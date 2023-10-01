Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (1)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 1° de outubro de 2023

Legenda: O Palmeiras entra em campo nesse domingo
Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (1), conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são as partidas, os horários e onde serão transmitidas cada uma delas.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (1)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • 16h | Santos x Vasco | Globo e Premiere
  • 16h | Cruzeiro x América-MG | Globo e Premiere
  • 16h | Coritiba x Athletico-PR | Globo e Premiere
  • 18h30 | Bragantino x Palmeiras | Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 15h45 | Vila Nova-GO x Chapecoense | Band e Premiere
  • 18h | Ceará x Atlético-GO | Band e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

  • 16h | São José-RS x Operário-PR | DAZN, Nosso Futebol e Canal GOAT
  • 17h30 | Paysandu x Amazonas | DAZN e Nosso Futebol

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 10h | Nottingham Forest x Brentford | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL 

  • 9h | Almería x Granada | Star+ e Bet365
  • 11h15 | Alavés x Osasuna | Star+ e Bet365
  • 13h30 | Betis x Valencia | Star+ e Bet365
  • 16h | Atlético de Madrid x Cádiz | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO 

  • 10h30 | Darmstadt x Werder Bremen | One Football
  • 12h30 | Freiburg x Augsburg | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO 

  • 7h30 | Bologna x Empoli | Star+ e Bet365
  • 10h | Udinese x Genoa | Star+ e Bet365
  • 13h | Atalanta x Juventus | Star+ e Bet365
  • 15h45 | Roma x Frosinone | ESPN 2, Star+ e Bet365

MAJOR SOCCER LEAGUE

  • 21h | Los Angeles FC x Real Salt Lake | Apple TV e Bet365

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS 

  • 8h | Reims x Lyon | Star+ e Bet365
  • 12h05 | Lorient x Montpellier | Star+ e Bet365
  • 15h45 | Rennes x Nantes | Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • 14h | Vitória de Guimarães x Estoril | Star+ e Bet365

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (1)

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 1° de outubro de 2023

Redação Há 1 hora
Imagem mostra jogador de futebol

Jogada

Crispim avalia empate do Fortaleza com o Grêmio e pede apoio da torcida para jogo da Sul-Americana

Equipes se enfrentaram na Arena Castelão

Crisneive Silveira 30 de Setembro de 2023
Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Real Sociedad x Athletic Club hoje, 30/9: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Real Sociedad saiu vitorioso do confronto deste sábado, pela La Liga.

A. Seraphim 30 de Setembro de 2023
Monaco vs Marseille

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Monaco x Marseille hoje, 30/9: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Monaco saiu vitorioso do confronto deste sábado, pela Ligue 1.

A. Seraphim 30 de Setembro de 2023
Internacional vs Atlético-MG

Jogada

Internacional x Atlético-MG: confira horário, onde assistir, palpites e prováveis escalações

Partida acontece pela 25ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

A. Seraphim 30 de Setembro de 2023
Salernitana vs Inter

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Salernitana x Inter hoje, 30/9: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Inter saiu vitorioso do confronto deste sábado, pelo Campeonato Italiano - Serie A.

A. Seraphim 30 de Setembro de 2023