Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (7)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 7 de janeiro de 2024

Legenda: Barcelona entra em campo neste domingo (7).
Foto: DESIREE MARTIN / AFP

Com duelos por campeonatos europeus, além de disputas pela Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste domingo (7)

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (7)

COPA DA ESPANHA

8h | Amorebieta x Celta de Vigo | Star+

8h | Burgos x Mallorca | Star+

12h | Castellón x Osasuna | Star+

12h | Racing Ferrol x Sevilla | Star+

14h | Unionistas de Salamanca x Villarreal | Star+

15h | Eibar x Athletic Bilbao | Star+

15h | Cartagena x Valencia | Star+

17h | Málaga x Real Sociedad | Star+

17h | Barbastro x Barcelona | Star+

18h | Tenerife x Las Palmas | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

8h30 | Empoli x Milan | Star+

11h | Udinese x Lazio | Star+

11h | Torino x Napoli | Star+

14h | Salernitana x Juventus | Star+

16h45 | Roma x Atalanta | Star+

COPA SÃO PAULO DE FUTEBOL JÚNIOR

8h45 | Ibrachina-SP x Picos-PI | YouTube Futebol Paulista

11h | CSA-AL x Vitória | YouTube Paulistão

12h45 | União Suzano-SP x Madureira-RJ | YouTube Futebol Paulista

12h45 | Aster Brasil-SP x Cruzeiro-AL | YouTube Paulistão

13h | Comercial de Tietê-SP x Capital-DF | YouTube Paulistão

13h | Capivariano-SP x Santa Cruz-PE | YouTube Paulistão

13h | Sfera-SP x Fast Clube-AM | YouTube Paulistão

13h | Bragantino-SP x Bahia | YouTube Paulistão

13h | Taubaté-SP x Patriotas-PR | YouTube Paulistão

14h45 | União Mogi-SP x Capital-TO | YouTube Futebol Paulista

15h | Santo André-SP x Sport-PE | SporTV

15h | Água Santa-SP x Remo-PA | YouTube Futebol Paulista

15h | Portuguesa-SP x Goiás | YouTube Paulistão

15h15 | Ivinhema-MS x América-MG | YouTube Paulistão

15h15 | Desportivo Brasil-SP x Rio Branco-AC | YouTube Paulistão

15h15 | Botafogo-SP x América-RN | YouTube Paulistão

15h15 | Guaratinguetá-SP x Joinville-SC | YouTube Paulistão

15h15 | Inter de Limeira-SP x Cuiabá-MT | YouTube Paulistão

17h | SKA Brasil-SP x Timon-MA | YouTube Paulistão

17h | Nova Mutum-MT x Cruzeiro-MG | CazéTV

17h15 | Nova Venécia-ES x Santos-SP | SporTV

17h45 | Oeste-SP x Queimadense-PB | SporTV

19h15 | Floresta-CE x Atlético-MG | CazéTV

20h | União ABC-MS x Palmeiras | SporTV

CAMPEONATO TURCO

10h | Istanbulspor x Fenerbahce | Star+

13h | Galatasaray x Konyaspor | Star+

COPA DA INGLATERRA

11h | West Brom x Aldershot Town | Star+

11h | Nottingham Forest x Blackpool | Star+

11h | Manchester City x Huddersfield Town | Star+

11h | Peterborough x Leeds United | Star+

11h | West Ham x Bristol City | Star+

11h | Shrewsbury x Wrexham | Star+

11h | Luton Town x Bolton Wanderers | Star+

13h30 | Arsenal x Liverpool | Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL - FEMININO

12h | Valencia x Atlético de Madrid | DAZN

14h | Real Madrid x Madrid CFF | DAZN

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

17h30 | Famalicão x Chaves | Star+

 

 

 

