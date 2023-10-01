Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (1)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (1), conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são as partidas, os horários e onde serão transmitidas cada uma delas.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (1)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
- 16h | Santos x Vasco | Globo e Premiere
- 16h | Cruzeiro x América-MG | Globo e Premiere
- 16h | Coritiba x Athletico-PR | Globo e Premiere
- 18h30 | Bragantino x Palmeiras | Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 15h45 | Vila Nova-GO x Chapecoense | Band e Premiere
- 18h | Ceará x Atlético-GO | Band e Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
- 16h | São José-RS x Operário-PR | DAZN, Nosso Futebol e Canal GOAT
- 17h30 | Paysandu x Amazonas | DAZN e Nosso Futebol
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 10h | Nottingham Forest x Brentford | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 9h | Almería x Granada | Star+ e Bet365
- 11h15 | Alavés x Osasuna | Star+ e Bet365
- 13h30 | Betis x Valencia | Star+ e Bet365
- 16h | Atlético de Madrid x Cádiz | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 10h30 | Darmstadt x Werder Bremen | One Football
- 12h30 | Freiburg x Augsburg | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 7h30 | Bologna x Empoli | Star+ e Bet365
- 10h | Udinese x Genoa | Star+ e Bet365
- 13h | Atalanta x Juventus | Star+ e Bet365
- 15h45 | Roma x Frosinone | ESPN 2, Star+ e Bet365
MAJOR SOCCER LEAGUE
- 21h | Los Angeles FC x Real Salt Lake | Apple TV e Bet365
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 8h | Reims x Lyon | Star+ e Bet365
- 12h05 | Lorient x Montpellier | Star+ e Bet365
- 15h45 | Rennes x Nantes | Star+ e Bet365
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
- 14h | Vitória de Guimarães x Estoril | Star+ e Bet365