Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (11)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 11 de fevereiro de 2024

Legenda: A Costa do Marfim entra em campo neste domingo (11) na final da Copa Africana de Nações
Foto: Sia KAMBOU / AFP

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais e Copa do Nordeste, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste domingo (11).  

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (11)

COPA AFRICANA DE NAÇÕES 

17h00 | Nigéria x Costa do Marfim | Band; BandSports; YouTube (Band)

PRÉ-OLÍMPICO SUB-17

17h30 | Brasil x Argentina | SporTV

20h30 | Paraguai x Venezuela | SporTV

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

11h00 | West Ham x Arsenal  | ESPN; Star+

13h30 | Aston Villa x Manchester United  | ESPN; Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

11h30 | VfB Stuttgart x FSV Mainz | OneFootball

13h30 | 1899 Hoffenheim x FC Koln | TV Cultura; Canal Goat; Onefootball

LA LIGA 

10h00 | Getade x Celta de Vigo | Star+

12h15 | Real Mallorca x Rayo Vallecano | ESPN 4; Star+

14h30 | Sevilla x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN 4; Star+

17h00 | Barcelona x Granada CF | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

08h30 | Fiorentina x Frosinone | Star+

11h00 | Bologna x Lecce | Star+

11h00 | Monza x Verona | Star+

14h00 | Genoa x Atalanta | Star+

16h45 | AC Milan x Napoli | ESPN; Star+

COPA DO NORDESTE 

16h00 | Ceará x Altos | Nosso Futebol+

16h00 | CRB x Fortaleza | Nosso Futebol+

19h00 | América-RN x Itabaiana | Nosso Futebol+

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

16h00 | Corinthians x Portuguesa | Cazé TV; Paulistão Play

16h00 | Inter de Limeira x Botafogo-SP | Cazé TV; Paulistão Play

18h00 | Água Santa x Ituano | Cazé TV; Paulistão Play

18h00 | Mirassol x Santos | Record TV; Paulistão Play

