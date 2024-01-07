Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (7)

Com duelos por campeonatos europeus, além de disputas pela Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste domingo (7).
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (7)
COPA DA ESPANHA
8h | Amorebieta x Celta de Vigo | Star+
8h | Burgos x Mallorca | Star+
12h | Castellón x Osasuna | Star+
12h | Racing Ferrol x Sevilla | Star+
14h | Unionistas de Salamanca x Villarreal | Star+
15h | Eibar x Athletic Bilbao | Star+
15h | Cartagena x Valencia | Star+
17h | Málaga x Real Sociedad | Star+
17h | Barbastro x Barcelona | Star+
18h | Tenerife x Las Palmas | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
8h30 | Empoli x Milan | Star+
11h | Udinese x Lazio | Star+
11h | Torino x Napoli | Star+
14h | Salernitana x Juventus | Star+
16h45 | Roma x Atalanta | Star+
COPA SÃO PAULO DE FUTEBOL JÚNIOR
8h45 | Ibrachina-SP x Picos-PI | YouTube Futebol Paulista
11h | CSA-AL x Vitória | YouTube Paulistão
12h45 | União Suzano-SP x Madureira-RJ | YouTube Futebol Paulista
12h45 | Aster Brasil-SP x Cruzeiro-AL | YouTube Paulistão
13h | Comercial de Tietê-SP x Capital-DF | YouTube Paulistão
13h | Capivariano-SP x Santa Cruz-PE | YouTube Paulistão
13h | Sfera-SP x Fast Clube-AM | YouTube Paulistão
13h | Bragantino-SP x Bahia | YouTube Paulistão
13h | Taubaté-SP x Patriotas-PR | YouTube Paulistão
14h45 | União Mogi-SP x Capital-TO | YouTube Futebol Paulista
15h | Santo André-SP x Sport-PE | SporTV
15h | Água Santa-SP x Remo-PA | YouTube Futebol Paulista
15h | Portuguesa-SP x Goiás | YouTube Paulistão
15h15 | Ivinhema-MS x América-MG | YouTube Paulistão
15h15 | Desportivo Brasil-SP x Rio Branco-AC | YouTube Paulistão
15h15 | Botafogo-SP x América-RN | YouTube Paulistão
15h15 | Guaratinguetá-SP x Joinville-SC | YouTube Paulistão
15h15 | Inter de Limeira-SP x Cuiabá-MT | YouTube Paulistão
17h | SKA Brasil-SP x Timon-MA | YouTube Paulistão
17h | Nova Mutum-MT x Cruzeiro-MG | CazéTV
17h15 | Nova Venécia-ES x Santos-SP | SporTV
17h45 | Oeste-SP x Queimadense-PB | SporTV
19h15 | Floresta-CE x Atlético-MG | CazéTV
20h | União ABC-MS x Palmeiras | SporTV
CAMPEONATO TURCO
10h | Istanbulspor x Fenerbahce | Star+
13h | Galatasaray x Konyaspor | Star+
COPA DA INGLATERRA
11h | West Brom x Aldershot Town | Star+
11h | Nottingham Forest x Blackpool | Star+
11h | Manchester City x Huddersfield Town | Star+
11h | Peterborough x Leeds United | Star+
11h | West Ham x Bristol City | Star+
11h | Shrewsbury x Wrexham | Star+
11h | Luton Town x Bolton Wanderers | Star+
13h30 | Arsenal x Liverpool | Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL - FEMININO
12h | Valencia x Atlético de Madrid | DAZN
14h | Real Madrid x Madrid CFF | DAZN
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
17h30 | Famalicão x Chaves | Star+