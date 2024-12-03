Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta terça-feira (3)

Escrito por Hugo Eduardo, hugo.eduardo@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 3 de dezembro de 2024

Legenda: O Barcelona entra em campo nesta terça-feira (3)
Foto: Josep LAGO / AFP

Com jogos pelos torneios europeus, além de duelo pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta terça-feira (3).

JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (3)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

20h00 | Corinthians x Bahia | PremiereFC. Premiere 2

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

16h30 | Ipswich x Crystal Palace | Disney+Premium

17h15 | Leicester x West Ham | Disney+Premium; ESPN 2 

COPA DO REI

17h00 | Salamanca UDS x Celta Vigo | Disney+

LA LIGA 

15h00 | Mallorca x Barcelona | ESPN; Disney+

COPA DA ALEMANHA

14h00 | Arminia Bielefeld x SC Freiburg | Disney+Premium

14h00 | Jahn Regensburg x VfB Stuttgart | Disney+

16h45 | Werder Bremen x SV Darmstadt 98 | Disney+Premium

16h45 | Bayern de Munique x Bayer Leverkusen | Disney+Premium; ESPN 4

 

