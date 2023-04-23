Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (23)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo dia 23 de abril de 2023

Legenda: O Flamengo entra em campo neste domingo, (23)
Foto: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (23) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (23)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • 11h | Internacional x Flamengo | Premiere
  • 16h | Vasco x Palmeiras | Globo e Premiere
  • 16h | Santos x Atlético-MG | Globo e Premiere
  • 18h30 | Coritiba x Fortaleza | Premiere
  • 19h | Goiás x Corinthians | Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 15h30 | Chapecoense x Londrina | Band e Premiere
  • 18h | ABC x Vitória | Band e Premiere

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 10h | Bournemouth x West Ham | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 10h | Newcastle x Tottenham | Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 9h | Elche x Valencia | Star+ e Bet365
  • 11h15 | Barcelona x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365
  • 13h30 | Mallorca x Getafe | Star+ e Bet365
  • 16h | Sevilla x Villarreal | ESPN 3, Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 7h30 | Empoli x Inter de Milão | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365
  • 10h | Monza x Fiorentina | Star+ e Bet365
  • 10h | Udinese x Cremonese | Star+ e Bet365
  • 13h | Milan x Lecce | Star+ e Bet365
  • 15h45 | Juventus x Napoli | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 8h | Reims x Strasbourg | Star+ e Bet365
  • 12h05 | Montpellier x Rennes |  Star+ e Bet365
  • 15h45 | Lyon x Olympique de Marselha |  Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • 14h | Benfica x Estoril | ESPN 2, Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO FEMININO

  • 11h | São Paulo x Santos | SporTV

COPA DA INGLATERRA

  • 12h30 | Brighton x Manchester United | ESPN4, Star+ e Bet365 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Flamengo

Jogada

Internacional x Flamengo: confira horário, onde assistir, palpites e prováveis escalações

Equipes entram em campo para disputar a segunda rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro

Redação Há 48 minutos

Jogada

Santos x Atlético-MG: confira horário, onde assistir, palpites e prováveis escalações

Partida acontece pela 2ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

A. Seraphim Há 49 minutos
Atletas do Fortaleza comemoram gol

Jogada

Coritiba x Fortaleza: veja horário, onde assistir, palpites e prováveis escalações

Leão enfrenta o Coxa, fora de casa, pela 2ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro

Marta Negreiros Há 49 minutos

Jogada

Newcastle x Tottenham: onde assistir, horário, palpites e prováveis escalações

Equipes se enfrentam neste domingo, às 10:00 (horário de Brasília), pela 32ª rodada da Premier League.

A. Seraphim Há 49 minutos

Jogada

Internacional x Flamengo: confira horário, onde assistir, palpites e prováveis escalações

Partida acontece pela 2ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

A. Seraphim Há 49 minutos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (23)

Confira os jogos deste domingo dia 23 de abril de 2023

Redação Há 1 hora