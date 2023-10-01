Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (1)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (1), conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são as partidas, os horários e onde serão transmitidas cada uma delas.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (1)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

16h | Santos x Vasco | Globo e Premiere

16h | Cruzeiro x América-MG | Globo e Premiere

16h | Coritiba x Athletico-PR | Globo e Premiere

18h30 | Bragantino x Palmeiras | Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

15h45 | Vila Nova-GO x Chapecoense | Band e Premiere

18h | Ceará x Atlético-GO | Band e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

16h | São José-RS x Operário-PR | DAZN, Nosso Futebol e Canal GOAT

17h30 | Paysandu x Amazonas | DAZN e Nosso Futebol

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

10h | Nottingham Forest x Brentford | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

9h | Almería x Granada | Star+ e Bet365

11h15 | Alavés x Osasuna | Star+ e Bet365

13h30 | Betis x Valencia | Star+ e Bet365

16h | Atlético de Madrid x Cádiz | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

10h30 | Darmstadt x Werder Bremen | One Football

12h30 | Freiburg x Augsburg | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

7h30 | Bologna x Empoli | Star+ e Bet365

10h | Udinese x Genoa | Star+ e Bet365

13h | Atalanta x Juventus | Star+ e Bet365

15h45 | Roma x Frosinone | ESPN 2, Star+ e Bet365

MAJOR SOCCER LEAGUE

21h | Los Angeles FC x Real Salt Lake | Apple TV e Bet365

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

8h | Reims x Lyon | Star+ e Bet365

12h05 | Lorient x Montpellier | Star+ e Bet365

15h45 | Rennes x Nantes | Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS