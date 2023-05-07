Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (7)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (7) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (7)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
- 11h | América-MG x Cuiabá | Premiere
- 16h | São Paulo x Internacional | Globo e Premiere
- 16h | Athletico-PR x Flamengo | Globo, Premiere e Furacão Play (Youtube)
- 16h | Bahia x Coritiba | Globo e Premiere
- 18h30 | Botafogo x Atlético-MG | Premiere
- 18h30 | Goiás x Palmeiras | Premiere
- 18h30 | Grêmio x RB Bragantino | SporTV e Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 11h | Ponte Preta x Ceará | Band e Premiere
- 19h | Sport x Guarani | Band e Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
- 19h | Remo x Botafogo-PB | DAZN
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 12h30 | Newcastle x Arsenal | ESPN e Star+
- 15h | West Ham x Manchester United | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 7h30 | Atalanta x Juventus | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365
- 10h | Torino x Monza | Star+ e Bet365
- 13h | Napoli x Fiorentina | ESPN 4, Star+ e Bet365
- 15h45 | Lecce x Hellas Verona | Star+ e Bet65
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 12h30 | Borussia Dortmund x Wolfsburg | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 12h | Angers x Monaco | Star+ e Bet365
- 12h | Nice x Rennes | Star+ e Bet365
- 12h | Lyon x Montpellier | Star+ e Bet365
- 15h45 | Troyes x Paris Saint Germain | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO FEMININO
- 11h | São Paulo x Corinthians | SporTV