Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta terça-feira (30)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 30 de janeiro de 2024

Legenda: O Arsenal entra em campo nesta terça-feira (30)
Foto: BEN STANSALL / AFP

Com duelo pelo campeonato europeu, além de confrontos pelos estaduais, Copa Africana de Nações e Copa da Ásia, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta terça-feira (30). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (30)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

16h30 | Nottingham Forest x Arsenal | Star+

16h45 | Fulham x Everton | ESPN 4; Star+

16h45 | Luton x Brighton | Star+

17h00 | Crystal Palace x Sheffield United | Star+

17h15 | Aston Villa x Newcastle | Star+

COPA AFRICANA DE NAÇÕES

14h00 | Mali x Burkina Faso | Bandsports; Band Play; YouTube

17h00 | Marrocos x África do Sul | Bandsports; Band Play; YouTube

COPA DA ÁSIA

08h30 | Uzbequistão x Tailândia | Star+

13h00 | Arábia Saudita x Coreia do Sul | Star+

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA 

21h30 | Botafogo x Portuguesa-RJ | Band; Bandsports; Band Play; Canal Goat

CAMPEOANTO PAULISTA

19h30 | Corinthians x São Paulo | Paulistão Play; CazéTv

 

