00 | Paris FC x Nantes | FIFA+.
Campeonato Gaúcho
- 16:30 | Juventude x Grêmio | SporTV 2.
- 21:30 | Internacional x Caxias | SporTV.
Campeonato Holandês
- 14:45 | Go Ahead Eagles x PSV Eindhoven | Disney+ Premium.
- 17:00 | Feyenoord x NEC Nijmegen | Disney+ Premium.
Campeonato Inglês - Championship
- 09:30 | Leeds United x West Bromwich Albion | Disney+ Premium.
- 12:00 | Middlesbrough x Derby County | Disney+ Premium.
Campeonato Inglês - FA Cup
- 09:15 | Crystal Palace x Millwall | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
- 09:15 | Preston North End x Burnley | Disney+ Premium.
- 12:00 | Bournemouth x Wolverhampton | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
- 14:45 | Manchester City x Plymouth | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
Campeonato Inglês - National League
- 12:00 | Hartlepool United x York City | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 12:00 | Yeovil Town x Southend United | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 12:00 | Oldham Athletic x Barnet | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 12:00 | Forest Green Rovers x Maidenhead United | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 12:00 | Dagenham & Redbridge x Boston United | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 12:00 | Braintree Town x Eastleigh | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 12:00 | Ebbsfleet United x Tamworth | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
- 14:30 | Gateshead x AFC Fylde | DAZN (Ver ao vivo).
Campeonato Inglês - Northern Irish Premiership
- 12:00 | Ballymena United x Larne | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
- 12:00 | Coleraine x Portadown | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
Campeonato Paulista
- 20:30 | São Bernardo x Palmeiras | Zapping Sports, Paulistão YouTube, CazeTV, Nosso Futebol, UOL Play e CazéTV YouTube.
Campeonato Peruano
- 15:00 | Cusco FC x UTC | Fanatiz (Ver ao vivo).
- 17:30 | Alianza Atlético x Binacional | Fanatiz (Ver ao vivo).
- 22:00 | Sporting Cristal x Alianza Lima | Fanatiz (Ver ao vivo).
Campeonato Polonês - Liga polaca
- 13:30 | Pogoń Szczecin x Lech Poznań | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
Campeonato Português
- 15:00 | Arouca x Porto | Disney+ Estándar.
Campeonato Turco
- 14:30 | Beşiktaş x Kayserispor | Disney+ Premium.
Campeonato Ucraniano
- 08:00 | Inhulets Petrove x Kryvbas | OneFootball PPV.
- 10:30 | Chernomorets Odessa x Livyi Bereh | OneFootball PPV.
- 13:00 | Shakhtar Donetsk x Oleksandriya | OneFootball PPV.
Carioca Série A
- 17:45 | Vasco da Gama x Flamengo | OneFootball PPV e SporTV.
- 18:00 | Madureira x Nova Iguaçu | OneFootball PPV e Canal GOAT.
Copa Libertadores Sub-20
- 19:00 | Flamengo x Olimpia | SporTV.
Indian Super League
- 08:30 | Mumbai City x Mohun Bagan | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
- 11:00 | Kerala Blasters x Jamshedpur FC | OneFootball e OneFootball PPV.
J1 League
- 03:00 | Vissel Kobe x Avispa Fukuoka | J.LEAGUE International YouTube.
Liga Expansión MX
- 00:00 | Club Atlético La Paz x Tapatío | Disney+ Premium.
MLS
- 16:15 | Charlotte FC x Atlanta United | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
- 18:30 | Real Salt Lake x Seattle Sounders | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
- 21:30 | New York Red Bulls x Nashville SC | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
- 21:30 | Philadelphia Union x Cincinnati | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
- 21:30 | New England Revolution x Columbus Crew | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
- 21:30 | Orlando City x Toronto FC | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
- 22:30 | Chicago Fire x DC United | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
- 22:30 | Sporting Kansas City x San Jose Earthquakes | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
- 22:30 | Minnesota United x Montreal | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
- 23:30 | Colorado Rapids x Dallas | MLS Season Pass (Apple TV).
Paulista Série A2
- 15:00 | Oeste x Portuguesa Santista | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | Río Claro x Ferroviária | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | Capivariano x São José | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | Primavera x XV de Piracicaba | TV Cultura, Paulistão YouTube e Canal GOAT.
- 16:00 | Grêmio Prudente x Santo André | Paulistão YouTube.
- 18:00 | Votuporanguense x Ituano | Paulistão YouTube.
- 19:30 | Linense x São Bento | Paulistão YouTube.
Paulista Série A3
- 10:00 | União Suzano x Francana | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | Rio Preto x Bandeirante | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | Desportivo Brasil x Lemense | Paulistão YouTube.
- 16:00 | Comercial x São Bernardo | Paulistão YouTube.
- 16:00 | Itapirense x Rio Branco | Paulistão YouTube.
- 17:00 | Catanduva x XV de Jaú | Paulistão YouTube.
- 17:00 | União São João x Monte Azul | Paulistão YouTube.
- 18:00 | Sertãozinho x Marília | Paulistão YouTube.
Paulista Série A4
- 15:00 | Paulista x Colorado Caieiras | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | São Caetano x Grêmio Sãocarlense | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | Matonense x Barretos | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | Taquaritinga x VOCEM | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | Jabaquara x AE Araçatuba | Paulistão YouTube.
- 15:00 | Joseense x Nacional | Paulistão YouTube.
- 16:00 | Inter Bebedouro x Penapolense | Paulistão YouTube.
