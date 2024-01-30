Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta terça-feira (30)

Com duelo pelo campeonato europeu, além de confrontos pelos estaduais, Copa Africana de Nações e Copa da Ásia, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta terça-feira (30).
JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (30)
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
16h30 | Nottingham Forest x Arsenal | Star+
16h45 | Fulham x Everton | ESPN 4; Star+
16h45 | Luton x Brighton | Star+
17h00 | Crystal Palace x Sheffield United | Star+
17h15 | Aston Villa x Newcastle | Star+
COPA AFRICANA DE NAÇÕES
14h00 | Mali x Burkina Faso | Bandsports; Band Play; YouTube
17h00 | Marrocos x África do Sul | Bandsports; Band Play; YouTube
COPA DA ÁSIA
08h30 | Uzbequistão x Tailândia | Star+
13h00 | Arábia Saudita x Coreia do Sul | Star+
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
21h30 | Botafogo x Portuguesa-RJ | Band; Bandsports; Band Play; Canal Goat
CAMPEOANTO PAULISTA
19h30 | Corinthians x São Paulo | Paulistão Play; CazéTv