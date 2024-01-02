Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta terça-feira (2)

A terça-feira (2) será movimentada com duelos pelos principais campeonatos da Europa e pela Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. Saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta terça-feira (2).
JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (2)
COPA SÃO PAULO DE FUTEBOL JÚNIOR
19h15 | Athletico-PR x Sparta-TO | SporTV
21h30 | Botafogo x Tiradentes-PI | SporTV
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
13h | Getafe x Rayo Vallecano | Star+
15h15 | Real Sociedad x Alavés | Star+
17h30 | Valencia x Villarreal | ESPN 2 e Star+
CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS
14h | St Mirren x Celtic | Star+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
16h30 | West Ham x Brighton | ESPN e Star+
COPA DA ITÁLIA
17h | Milan x Cagliari | ESPN 4 e Star+