Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta terça-feira (6)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta terça-feira (6).
JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (6)
COPA DO REI
17h00 | Real Mallorca x Real Sociedad | ESPN 2; Star+
COPA DA INGLATERRA
16h45 | Plymouth Argyle x Leeds United | Star+
16h45 | Southampton x Watford | Star+
16h45 | Coventry City x Sheffield Wednesday | Star+
COPA DA ALEMANHA
16h45 | Bayer Leverkusen x VfB Stuttgart | ESPN 4; Star+
COPA DA ÁSIA
12h00 | Jordânia x Coreia do Sul | ESPN 4; Star+
LIBERTADORES
21h30 | Academia Puerto Cabello x Defensor Sporting | ESPN; Star+