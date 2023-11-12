Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (12)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 12 de novembro de 2023

Botafogo
Legenda: Com duelos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A e B, além de jogos pelo futebol europeu, saiba onde assistir as partidas deste domingo (12)
Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo

Com duelos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A e B, além de jogos pelo futebol europeu, saiba onde assistir as partidas deste domingo (12).  

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (12)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

16h00 | RB Bragantino x Botafogo | Globo; Premiere 4

16h00 | Grêmio x Corinthians | Globo (RS; SP); Premiere 3

18h30 | Vasco x América-Mg | Premiere 

18h30 | Santos x São Paulo | Premiere 2

18h30 | Atlético-MG x Goiás | Premiere 3

18h30 | Bahia x Athlético-PR | Premiere 5

18h30 | Cuiabá x Fortaleza | Premiere 6

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

15h45 | Ceará x Mirassol | Band; Premiere 7

18h00 | Novorizontino x Vitória | Band; Premiere 7

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS 

11h00 | Brighton x Sheffield United | Star+

11h00 | Liverpool x Brentford | Star+

11h00 | West Ham x Nottingham Forest | Star+; ESPN

11h00 | Aston Villa x Fulham | Star+; ESPN 4 

13h30 | Chelsea x Manchester City | Star+; ESPN 

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

11h30 | Bayern Leverkusen x Union Berlin | OneFootball

13h30 | Werder Bremen x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball; TV Cultura 

15h30 | RB Leipzig x SC Freiburg | OneFootball

LA LIGA

12h15 | Barcelona x Alavés | Star+

14h30 | Sevilla x Real Betis | Star+

17h00 | Atlético de Madrid x Villarreal | Star+; ESPN 4 

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

08h30 | Napoli x Empoli | Star+; ESPN

11h00 | Udinese x Atalanta | Star+

11h00 | Fiorentina x Bologna | Star+

14h00 | Lazio x Roma | Star+; ESPN 4

16h45 | Inter de Milão x Frosinone | Star+; ESPN 3 

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

13h05 | Rennes x Lyon | Star+ 

16h45 | Lens x Marseille | Star+

 

