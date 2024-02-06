Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta terça-feira (6)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 6 de fevereiro de 2024

Legenda: A Coréia do Sul entra em campo nesta terça-feira (6)
Foto: GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta terça-feira (6). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (6)

COPA DO REI

17h00 | Real Mallorca x Real Sociedad | ESPN 2; Star+

COPA DA INGLATERRA

16h45 | Plymouth Argyle x Leeds United | Star+

16h45 | Southampton x Watford | Star+

16h45 | Coventry City x Sheffield Wednesday | Star+

COPA DA ALEMANHA

16h45 | Bayer Leverkusen x VfB Stuttgart | ESPN 4; Star+

COPA DA ÁSIA

12h00 | Jordânia x Coreia do Sul | ESPN 4; Star+

LIBERTADORES

21h30 | Academia Puerto Cabello x Defensor Sporting | ESPN; Star+

