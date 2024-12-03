Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta terça-feira (3)

Com jogos pelos torneios europeus, além de duelo pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta terça-feira (3).
JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (3)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
20h00 | Corinthians x Bahia | PremiereFC. Premiere 2
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
16h30 | Ipswich x Crystal Palace | Disney+Premium
17h15 | Leicester x West Ham | Disney+Premium; ESPN 2
COPA DO REI
17h00 | Salamanca UDS x Celta Vigo | Disney+
LA LIGA
15h00 | Mallorca x Barcelona | ESPN; Disney+
COPA DA ALEMANHA
14h00 | Arminia Bielefeld x SC Freiburg | Disney+Premium
14h00 | Jahn Regensburg x VfB Stuttgart | Disney+
16h45 | Werder Bremen x SV Darmstadt 98 | Disney+Premium
16h45 | Bayern de Munique x Bayer Leverkusen | Disney+Premium; ESPN 4