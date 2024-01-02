Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta terça-feira (2)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 2 de janeiro de 2024

Legenda: Botafogo estreia na Copinha nesta terça-feira (2).
Foto: Arthur Barreto / Botafogo

A terça-feira (2) será movimentada com duelos pelos principais campeonatos da Europa e pela Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. Saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta terça-feira (2)

JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (2)

COPA SÃO PAULO DE FUTEBOL JÚNIOR

19h15 | Athletico-PR x Sparta-TO | SporTV

21h30 | Botafogo x Tiradentes-PI | SporTV

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

13h | Getafe x Rayo Vallecano | Star+

15h15 | Real Sociedad x Alavés | Star+

17h30 | Valencia x Villarreal | ESPN 2 e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS

14h | St Mirren x Celtic | Star+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

16h30 | West Ham x Brighton | ESPN e Star+

COPA DA ITÁLIA

17h | Milan x Cagliari | ESPN 4 e Star+

 

 

