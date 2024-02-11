Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (11)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais e Copa do Nordeste, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste domingo (11).
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (11)
COPA AFRICANA DE NAÇÕES
17h00 | Nigéria x Costa do Marfim | Band; BandSports; YouTube (Band)
PRÉ-OLÍMPICO SUB-17
17h30 | Brasil x Argentina | SporTV
20h30 | Paraguai x Venezuela | SporTV
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
11h00 | West Ham x Arsenal | ESPN; Star+
13h30 | Aston Villa x Manchester United | ESPN; Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
11h30 | VfB Stuttgart x FSV Mainz | OneFootball
13h30 | 1899 Hoffenheim x FC Koln | TV Cultura; Canal Goat; Onefootball
LA LIGA
10h00 | Getade x Celta de Vigo | Star+
12h15 | Real Mallorca x Rayo Vallecano | ESPN 4; Star+
14h30 | Sevilla x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN 4; Star+
17h00 | Barcelona x Granada CF | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
08h30 | Fiorentina x Frosinone | Star+
11h00 | Bologna x Lecce | Star+
11h00 | Monza x Verona | Star+
14h00 | Genoa x Atalanta | Star+
16h45 | AC Milan x Napoli | ESPN; Star+
COPA DO NORDESTE
16h00 | Ceará x Altos | Nosso Futebol+
16h00 | CRB x Fortaleza | Nosso Futebol+
19h00 | América-RN x Itabaiana | Nosso Futebol+
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
16h00 | Corinthians x Portuguesa | Cazé TV; Paulistão Play
16h00 | Inter de Limeira x Botafogo-SP | Cazé TV; Paulistão Play
18h00 | Água Santa x Ituano | Cazé TV; Paulistão Play
18h00 | Mirassol x Santos | Record TV; Paulistão Play